Public Notices | The Observer | Week of May 26, 2025

FOR LEGAL PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO HEIR

The State of Alabama, Lee County

Probate Court

Estate of: Brenda Rose Woodman,

Deceased

Take Notice that a Petition for Ancillary Letters Testamentary

was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Legal Run 05/29/2025, 06/05/2025 & 06/12/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Adams Construction and Associates, Inc, contractor, has completed the Contract for the improvement of Duck Samford Stadium Upper Field Drainage Improvements, at 1840 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830, Lee County, City of Auburn

for the State of Alabama and the County of Lee, City of Auburn, of Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Kadre Engineering, LLC. PO Box 101205 Irondale, AL 35210, Architect.

Adams Construction and Associates, Inc., Contractor 6053 Stage Road Auburn, AL 36832

Legal Run 05/8/25, 05/15/25, 05/22/25 & 05/29/25

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

JUNE 3, 2025, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the existing and unopened rights-of-way within the subdivision entitled “A Resubdivision of Lots 4 and 7, Fox Run Industrial Park, First Revision First Addition”. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The street rights-of-way proposed to be vacated are more particularly described as follows:

That certain unimproved right-of-way appearing on the northeast side of U. S. Highway No. 431/Fox Run Parkway as it appears on the Plat of a Re-subdivision of Lots 4 & 7, Foxrun Industrial Park, First Revision, First Addition, as recorded in Plat Book 13, Page 61, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at a found Goodwyn Mills and Cawood iron pin at the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, said point being the Southeast corner of Lot 27 of Foxrun Industrial Park, thence N00°14’27”E, 192.42’ to a ½” pipe; thence N00°00’55”E, 158.93’ to a ½” rebar; thence N00°00’55”E, 229.61’ to a ¾” pipe; thence N00°03’19”E, 11.89’ to a calculated point in the un-named right of way to be vacated, said point is the Point of Beginning of said right of way being vacated herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING thence following the right of way being vacated on the following courses and distances: S89°06’45”W, 270.62’ to the beginning of a curve; following said curve on a radius of 30.00’, an arc distance of 46.74’ and a chord of S44°28’45”W, 42.15’; S00°09’15”E, 78.58’ to a curve; following said curve a radius of 210.00’, an arc distance of 140.18’ and a chord of S18°58’07”W, 137.59’ to a point in the South line of the Holland Portion of Foxrun industrial Park; thence following the south line of the Holland property S89°45’25”W, 90.33’ to the right of way being vacated; thence along said right of way on the following courses and distances: following a curve on a radius of 150.00’, an arc distance of 157.55’ a chord of N29°56’07”E 150.40’; N00°09’15”W, 271.02’ to a curve; following said curve on a radius of 150.00’ an arc distance of 237.54’ and a chord of N45°31’15”W, 213.49’; S89°06’45”W, 699.66’ to the Western line of the Holland portion of Foxrun Industrial Park; thence following the Western line of the Holland Property N23°55’40”E, 66.10’ to the right of way being vacated; thence N89°06’45”E, 98.23’ to a curve; thence along a radius of 30.00’ an arc distance of 47.12’, a chord of N44°06’45”E, 42.43’; N00°53’15”W, 249.70’ to the South line of Foxrun Subdivision, Phase 1C (plat book 46, Page 46); thence along said Subdivision N89°06’59”E, 60.00’ to the right of way being vacated; thence along said right of way on the following courses and distances: S00°53’15”E, 249.69’ to a curve; following said curve on a radius of 30.00’ an arc distance of 47.12’ and a chord of S45°53’15”E, 42.43’; N89°06’45”E, 453.69’ to a curve; following said curve on a radius of 210.00’ and an arc distance of 332.56’ and a chord of S45°31’15”E, 298.88’; S00°09’15”E, 72.44’ to a curve; following said curve on a radius of 30.00’ and an arc distance of 47.51’ and a chord of S45°31’15”E, 42.70’; N89°06’45”E, 270.03’ to the Eastern line of Foxrun Industrial Park; thence along said Eastern line S00°34’09”E, 3.44’ to a found ¾” pipe; thence continue along said eastern line S00°03’19”W, 56.56’ to the Point Of Beginning.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 1st Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 7th day of May, 2025.

