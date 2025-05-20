Opening reception for Color in the Garden art exhibit set for May 22

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Association invites the community to attend the opening reception for the 2025 May Invitational Exhibition, Color in the Garden, on Thursday, May 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy light refreshments, mingle with local artists and explore a diverse collection of two- and three-dimensional pieces created by professional artists, students and hobbyists from the area. This annual invitational offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the creativity and talent of the Auburn arts community.

The Color in the Garden exhibition will remain on display in the art gallery from May 14 through June 21.