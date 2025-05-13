Garden Tour 2025 to include eight stops

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN/OPELIKA — Enjoy the beauty of eight personal gardens in Auburn and Opelika at the Lee County Master Gardeners Association’s (LCMGA) Garden Tour 2025, set for Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 18, from 1 to 5 p.m.

Advance tickets are available for $30 until May 16 at 5 p.m. at www.leemg.org. Day-of tour tickets will be available for $35 (credit card only for all sales).

The Garden Tour is self-directed. Ticket holders will receive a map via email with the addresses for the eight gardens. The addresses are also available by QR code, located in the middle of the tour book, which will be provided at your first stop after providing confirmation of your ticket purchase on your cell phone. Organizers will also have a list of those who have purchased tickets. Your tour booklet will be used to enter each garden.

LCMGA has planned to make this a safe Garden Tour for volunteers, garden owners and visitors.

Please follow the designated paths, and please watch your step. While touring the gardens you may encounter stairs as well as uneven, steep or damp terrain. Since many of the gardens have water features, please keep children under parental control at all times.

Photography is allowed for personal use only.

Pets are not permitted. Service dogs are welcome.

Restrooms are NOT available at the gardens. Public restrooms are available at Town Creek Park on S. Gay Street in Auburn and at the Municipal Park on Park Road off Rocky Brook Road in Opelika.

E-mail leemastergardeners@gmail.com for more information.