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK

Legal Run 05/08/25, 05/15/25, 05/22/25 & 05/29/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CHEQUETA S. DAVIS, Plaintiff, V.

CV-2025-900124.00

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as the same is

Described in Deed Book 2699 at Page 361, in the Office of the

Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

SANDRA J. JOHNSON, or her heirs, if deceased, MATTIE COOPER, or her heirs, if deceased,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Sandra J. Johnson, Mattie Cooper, and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2024, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Parcel 43-10-03-08-2-002-165.000

Lots 11 & 12, Block 10, Renfro Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof recorded in Town Plat Book 2 at Page 9, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 5th day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/08/25, 05/15/25, 05/22/25 & 05/29/25

IN THE MATTER OF

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF SARA FAULK MILEY, deceased

CASE NO. 2025-175

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed on the estate of said decedent having been granted to Michael Calmore Miley as Administrator of the Estate of Sara Faulk Miley deceased, on the 12th day of May, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Michael Calmore Miley

Personal Representative of the Estate of SARA FAULK MILEY

Legal Run 05/15/25, 05/22/25, 05/29/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ALLEN C. MCCORD, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2024-532

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of ALLEN C. MCCORD, are hereby granted to Deborah R. McCord on the 17th day of January, 2025, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Deborah R. McCord

Legal Run 05/15/25, 05/22/25 05/29/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of WILLIAM ANSON HAMILTON, deceased

Case No: 2025-172

Notice is hereby given that a Petitio11 for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by WILLIAM ALAN HAMILTON on NOVEMBER 11, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/15/25, 05/22/25 & 05/29/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2025-900118.00

PATRICIA WILLIAMS LONG, Plaintiff, vs.

JOHN WILLIAMS, LUCILLE WILLIAMS,

KATHERINE WILLIAMS,

ANN BILLINGSLEY,

GEORGIA ANN BYRD,

PAMELA PLATT,

KIMBERLY JACKSON,

NADENE SMITH,

ELLA WILLIAMS,

TRACY DEVOISE,

CECIL WILLIAMS, JR.,

DEANGELO WILLIAMS,

LUCILLE WILLIAMS,

CHRISTY GILES,

SHERIDAN WILLIAMS,

ERIC KENNETH MENIEFIELD,

DONNA MICHELLE MENIEFIELD,

JOE FRANK WILLIAMS, JR.,

JOSEPH WILLIAMS,

DENNIS DOWDELL,

DENNIS BROWN,

CURTIS WILLIAMS,

HELEN HARPER,

VICKEY ANN DRAKE,

TAWISHA RUSH,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Joe Frank Williams, Jr. or his heirs, Joseph Williams or his heirs, and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of February 2025, a Complaint for Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lot 103, Toomer Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 4 at Page 26, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as: 735 Darden Avenue, Auburn, Alabama 36830.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 7th day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/15/25, 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the construction for the Auburn University North Equine at 460 Pepperwood Trail, Auburn, AL 36832 for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Poole & Co, Architects, 2 N. North 20th Birmingham, Alabama, 35203, Whatley Construction LLC, PO Box 137, Opelika AL 36803.

Legal run 05/08/25, 05/15/25, 05/22/25, 05/29/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE-JU-2023-34.02

W.B.-Born 10/22/2022

NOTICE TO: Any unknown legal father of W.B. born on 10/22/2022 to Autumn Bracknell at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 10/31/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Drawer 3738, Auburn, AL 36831- (334)-887-0884 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for

adoption.

Mary Robertson

Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GWENDOLYN BULLARD SHIRLING,

DECEASED.

