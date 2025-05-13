Nurses Honor Guard holds first retirement tribute

Jane Bracht, RN honored for distinguished career

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Nurses Honor Guard of East Central Alabama held its first-ever Retirement Tribute on April 30 to honor the distinguished career of Registered Nurse Jane Bracht.

Bracht’s nursing journey began when she graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 29, 1984. Over the next 40 years, she dedicated her life to caring for others.

Dressed in WWII-era uniforms with navy and red capes, the Honor Guard recognized Bracht’s steadfast commitment, compassion and skill within the healthcare community. The moving ceremony included the reading of a modified Nightingale Tribute suited specifically for a nurse’s retirement and a symbolic presentation of a Nightingale lamp along with a custom honorary coin.

“Jane Bracht’s career exemplifies what it truly means to be a nurse,” said Amanda Simmons, founder of the Honor Guard. “Jane has always shown compassion, first and foremost, along with skill and a tireless dedication to others, especially her young nurse colleagues in need of nurturing. It was an honor for us to recognize her years of service and celebrate this well-deserved moment in her life and career.”

The Nurses Honor Guard of East Central Alabama was formed to celebrate and honor the lives and careers of nurses at end-of-life memorials. This first Retirement Tribute marks a significant milestone, as the Honor Guard expands its mission to acknowledge living nurses who have given so much to their profession during their lifetime.

For more information about the Nurses Honor Guard or to request a tribute or make a contribution, email Amanda Simmons at Amanda@nhgeastcentralalabama.org.