LaFayette City Council presents scholarship

LAFAYETTE — During Monday night’s LaFayette City Council meeting, LaFayette High School Senior Da’Mauriel Tyshawn Davis was recognized as the 2025 Alabama Municipal Electric Authority scholarship award winner. Davis briefly addressed the council before being joined by family members and Mayor Kenneth Vines to pose for photographs.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The LaFayette City Council held a public hearing on two applications to rezone residential properties for commercial use. Maurika Landers applied for her residential property at 320 Alabama Ave. West to be rezoned as a business for a takeout only fast-food restaurant. Willean Heard applied for her residential property at 106 7th Place SE to be rezoned as a business for a beauty salon for her daughter, Karen Hardnett. Later on during the regular meeting both rezoning applications were denied by council votes due to the potential issues that could be caused by what City Attorney Joseph “Mac” Tucker had described as a problematic arrangement called “spot zoning” where isolated commercial operations are mixed in with residential properties.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

– On the advice of Tucker, the council approved a motion to deny a claim by Teresa Hamlin for George S. Hamlin related to issues at their residence which they contended were caused by a lapse in time for power being restored at their property by the city.

– There was a Planning Commission meeting announced for Thursday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the ALFA building.

– Resolution No. 2025-05-19-01 Electric Department structure and pay scale died on the floor due to the lack of a motion on it.

– Resolution No. 2025-05-19-02 Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program was approved with a motion after Superintendent Alan Gleaton explained that it was simply a report that his department was required to file with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

-The council introduced Ordinance No. 488 2025 “Back-to-School” Sales Tax Holiday July 18 – July 20 for its first reading.