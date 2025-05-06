Local designer turning denim into dreams

CONTRIBUTED BY FUSE THE DENIM

AUBURN — In a fashion world often driven by trends and fleeting moments, Ayesha Ali is building something different — something that lasts, transforms and gives back.

The founder and creative force behind Fuse the Denim, Ayesha Ali is not just launching a clothing line. She’s launching a movement: one that threads together personal identity, global craftsmanship and a fierce commitment to sustainability.

Based in Auburn, Ali recently launched her first collection of transformable jeans — garments that can be zipped, adapted and worn multiple ways to suit the moment.

“I wanted to create something that felt like your favorite jeans but could also show up for you in a completely different setting,” she says. “It’s denim that works as hard and dreams as boldly as the people who wear it.”

Each pair of jeans features intricate embroidery inspired by global cultural patterns, brought to life through ethical production practices. A modular zipper system allows the wearer to reveal or conceal festive detailing — bridging the gap between everyday wear and statement pieces.

While the product is undeniably eye-catching, it’s the mission behind Fuse the Denim that sets it apart. A portion of each purchase supports skills development programs for underrepresented artisans and women-led cooperatives, part of Ali’s long-term vision to make fashion not just inclusive, but economically impactful.

“I grew up seeing clothing as something meaningful — passed down, mended, celebrated,” Ali shared. “With Fuse, I wanted to honor that legacy but do it in a way that speaks to today’s global, fast-paced and value-conscious generation.”

A proud local entrepreneur with a global mindset, Ali said she credits Auburn as a hidden gem for launching something bold.

“There’s such creative energy here, and a real openness to innovation.”

As Fuse the Denim begins to build its customer base online and through upcoming pop-up events, Ali’s focus remains steady; create beautiful clothing that tells a story — of transformation, of identity, of purpose.

And if her jeans are any indication, that story is just getting started.