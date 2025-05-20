Public Notices | The LaFayette Sun | Week of May 19, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of LaFayette, AL, is now soliciting Statements of Qualifications from licensed engineering firms and individuals for professional services to be provided in connection with a water system improvement project supported by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, pending award.

ENGINEERING SERVICES: These tasks shall include, but not be limited to, assistance with preparation of a grant application to be submitted to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), and then, if the grant is awarded by ADECA, the level and scope of services to be provided by the consultant will be determined by the City. A lump sum, fixed price fee will be required. Engineering services for all stages of design, bidding and construction of the project are required. Examples of services which firm must be prepared and qualified to provide shall include but not be limited to the following: The preparation of all necessary construction plans and specifications, the preparation of all bid documents and supervision of the bidding process that is consistent with Local, State and Federal regulations, the provision of on-site resident inspection services during the construction process in addition to regular progress reports to the City. At the completion of construction, the project engineer shall conduct a final construction inspection and issue a final certificate of completion. As-built drawings shall be delivered to the City. Proposals will be evaluated and ranked on the basis of the following criteria:

1. Engineering Qualifications- 25 points

2. Background and Experience- 25 points

3. Personnel/Professional Qualifications- 25 points

4. Capacity of Performance- 25 points

Total possible points to be achieved: 100

Submissions must be received by the City Clerk no later than noon on Friday May 30, 2025. Envelopes containing submissions must be sealed and labeled on the outside as follows: “Statement of Qualifications for Engineering Services, CDBG Water Improvements Project” and may be mailed to Louis T. Davidson, City Clerk, City of LaFayette P.O. Box 87 LaFayette, Alabama 36862 or hand-delivered to City of LaFayette, 50 Alabama Avenue West, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

All submissions will be evaluated, and an award decision will be made by the Mayor and City Council. The City of LaFayette is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages the participation of women and minority-owned businesses and Section 3 qualified contracts in all project contract procurements. The City reserves the right to reject any or all submissions. Direct questions and requests for a copy of the full RFQ to Elizabeth Harkert, Regional Planner, East Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission, (256) 237-6741 Ext. 145 or elizabeth.harkert@earpdc.org.

Kenneth Vines, Mayor

City of LaFayette, AL

CITY OF LAFAYETTE

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025, 5:30P.M. CST

The City of LaFayette Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 5:30p.m. at the Farmers Federation (Alfa Insurance) Building, 1006 Avenue A SE, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Ms. Shelby Peterson, East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission Principal Planner, and other representatives from her office will be in attendance to host the LaFayette Comprehensive Plan Public Kick-Off Meeting. This meeting will consist of revisiting the vision statement and the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) discussed at the April 30, 2025, meeting, as well as to begin reviewing the City’s assets.

This meeting is open to the Public and everyone is invited to attend.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry W Waldrep and wife, Jeanette Waldrep, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on December 30, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2006-211; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on May 29, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit: All that certain property situated in the City of Wadley, in the County of Chambers and State of Alabama and being described in a deed dated 10/22/1986 and recorded 11/14/1986 in Book 248, Page 376 among the land records of the County and State set forth above and referenced as follows: Begin at the Southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 25 East, and proceed West along the one-quarter section line for 1346 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel to be described, said point being on the Westerly margin of a county paved road; thence Proceed North 12 degrees 55 minutes East along said margin of said road for 41 feet to a point; thence proceed along a curve in said road in a general Northerly direction (chord bearing North 8 degrees 35 minutes East) for 117 feet to a point for a corner where a creek crosses said margin of said road; thence proceed with the following courses and distances along the meanderings of said creek; North 72 degrees 30 minutes West for 30 feet; North 43 degrees 40 minutes West for 265 feet; South 66 degrees 05 minutes West for 144.6 feet; North 63 degrees 00 minutes West for 200 feet; South 03 degrees 10 minutes East for 85 feet; South 25 degrees 30 minutes West for 205 feet; South 37 degrees 45 minutes East for 89 feet; South 37 degrees 30 minutes West for 52.5 feet; South 45 degrees 00 minutes East for 135 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 74 degrees 15 minutes East for 445 feet to a point on the Westerly margin of aforesaid road; thence proceed North 12 degrees 55 minutes East along said margin of said road for 212.5 feet to the Point of Beginning of parcel herein described. Said tract or parcel of land contains 6 acres, more or less, and is located and situated in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 and in the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 25 East, Chambers County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10501 County Rd 53 , Wadley, AL 36276. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-40155-WF-AL

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

RODD HINEMAN, PLAINTIFF, VS.

