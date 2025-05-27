Shrimp Basket now serving authentic Gulf shrimp

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

ALABAMA — Shrimp Basket announced the launch of its new Gulf to Guest menu offering featuring wild-caught Gulf shrimp across a wide selection of its most popular menu items. The new Gulf shrimp menu offerings rolled out on May 19 across all 18 Shrimp Basket locations, including the Auburn restaurant, located at 1651 S. College St.

Gulf to Guest is not a limited-time campaign — it is a lasting commitment to serve more regionally sourced seafood.

“Shrimp Basket is going all-in on Gulf seafood,” said Kevin Nagle, brand president. “We’ve heard our guests ask for more locally sourced shrimp and seafood that reflects the flavor, heritage and pride of the Gulf Coast, and Gulf to Guest is our answer. This new menu offering is one that we’ve considered implementing for some time, and we are grateful to be working with amazing providers to deliver what our guests want while supporting the hardworking fishermen of our region.”

Shrimp Basket has sourced its popular popcorn shrimp from the Gulf for years, and now guests can enjoy Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp in the following dishes: