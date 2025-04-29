Softball: Tigers take gritty 1-0 victory over Beauregard

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT | FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — With area schedules virtually wrapped up and the regular season almost at its end, there was little on the line for Auburn High School and Beauregard High School other Lee County bragging rights.

However, that proved to be more than enough as the Tigers scratched and clawed their way to a gritty 1-0 home victory over the Hornets on April 22.

Following that game, the Tigers improved to 22-14, while the Hornets dropped to 23-11.

From the first pitch, it appeared the Hornets were ready to come out swinging as the first three batters made contact, albeit all fly balls that resulted in three quick outs.

It also would not take the Tigers long to get their bats going. Batting at the top of the rotation, Daley Alsobrook immediately made her presence known by blasting a double deep into right center field.

Alivia Harris then quickly added a double of her own with a low line-drive hit just inside the third base line and into left field that brought Alsobrook home for the game’s only run.

While the Tigers’ bats remained hot during the rest of the at-bat, two successive fly balls and a ground-out left Harris stranded in scoring position.

As the second inning began, BHS’ bats remained hot as Mary Payton Dees launched a high, looping single into the heart of right center field.

Dees then quickly turned that hit into an appearance on second base with an opportunistic steal that caught the AHS catcher slightly by surprise.

Following the steal, Ellie Burroughs’ low, line-drive hit between second and third base somehow made it between the two Tiger infielders and allowed Dees to advance to third base.

However, excellent pitching from Abigail Helms subsequently resulted in a third out and the Hornets could not convert with a runner in prime scoring position.

From there, the game entered a protracted stalemate as quality pitching from Dees and complimentary plays from both the BHS infield and outfield resulted in a single walk and three quick outs.

In the third inning, the Hornets were unable to advance past first base despite an early walk that came after Shelby Craft was hit by an errant pitch. The Tigers suffered a similar fate as the top of their rotation failed to secure a hit.

As the game progressed into the fourth inning, the AHS outfield denied the BHS batters with two spectacular, outstretched diving plays on the ball.

With AHS at bat, Laina Rae Sawyer got things going with a low, line-drive single in between second and third base. A sacrificial bunt from Gracie Mason then advanced Sawyer to second base and into scoring position.

Despite the promising start, AHS again left a runner stranded in scoring position after two straight fly balls ended any hope of a second run.

With three innings left to play and time to find a tying run running out, Aubryn Sward provided the Hornets with hope after an error at first base allowed her to get on base.

From there, Sward quickly advanced to second base with a sneaky steal that again caught the AHS catcher slightly by surprise.

Yet for all of Sward’s effort, BHS was unable to find that tying run after the AHS infield secured two quick outs on fly balls.

As they still clung onto an extremely slim lead, the Tigers looked to add to their advantage. However, three straight groundouts resulted in three quick outs, and the Hornets entered the sixth inning still with hope.

However, they ultimately suffered the same fate as AHS did in the fifth inning with three quick outs that made the prospect of a comeback that much more challenging.

Then, after another scoreless at-bat from Auburn that saw them only to first base, BHS had one final at-bat to tie the game.

Following a fly ball and a ground out that resulted in two immediate outs, the game came down to Sward and AHS pitcher Lily Brewer.

In spite of a valiant effort from Sward that resulted in an extended appearance at plate, it was ultimately Brewer that came out on top and secured the 1-0 victory for the Tigers.

