Shrimp Basket now serving authentic Gulf shrimp

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER
ALABAMA — Shrimp Basket announced the launch of its new Gulf to Guest menu offering featuring wild-caught Gulf shrimp across a wide selection of its most popular menu items. The new Gulf shrimp menu offerings rolled out on May 19 across all 18 Shrimp Basket locations, including the Auburn restaurant, located at 1651 S. College St.
Gulf to Guest is not a limited-time campaign — it is a lasting commitment to serve more regionally sourced seafood.
“Shrimp Basket is going all-in on Gulf seafood,” said Kevin Nagle, brand president. “We’ve heard our guests ask for more locally sourced shrimp and seafood that reflects the flavor, heritage and pride of the Gulf Coast, and Gulf to Guest is our answer. This new menu offering is one that we’ve considered implementing for some time, and we are grateful to be working with amazing providers to deliver what our guests want while supporting the hardworking fishermen of our region.”
Shrimp Basket has sourced its popular popcorn shrimp from the Gulf for years, and now guests can enjoy Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp in the following dishes:
- The Classic Tail-On Shrimp Basket
- The Seafood Basket (now featuring tail-on shrimp)
- The Pick Two Combo
- The Steamed Shrimp Starter
- The Steamed Shrimp Platter
- The Grilled Shrimp Platter
Shrimp Basket is also introducing a new premium flounder offering. As part of Gulf to Guest, Shrimp Basket’s Flounder Basket, Seafood Basket, Pick Two Combo and Grilled Platter will feature a flounder wild-caught in the icy waters off Alaska to bring guests both consistent, high-quality seafood while supporting sustainable U.S. fisheries.
Shrimp Basket is also spotlighting another long-standing seasonal favorite — fresh Gulf oysters. Served raw and sourced directly from Gulf Coast waters, oysters have been a Shrimp Basket menu staple for years, delivering an authentic, briny taste that represents the best of the region.
While proudly introducing these new Gulf-sourced and wild-caught options, Shrimp Basket remains committed to accessibility and value.
“Whether it’s locally-sourced seafood or price, we are happy to provide our guests with the options to suit their preferences and priorities,” Nagle said.
To see the new menu and other popular items, visit www.shrimpbasket.com.
About Shrimp Basket
Founded in 1993, Shrimp Basket is a seafood restaurant chain specializing in fresh, affordable Gulf Coast cuisine. With locations in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama, Shrimp Basket offers a warm, family-friendly atmosphere and a menu rooted in Southern tradition and coastal flavor. Shrimp Basket is part of Artistry Restaurants, a diverse restaurant group headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. For more information, visit www.artistryrestaurants.com.