Case No: 2025-280

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 13th day of May, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BRUCE DWAYNE MORRIS

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES FREDERICK LACY, DECEASED

CASE No. 2025- 273

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Patricia Ann Lacy Campbell, on the 8th day May, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JACQUELINE DELL VARNER DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2025-198

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Jacqueline Dell Varner, deceased, having been granted to James William Varner, Jr., on the 14th day of May 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

CARNELL JACKSON, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-185

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Ricky R. Jackson, Personal Representative on the 30th day of April 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time

allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Ricky R. Jackson

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

TONY BILLIE COOPER, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025- 268

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to MARRELL J. MCNEAL, Personal Representative on the 8th day of May 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARRELL J. MCNEAL

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25 & 06/05/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, AL JUVENILE -JU-2023-221.02

A.D.B.-Born 08/10/2021

NOTICE TO: Any unknown legal father of A.D.B. born on 08/10/2021 to LaDonna Nicole Bufford at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama. Custody of the minor child was vested with the Lee County DHR on 08/09/2023. Any unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed in the Family Court of Lee County, AL by Lee County DHR, within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Circuit Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Drive, Opelika, AL 36801, and with Hon. Kris R. Patton, P.O. Drawer 3738, Auburn, AL 36831- (334)-887-0884 or thereafter a final judgment may be rendered in the Family Courtroom of Lee County, AL terminating your parental rights and placing said child for

adoption.

Mary Robertson

Circuit Clerk

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025900269

Land B, LLC, Plaintiff,

V. And A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama

Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.000, also described as:

Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 930’ S to

POB; E 797.1’; S 520’; W 750’; N 170’ S; E 295’; N 220’’;

W 295’; N 130’ S to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

And A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama

Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.002, also described as:

Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 680’ S to

POB; E 813.9’; S 233.6’; W 797.1’; N 234.53’ to POB, S22,

T19N, R27E.

And Diversified Financial Corporation, And DFC, Inc.

And Unknown Successors and/or Assigns of DFC, Inc. and/or

Diversified Financial Corporation,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of May, 2025, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: Land B, LLC, as Plaintiff; Diversified Financial Corporation; and DFC, Inc.; and Unknown successors and/or assigns of DFC, Inc and/or Diversified Financial Corporation, as Defendants, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Parcel One: A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.000, also described as: Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 930’ S to POB; E 797.1’; S 520’; W 750’; N 170’ S; E 295’; N 220’’; W 295’; N 130’ S to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

Parcel Two: A parcel of real property described as Lee County, Alabama Tax Parcel # 43-10-05-22-0-000-003.002, also described as: Com Int Ely R/W Co Rd 63 & N Ln SW 4 NW 4; S 680’ S to POB; E 813.9’; S 233.6’; W 797.1’; N 234.53’ to POB, S22, T19N, R27E.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 20th day of May, 2025 /s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25, 06/19/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE No. 2025-115

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANE S. OWSLEY, deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE

Letters of Administration with Will annexed on the estate of said decedent having been granted to Susie S. Kelley as Administrator of the Estate of JANE S. OWSLEY deceased, on the 12th day of May, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Susie S. Kelley

Personal Representative of the Estate of JANES. OWSLEY

Legal 05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF RONNIE DURWOOD MURPHY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2025-074

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Felicia Murphy Gardner as Administrator of the Estate of Ronnie Durwood Murphy, deceased, on May 15, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Felicia Murphy Gardner, Administrator of the Estate of Ronnie Durwood Murphy, deceased.

Legal Run 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CLARENCE FLOYD, Plaintiff, V.