CASE NO. CV-25-25

PARCEL I: Begin at the Southwest corner of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama, and proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 2222.2 feet to a point; thence proceed North 2 degrees 0 minutes West for 825 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence continue North 2 degrees 0 minutes West for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 2 degrees 0 minutes East for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 88 degrees 0 minutes West for 210 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel herein described. Said tract or parcel of

land contains 1.0 acres, more or less, and is located and situated in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT: Any easements previously granted to others in the access road shown on a map or plat of said property prepared by Frank H. McCarley, L.S. Ala. Reg. No. 1314, dated December 24, 1973, which said map or plat is made a part hereof by reference.

ALSO: The right to use for purposes of ingress, egress and regress the access road hereinbefore referred to and shown on said map or plat, which is attached to that deed recorded in Deed Volume 197 at Page 557, records of Chambers County, Alabama.

PARCEL II: Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East of the St. Stephens Meridian in Chambers County, Alabama, and run North 88 degrees 0 minutes East along the Section line 2,222.5 feet; thence North 2 degrees 0 minutes West 825 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein conveyed; thence continue North 2 degrees 0 minutes West 210 feet along the West line of the property conveyed to Gladys Heard by Jesse Gunn in that deed recorded in Deed Volume 197 at Page 557, records of Chambers County, Alabama; thence South 88 degrees 0 minutes West 5 feet to the margin of a public road from White Plains to Doublehead; thence in a Southwesterly direction with a curve to the right along the East margin of the aforesaid public road for a distance of 203 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South18 degrees 30 minutes West; thence South 84 degrees 10 minutes East 73 feet to the point of beginning. Said property containing 0.15 acres, more or less, according to a plat thereof made by Frank H. McCarley, L,S. Ala. No. 1314 dated May 23, 1977, a copy of which is attached to that deed recorded in Deed Volume 210 at Page 501, records of Chambers County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT: Begin at the southwest corner of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama, and proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 2,222.5 feet to a point; thence proceed North 2 degrees 0 minutes West for 825 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 33.5 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed North 84 degrees 10 minutes West for 102.8 feet to a point for a corner on the Easterly margin of the White Plains to Doublehead Public Road; thence continue South 35 degrees 30 minutes West along said margin of said road for 10 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 84 degrees 10 minutes East for 73 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel herein described. Said tract or parcel of land being located and situated in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama.

A plat or map of the same prepared by Frank H. McCarley, L.S. Ala. 1314, dated April 1, 1978, is attached to that deed recorded in Deed Volume 214 at Page 525, records of Chambers County, Alabama. AND GLADYS E. HEARD,

FARMERS AND MERCHANTS BANK and any and all unknown parties, including any person claiming a present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder or other interests therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property; DEFENDANTS. NOTICE OF LEGAL ACTION

Any and all unknown parties, including any person claiming a present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder or other interest therein, who make claim any interest in the property the subject of this litigation whose residences are unknown, must answer the Complaint of Rodd Hineman, within 30 days after the last publication of this notice or a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-25-25 Circuit Court of Chambers County, Alabama. Said property being situated in Chambers County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:

PARCEL I: Begin at the Southwest corner of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama, and proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 2222.2 feet to a point; thence proceed North 2 degrees 0 minutes West for 825 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence continue North 2 degrees 0 minutes West for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 2 degrees 0 minutes East for 210 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 88 degrees 0 minutes West for 210 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel herein described. Said tract or parcel of land contains 1.0 acres, more or less, and is located and situated in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT: Any easements previously granted to others in the access road shown on a map or plat of said property prepared by Frank H. McCarley, L.S. Ala. Reg. No. 1314, dated December 24, 1973, which said map or plat is made a part hereof by reference. ALSO: The right to use for purposes of ingress, egress and regress the access road hereinbefore referred to and shown on said map or plat, which is attached to that deed recorded in Deed Volume 197 at Page 557, records of Chambers County, Alabama.

