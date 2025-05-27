Richard Cooley Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Smiths Station

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — Richard A. Cooley, the current Mayor of Smiths Station and a lifelong resident, officially announced today that he will seek election to a full term as mayor in the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Cooley, who was appointed mayor in late 2023, brings over six decades of deep community ties, a lifetime of service, and a proven track record of leadership to the race. From his early days as an Air Force veteran, to his distinguished career in public education, his role in helping incorporate the city of Smiths Station, and his 24 years of service on the Smiths Station City Council, Cooley’s life has been marked by dedication to service.

“Smiths Station has always been my home, and I’ve always believed in giving back to the community that shaped me,” said Cooley. “As Mayor, I’ve worked hard to make our city safer, stronger, and more connected — and I’m running to continue that mission with integrity and a deep respect for our citizens.”

Since becoming Mayor, Cooley has led key initiatives including a new 500+ capacity storm shelter, major road improvements, expanded parks and sports facilities, small business growth, stronger ties with Ft. Benning and increased pursuit of state and federal funding.

Cooley previously served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in the public education system. He holds degrees from both Auburn University and Troy University and is widely respected for his principled leadership and commitment to youth.

In addition to his civic roles, Cooley is President of the Tan Son Nhut Association, a national veterans’ organization dedicated to honoring those who served at the Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Vietnam.

“My vision for Smiths Station is simple: a city where families thrive, businesses grow, and neighbors take care of one another,” Cooley said. “I believe in steady progress and community collaboration, and I’m ready to keep working for the city we all love.”

For more information, please visit: www.richardcooley.com/

Follow Richard’s campaign on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/RichardCooleyforMayor

The Municipal Election will be held on Aug. 26, 2025