CV-2025-900204.00

A Parcel of Land in Lee County,

Alabama (43-19-03-06-0-000-038.001),

JAMES FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

EDDIE LEE FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

FOLSOM FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

CHESTER FLOYD, JR., or his heirs if deceased,

ALVIN B. FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

BETTY FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

GERALDINE FORD, or her heirs if deceased,

DEBORAH FLOYD POOLE, or her heirs if deceased,

KATHLEEN FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

JO ANN JONES, or her heirs if deceased,

DOROTHY JEAN BAKER, or her heirs if deceased,

MAMIE LOUISE GLASS, or her heirs if deceased,

MARILYN MCKEOWN, or her heirs if deceased,

GLADYS FLOYD MADDOX, or her heirs if deceased,

LARRY JAMES FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

BRADY FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

DEBORAH SUE FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

PAUL EVANS, or his heirs if deceased,

HAKIM FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

TALIB FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

MALIKA FLOYD, or her heirs if deceased,

MATTHEW FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased,

ANGELA FLOYD WILSON, or her heirs if deceased, and

MUSTAFA FLOYD, or his heirs if deceased, and

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said

property whose identities are unknown and who cannot

by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of April, 2025, a Complaint for Quiet Title and Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-19-03-06-0-000-038.001.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 20th day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

05/29/25, 06/05/25, 06/12/25 & 06/19/25

ORDINANCE NO. 014-25

ORDINANCE RESCHEDULING FIRST REGULAR MEETING

OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR JULY 2025

WHEREAS, Section 2-161 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika provides that regular meetings of the City Council shall be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Section 2-161, the regular meetings of the Council for the month of July 2025 are scheduled on July 1 and July 15, 2025; and

WHEREAS, the Independence Day Holiday (July 4th) falls on the week of the first Tuesday of the month of July in 2025; and

WHEREAS, the Council desires to reschedule the first meeting of the City Council in the month of July 2025 from July 1 to July 8, 2025, in order to accommodate the observance of the Independence Day Holiday.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama, as follows:

That the first meeting of the City Council in the month of July 2025 is hereby rescheduled from July 1 to July 8, 2025. Said meeting shall convene at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama. That the City Clerk shall give notice of said rescheduled meeting as required by the laws of the State of Alabama. Except as provided herein, all other regular meetings of the City Council shall be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month as provided in Section 2-161 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama. That this Ordinance shall become effective immediately upon adoption and publication as required by law. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish this Ordinance one time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 20th day of May, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED to the Mayor this the 21st day of May, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 21st day of May, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 05/29/2025

ORDINANCE NO. 013-25

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE LEASING OF THE PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1103 GLENN STREET TO ENVISION OPELIKA FOUNDATION, INC.

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described real property of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) is not currently needed for public or municipal purposes, to-wit:

Commence at the Northeast Corner of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; Thence run South a distance of 339.80 feet; Thence run South 85 Degrees 13 Minutes 49 Seconds West, a distance of 390.75 feet to a chain link fence corner post and the Point of Beginning for the parcel herein described: Thence run South 03 Degrees 13 Minutes 55 Seconds East along said fence, 377.84 feet to an iron pin and axle at a fence corner; Thence South 85 Degrees 02 Minutes 52 Seconds West along said fence, 377.59 feet to an iron pipe on the East margin of Glenn Street Right-of-Way (formerly South Eighth Street); Thence North 03 Degrees 14 Minutes 20 Seconds West along said street, 379.04 feet to an iron pipe at the intersection of the South margin of West Johnson Avenue Right-of-Way; Thence North 85 Degrees 13 Minutes 49 Seconds East along said Right-of-Way of said West Johnson Avenue, 377.60 feet to the Point of Beginning. Described parcel containing 3.29 Acres, more or less, and as shown on Plat of Survey entitled Brown/Southside School dated August 2004 by Brady Pollock of the City of Opelika Engineering Department under the direction of Huey W. Morgan, Al. Reg. No. 18384.

Also being described as Lot 5 in Block 226 according to Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of the City of Opelika as recorded in Plat Book 2, at Page 9 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The City reserves to itself the exclusive use of a portion of the north wing of the building according to and as shown on the drawing of the Opelika Cultural Center, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit “A” (the portion of the north wing shaded in red is reserved to the City). The City and its employees, guests and invitees shall have unobstructed access to the reserved portion of the north wing through the front entrance and the north corridor of the building.

