Ground broken for Smiths Station’s new athletic complex

BY STEVEN STIEFEL

FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION — Lee County Schools recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose athletic field at Smiths Station High School — the first fully covered high school field of its kind in Alabama.

Principal Adam Johnson welcomed a crowd that included Lee County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard, state legislators Rep. Chris Blackshear (R-80) and Sen. Randy Price (R-13), school officials and community members. The field will be constructed next to the E.L. “Moose” Godwin Field House.

Howard emphasized the significance of the project, stating that it supports the school system’s focus on academics, athletics and the arts.

“This complex will affect all three of those,” Howard said. “It’s going to be state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind for a high school in Alabama. We’re really excited about what it’s going to mean for Smiths Station and Lee County as a whole.”

Howard thanked the Lee County Board of Education and Central Office staff for their support.

“All seven board members are really excited about the project and what it means for our part of the state,” he said. “Everybody came together to make this a reality. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The project, totaling about $9 million, includes renovations to the current football stadium, such as added seating, new restrooms, updated lighting and a new color scoreboard, and is expected to be completed by August.

Howard said the facility will benefit all grade levels and support a variety of uses beyond athletics.

“This will be used by everyone from kindergarten to 12th grade,” he said. “It’s not just for athletics. It will host bands, elementary school field days — it’s going to be a true work of art.”

Johnson said the project marks a milestone for the school and the community.

“Our community deserves it. Our kids deserve it. Our parents deserve it,” Johnson said. “This has been a long time coming. Everyone — from Dr. Howard to the school board to our state representatives — is coming together to make this place great. It’s exciting.”

Lee County Schools Board President Mark Tomlin said the facility will offer flexibility and comfort for students and staff.

“It’ll be covered, so it won’t be hot, and if it rains, students can still come into the field,” he said. “We want to host elementary field events here, band practices, soccer and flag football. This is phase one. We’re planning additional locker rooms and weight rooms. We’re working toward a true 7A-level facility.”

Tomlin noted that while Smiths Station is among the few county schools classified as 7A, it lacks a strong tax base, making strategic investments and legislative support critical. He said about $12 million is being spent across Lee County on facility improvements.

“We’re going to see something at every campus,” he said. “This is just one piece of a county-wide upgrade.”

Blackshear also praised the project’s broader impact.

“We continue to invest in academics first, but parents and students are also looking for a strong athletic environment,” Blackshear said. “This gives Smiths Station an edge, not just in Lee County, but across the region. It supports multiple sports — for both male and female athletes — and when it’s complete, it’s going to be special.”

Price said he and other lawmakers pursued grants through Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth to support the effort.

“This is a project that will touch so many different people,” Price said. “It’s not just about athletics — it’ll benefit the band and other school programs, too. We’re just glad to be part of it.”

Smiths Station Athletic Director Ryan Eason echoed the excitement, quoting the movie “Field of Dreams.”

“If you build it, they will come,” Eason said. “It’s exciting to see these new things we’re adding. As a 7A school, it’s amazing to receive this kind of support from our administration and Central Office. This is about our student-athletes and giving them the best opportunity to develop.”

Beasley Construction Services Inc. of Notasulga is the contractor on the project.