PARCEL II: Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East of the St. Stephens Meridian in Chambers County, Alabama, and run North 88 degrees 0 minutes East along the Section line 2,222.5 feet; thence North 2 degrees 0 minutes West 825 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein conveyed; thence continue North 2 degrees 0 minutes West 210 feet along the West line of the property conveyed to Gladys Heard by Jesse Gunn in that deed recorded in Deed Volume 197 at Page 557, records of Chambers County, Alabama; thence South 88 degrees 0 minutes West 5 feet to the margin of a public road from White Plains to Doublehead; thence in a Southwesterly direction with a curve to the right along the East margin of the aforesaid public road for a distance of 203 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South 18 degrees 30 minutes West; thence South 84 degrees 10 minutes East 73 feet to the point of beginning. Said property containing 0.15 acres, more or less, according to a plat thereof made by Frank H. McCarley, L,S. Ala. No. 1314 dated May 23, 1977, a copy of which is attached to that deed recorded in Deed Volume 210 at Page 501, records of Chambers County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT: Begin at the southwest corner of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama, and proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 2,222.5 feet to a point; thence proceed North 2 degrees 0 minutes West for 825 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel to be described; thence proceed North 88 degrees 0 minutes East for 33.5 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed North 84 degrees 10 minutes West for 102.8 feet to a point for a corner on the Easterly margin of the White Plains to Doublehead Public Road; thence continue South 35 degrees 30 minutes West along said margin of said road for 10 feet to a point for a corner; thence proceed South 84 degrees 10 minutes East for 73 feet to the point of beginning of the parcel herein described. Said tract or parcel of land being located and situated in the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 26 East, Chambers County, Alabama. A plat or map of the same prepared by Frank H. McCarley, L.S. Ala. 1314, dated April 1, 1978, is attached to that deed recorded in Deed Volume 214 at Page 525, records of Chambers County, Alabama.

DONE this the __ day of ______, 2025

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Herman Aaron Sanders and Michelle Evon Sanders, Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Hometown Morgage Services, Inc., Mortgagee, on May 30, 2008, said mortgage being recorded on June 5, 2008 in the Probate Office of Chambers County, Alabama in Instrument Number 2008-2659, and later assigned to U.S Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Bungalow Series IV Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Bungalow Series IV Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of LaFayette, Chambers County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on June 12, 2025 the following described real estate situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 8, in Block Number 6, First Addition to Chambers Village as shown on Plat recorded in Map Volume 4, Page 57, on April 29, 1956, Office of the Judge Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

Commonly known as: 1184 County Road, Valley, AL 36854

Parcel ID #: 12-17-08-34-0-001-003.001

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Bungalow Series IV Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Bungalow Series IV Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Herman Aaron Sanders and Michelle Evon Sanders

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2025-00563

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

CHAMBERS COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dallas R Quinton, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Ameris Bank, its successors and assigns, on March 22, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2022 1682; the undersigned Planet Home Lending, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chambers County, Alabama, on June 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbered Lots 72, 73 and 46 of W.H. Huguley Subdivision near Lanett, Alabama, as shown on a plat which is recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 31-A, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said plat is included herein by reference. All of the above described property is situated in Section 3, Township 21, Range 28, Chambers County, Alabama.

Subject to all restrictions, easements and right of ways of record.

This being the same property conveyed to Based Enterprises of Atlanta, LLC by that certain deed dated June 11, 2021, recorded in Document Number 2021-2295, in the Office of the Judge of

Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. This further being the same property conveyed to Dorothy D. Woodard by that certain deed dated February 26, 2017, recorded in Document Number 2017-770, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 2419 28Th Ave Sw Lanett, AL 36863

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Aldridge Pite, LLP shall not be liable to the purchaser for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Lafayette Sun

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Terry Thomas Sr, Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Statewide Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee, on December 15, 2017, said mortgage being recorded on December 18, 2017 in the Probate Office of Chambers County, Alabama in Book 2017, Page 4897, and later assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of LaFayette, Chambers County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on July 10, 2025 the following described real estate situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to wit:

