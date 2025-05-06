Auburn Council punts on waste fee increase

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN – The fate of a proposed solid waste collection fee increase will remain in the balance until June 3 after the Auburn City Council on Tuesday postponed a vote on amending the city ordinance.

The city has not increased its solid waste disposal fees since 2014, which was the final year of a multi-year price increase. The last time the Auburn City Council voted to increase the city’s solid waste disposal fees was 2011.

If approved, the total increase for residential customers would be $8.50 per month, from $23.50 to $32 even. That amounts to a 36 percent increase.

The increase will also impact local business. The proposed rate increase for the collection of one 96-gallon cart will rise to $39.75 per month for a weekly pickup per week and $79.50 per month for a twice-weekly pickup.

That postponement came as council members sought to give Auburn residents additional time to learn how the increase could impact their households and businesses.

According to Mayor Ron Anders, the number of new customers Auburn has started serving since the last fee increase has risen by 7,000. With more than a decade having passed since the last rate increase, city officials said the other budgets have suffered as a result.

“Effectively the citizens of Auburn are subsidizing all solid waste collection for everyone in the city who receives it, because there is not enough money collected from the current charges of 10 years ago to fund the operation,” City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch said. “That doesn’t mean it’s a negative situation, it’s how we account for it, so in essence the [city’s] general fund subsidizes [the difference].”

Despite there not being a vote, some council members telegraphed a willingness to approve the proposed increase on the grounds that it would likely improve the city’s financial health moving forward.

“Typically, you want a three-month type reserve, but we’re looking at only keeping a possibly one-month reserve on this particular account. Which further proves the point that we’re really just trying to cover what our bases are and a little bit of cushion,” said Ward 7 Council Member Max Coblentz.

State law mandates that municipalities increase the price of services in accordance with the increase of costs to provide those services.

