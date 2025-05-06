Opelika City Council hears from residents against rezoning

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — The council held a public hearing for an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 20.1 acres of land located at 2502 Anderson Road from R-1, rural district to R-3, low-density residential, and later introduced the proposed ordinance for its first reading.
Residents that live near the property in question delivered a petition with 58 signatures against the rezoning to the council.
Julie Moore voiced her concerns about how the rezoning would impact wildlife and also said that she has concerns with the traffic.
Bill Perry addressed the council on behalf of his brother, the property owner. He said the developer’s plan is to put a maximum of 48 homes on the 20 acres, far less than the number that would be allowed with R3 low-density zoning. R3 districts are intended to provide areas for development not exceeding four dwelling units per acre.
RECOGNITIONS
The council and Mayor Fuller recognized Alabama Seal of Biliteracy Students from Opelika High School, the Killgore Scholarship recipients and the OPS/AMEA Scholarship recipients during the meeting.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Red Clay Bike Night Event on May 22.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Red Clay Food Truck Event on May 29.
- The council approved a request from Heritage House for a temporary street closure for a Market and Vintage Car Show on May 31.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure for the Juneteenth Celebration on June 20.
- The council approved a motion to designate city personal property as surplus and authorized its disposal.
- The council approved the purchase of 10 Panasonic laptops for the Opelika Police Department (OPD) from CDW Government in the amount of $51,045.90.
- The council approved the purchase of two 2025 Ford F150 SuperCrew 4×2 pickups from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the amount of $85,982.
- The council approved the purchase of two John Deere 5060E Tractors from Beard Equipment Co. in the amount of $88,256.64.
- The council approved the purchase of one 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe SSV 4×4 Command Unit Apparatus from Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus in the amount of $88,500.
- The council approved the purchase of Electronic Access Control Hardware for the Parks and Rec Department from AdaptToSolve Inc. in the amount of $97,546.06.
- The council approved the purchase of a Vactor Ramjet High Pressure Water Jetting Trailer from Sansom Equipment Co. in the amount of $99,363.
- The council approved the purchase of an Energreen Aspen Brushcutter from Beard Equipment Co. in the amount of $265,104.50.
- The council approved the annual authorization to levy tax on property within Opelika.
- The council approved an agreement with ALDOT for the Veterans Parkway improvements from Birmingham Highway (U.S. Highway 280) to Pepperell Parkway for the Engineering Department. the proposed Preliminary Engineering (PE) portion of the Agreement has an approved budget of $234,043. Federal share of this cost will be approximately $187,234.40 from the Surface Transportation Funding (STF) for the Auburn/Opelika MPO. The city’s estimated share is approximately $46,808.60. The proposed construction portion of the agreement has an approved budget of $1,625,780 with the federal share of this cost will approximately $1,300,624 from the (STF) for the Auburn/Opelika Area MPO. The city’s estimated share is approximately $325,1560. Any overruns not covered by the MPO will be borne by the city from city funds; and the city will be required to pay ALDOT 80% of the construction bid, CE&I and indirect cost after the construction bid has been approved by ALDOT; and payment of the city’s share will be paid from the Budgeted Roadway Funds.
- The council approved a professional services agreement with architect John Randall Wilson for services related to the building of Fire Station No. 2 on Pepperell Parkway.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $10,000 to AO Tourism as a sponsor for the American Junior Golf Association Junior All-Star Tournament to be held June 30 through July 3, at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $2,500 to Keep Opelika Beautiful for the 2025 Garden in the Park event.
- The council introduced an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance Text: Section 3.1 – Building Permit Required, and Section 8.11.1 – Temporary Structures/Temporary Uses for its first reading.
- The council introduced an ordinance for the leasing of the property located at 1103 Glenn St. to Envision Opelika Foundation Inc. for its first reading.