Commencing at the Southwest comer of Section 28, Township 21 North, Range 29 East, St. Stephens Meridian, Chambers County, Alabama; thence North 01 degree 50 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 1215.0 feet to a point; thence South 70 degrees 58 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 46.40 feet to a point; thence North 03 degrees 53 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of l 0.40 feet to a one-half iron bar/cap; thence North 70 degrees 58 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 56.95 feet to a one-half iron bar/cap; thence North 01 degree 50 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 131.45 feet to a three-quarter inch crimped top pipe; thence North O I degree 58 minutes 59 seconds West a distance of73.25 feet to a three-quarter inch crimped top pipe; thence North 01 degree 29 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of75.60 feet to a one inch open top pipe and the Point of Beginning of the property herein to be described; from said Point of Beginning, thence South 88 degrees 43 minutes 30 seconds West a distance of 62.00 feet to a one inch open top pipe; thence South 88 degrees 28 minutes 11 seconds West a distance of 154.96 feet to a one-half open top pipe located on the Easterly right of way of Chambers County Road No. 5017; thence along the Easterly right of way of Chambers County Road No. 5017 North 12 degrees 57 minutes 07 seconds East a distance of75.26 feet to a one-half rebar; thence continuing along said Easterly right of way North 13 degrees 35 minutes 39 seconds East a distance of 75.85 feet to a one-half rebar; thence leaving said Easterly right of way South 72 degrees 50 minutes 21 seconds East a distance of 188.61 feet to an iron pin; thence South 01 degree 18 minutes 58 seconds East a distance of85.92 feet to the Point of Beginning.

The above described property is located in Section 29, Township 21 North, Range 29 East, St. Stephens Meridian, Chambers County, Alabama, and is more particularly shown on a plat prepared by William L. Morkes, Alabama Registered Land Surveyor, Reg. No. 11846, dated November 9, 2001.

This being the same property conveyed to Leslie A. Gibson by that certain deed dated May 20, 1975, recorded in Deed Volume 202, Page 520 and conveyed to Leslie A. Gibson and Rhonda A. Gibson by that certain deed dated June 3, 1994, recorded in Deed Volume 323, Page 288, both in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

Commonly known as: 1170 California Street, Valley, AL 36854

Parcel ID #: 12-18-09-29-4-001-010.000

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Terry Thomas Sr

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2025-00106

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 11, 1997 executed by Sallie Martin (a single woman) and Tommy Martin (a single man), in favor of Jim Walter Homes, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded January 12, 1998, in Doc. #1998 107, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust by instrument recorded in Book 2022, Doc. 6, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Chambers County, Alabama on 06/26/2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land located in the Northwest Quarter and in the Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 22 North, Range 27 East, Chambers County, Alabama, containing 1.28 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 18; thence run S 00 degrees 29’11” E along the monumented East line of said Northwest Quarter for 465.00’ to a 1/2” rebar; thence run S 00 degrees 29’11” E along said monumented line for 219.74’ to a 1/2” rebar; thence run S 00 degrees 23’55” E along said monumented line for 123.51’ to a 1” crimped pipe; thence run S 00 degrees 26’37” E along said monumented line for 305.39’ to a 3/4” crimped pipe; thence run S 00 degrees 42’06” W along said monumented line for 639.79’ to a point on the curving South right-of-way of Chambers County Road No. 267, and the point of beginning of the parcel herein described; thence run on a chord bearing of S 64 degrees 31’19” W along said right-of-way and curve for a chord distance of 246.41’ to a 1/2” rebar, said curve having a central angle of 03 degrees 11’38” and a radius of 4,421.08’; thence run on a chord bearing of S 69 degrees 18’30” W along said right-of-way and curve for a chord distance of 290.06’ to a 1/2” rod set at the point of intersection with the North right-of-way of Chambers County Road No. 90, said curve having a central angle of 03 degrees 45’35” and a radius of 4,421.08’, a; thence run S 88 degrees 08’52” E along said North right-of-way for 296.92’ to a 1/2” rebar; thence run S 87 degrees 52’22” E along said right-of-way for 219.73’ to a 1/2” rebar; thence leaving said right-of-way, run N 00 degrees 42’06” E for 239.38’ to a 1/2” rebar on the curving South right-of-way of Chambers County Rd. No. 267, said curve having a central angle of 00 degrees 22’17” and a radius of 4,421.08’; thence run on a chord bearing of S 62 degrees 44’22” W along said right-of-way and curve for a chord distance of 28.66’ to the point of beginning.

Said parcel being subject to any legal easements or rights-of-way over or across said parcel, and being depicted on survey by C.D. Roberts Associates, Inc. dated December 22, 2020 and bearing Job No. 04338

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1032 County Road 267, LaFayette, AL 36862. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

30-FC-25-01217