Section 2. That the City, having received an offer from Envision Opelika Foundation, Inc., to lease said property located at 1103 Glenn Street, Opelika, Alabama, it is hereby declared to be in the best interest of the public and the City, to lease said property to Envision Opelika Foundation, Inc., for a term not to exceed three (3) years.

Section 3. That a proposed Lease Agreement to be entered into between the City and Envision Opelika Foundation, Inc., a copy of which is attached as Exhibit “A”, be and the same is hereby approved, authorized, ratified and confirmed in substantially the form submitted to the City Council.

Section 4. Pursuant to the authority granted by §11-47-21 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, the Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver said Lease Agreement in the name and on behalf of the City, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to attest said Lease Agreement.

Section 5. That this ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 6. That the City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 20th day of May, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED to the Mayor this the 21st day of May, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 21st day of May, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 05/29/2025

ORDINANCE NO. 012-25

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a R-3 District (Low-Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

A parcel of land in the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range

27 East,. Lee County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest comer of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, thence run South 2° 15’ East along the West line of said Section 34, 1733.0 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning run thence North 87° 45’ East, 1962.3 feet to a point along the southwesterly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71; thence in a southeasterly direction along the curve of said southwesterly margin of said highway, 232.6 feet to a concrete monument designated as PC 30 + 78.7; thence South 18° 11’ East along the margin of said highway, 239.0 feet to a concrete monument designated as PT 44 + 05.65; thence in a southerly direction along the curve of the said southwesterly margin of said highway, said curve having a chord bearing of South 4° 00’ East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet, for a distance of 505.8 feet to a point where the said southwesterly margin of said highway intersects the one-half section line running East and West through said Section 34; thence South 89° 00’ West along the said one-half section line, 1500.0 feet; thence North 42° 52’ West, 946,8 feet to a point

along the said West line of said Section 34; thence North 2° 15’ West, 201.0 feet to the point of beginning; and containing 39.06 acres, more or less; and as shown by map or plat of survey dated April 16, 1966, by Grady A. Fuller, Ala. Reg. No. 3089. Parcel Id Number: 43-03-08-34-0-000-005.000

LESS AND EXCEPT from said Parcel immediately described above the following: Begin at the Northwest comer of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence South 02°-15’ East along the Section line between Section 34 and Section 35 for a distance of 1733.0 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87°-45’ East, 1962.3 feet to an iron pin located on the westerly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71 for a point; thence along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 232.6 feet to a concrete monument (County PC 30 + 78.7’) for a point; thence South 18°-11 feet East, along the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 239.0 feet to a concrete monument (ashd PT 44 + 05.65”) for a comer and starting point of the property herein to be described: From this starting point, thence in a southerly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 505.8 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South of 4°-00’ East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet to an iron pin located on the Half Section line for a comer; thence South 89°-00’ West along the Half Section line for a distance of 1500.0 feet to an iron pin for a comer; thence North 42°-52’ West, 672.8 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 89°-00’ East 1922.8 feet to the starting point. Located in the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and contains 19.68 acres, more or less, as shown on that certain map or plat of survey dated October 2, 1974, made by T. Richard Fuller, Reg. Surveyor No. 7384

The above-described parcel is located at 2502 Andersen Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 20th day of May, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED to the Mayor this the 21st day of May, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 21st day of May, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 05/29/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2024-900647.00

CLARENCE FLOYD, Plaintiff, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama,

PAUL EVANS,

HAKIM FLOYD,

TALIB FLOYD,

MALIKA FLOYD,

MATTHEW FLOYD,

ANGELA FLOYD WILSON, and

MUSTAFA FLOYD,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of December 2024, a Complaint for Quiet Title and Sale for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-19-03-06-0-000-038.011.

The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 18, Range 25, in Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 14TH day of May 2025.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/22/25, 05/29/25, 06/05/25 & 06/12/25