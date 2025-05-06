Opelika City Council hears from residents against rezoning

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The council held a public hearing for an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and Map to rezone 20.1 acres of land located at 2502 Anderson Road from R-1, rural district to R-3, low-density residential, and later introduced the proposed ordinance for its first reading.

Residents that live near the property in question delivered a petition with 58 signatures against the rezoning to the council.

Julie Moore voiced her concerns about how the rezoning would impact wildlife and also said that she has concerns with the traffic.

Bill Perry addressed the council on behalf of his brother, the property owner. He said the developer’s plan is to put a maximum of 48 homes on the 20 acres, far less than the number that would be allowed with R3 low-density zoning. R3 districts are intended to provide areas for development not exceeding four dwelling units per acre.

RECOGNITIONS

The council and Mayor Fuller recognized Alabama Seal of Biliteracy Students from Opelika High School, the Killgore Scholarship recipients and the OPS/AMEA Scholarship recipients during the meeting.

IN OTHER BUSINESS