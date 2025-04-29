Public notices | The LaFayette Sun | Week of April 28, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the construction for the Chambers County Courthouse at 2 S. LaFayette Street, LaFayette, Alabama 36832, for the State of Alabama, Chambers County and the city of LaFayette, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify JMR&H,445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, AL 36104. Whatley Construction LLC, PO Box 137, Opelika AL 36803.

Legal run 04/9/2025, 4/16/25, 4/23/25 & 04/30/25

STATE OF ALABAMA, PROBATE COURT CHAMBERS COUNTY

CASE NO. 2024-00170

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EMOGENE SMITH, DECEASED.

Letters Testamentary on the estate of Emogene Smith, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of April, 2025 the Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Christina Hawthorne, Executrix

Chad Lee – Attorney for Executrix

Legal Run 04/16/25, 04/23,25 & 04/30/25

NOTICE OF INTENT TO VOLUNTARILY DISSOLVE A CORPORATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Morris Automotive, Inc., a Georgia corporation with its registered office at 2111 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Lanett, AL 36863, has delivered A Notice of Intent to voluntarily Dissolve which was duly approved by the shareholders in accordance with Code Section 14-2-1402., to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code.

Name of Corporation: Morris Automotive, Inc.

Control Number: J313593

Date Dissolution Authorized: March 24, 2025

Date of Dissolution: March 24, 2024

This notice is published and payment therefor has been made as required pursuant to O.C.G.A. §14-2-1403.1.

Legal Run 04/23/25 & 04/30/25

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Daniel Lewis Bailey, Mortgagor(s), to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, Mortgagee, on March 25, 2003, said mortgage being recorded on March 28, 2003 in the Probate Office of Chambers County, Alabama in Book 2003, Page 1512, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Igloo Series IV Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Igloo Series IV Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of LaFayette, Chambers County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on May 29, 2025 the following described real estate situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 88 as shown on plat of W.E Barrow Estate located in Section 35, Township 22, Range 26, Chambers County, Alabama, at Lafayette, Alabama, recorded on December 4, 1936, in Map Volume 1, Page 28 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, bounded as follows; East by George Washington property, on the South by Old Lafayette Road, on West by W.E Barrows Estate, and on the North by lands formerly owned by Render Fuller.

Commonly known as: 1902 18th Street SW, Lanett, AL 36863

Parcel ID #: 10-07-35-3-003-026.000

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Igloo Series IV Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Igloo Series IV Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Daniel Lewis Bailey

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2022-00359

Legal Run 04/23/25, 04/30/25, 05/07/25

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from Sarah L. Harper, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alliance Financial Resources, LLC, on the 4th day of June, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on June 15, 2010, at Instrument Number 2010-2004, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Main Entrance of the Chambers County Courthouse, 2 Lafayette Street South, Lafayette, AL 36862 in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on May 29, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN CHAMBERS COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 2, BLOCK 5, LAFAYETTE HEIGHTS.

BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM N.B. REDMON AND EUNICE REDMON AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 178 PAGE 150 DATED 01/30/1968 AND RECORDED 01/30/1968, CHAMBERS COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1092 CAROL ST, LAFAYETTE, AL 36862.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-24-03084-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

legal Run 04/23/25, 04/30/25 & 05/07/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARLES G. ARRINGTON,

Deceased.

Case No. 2025-00058

NOTICE TO CREDITOR

Take Notice that a Petition for Summary Distribution of a mall Estate of said deceased having been filed on April 24,2025, in the Probate Court of Chambers County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rebecca Danielle Arrington, Petitioner

Legal Run 04/30/25, 05/07/25 & 05/14/25

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lewis Abner, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for AFS Financial, Inc., on September 8, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2007-5015; the undersigned Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-FRE2, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on June 26, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Southeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12, Township 21, Range 28, Chambers County, Alabama; thence South 86 degrees 45 minutes West along the section line between Sections 12 and 13 for 877.5 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence North 04 degrees 15 minutes West for 355.0 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence North 85 degrees 45 minutes East for 100.0 feet to an iron pin located on the Southwesterly margin of a public road for a point; thence North 24 degrees 07 minutes West along the Southwesterly margin of said road for 755.0 feet to an iron pin for a point; thence North 51 degrees 55 minutes West along the Southwesterly margin of said road for 386.2 feet to an iron pin located at the intersection of the South margin of said road with the East margin of a 40 foot street for a point; thence North 38 degrees 05 minutes East for 52.5 feet to an iron pin located at the intersection of the North margin of said road and the West margin of a 25 foot street for a corner and starting point; from this starting point proceed North 51 degrees 55 minutes West along the North margin of said public road for 200.0 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 37 degrees 37 minutes East for 164.0 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence South 68 degrees 50 minutes East for 44.0 feet to an iron pin located on the West margin of said 25 foot street for a corner; thence South 03 degrees 55 minutes East along the West margin of said 25 foot street for 237.9 feet to an iron pin for a corner and the starting point. The hereinabove description being one and the same as described in deed recorded in Instrument Number 2002-4361.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5461 28th Avenue , Valley, AL 36854. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-FRE2, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00217-SP-AL 04/30/2025, 05/07/2025, 05/14/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CAROLYN E. WHEELER, Deceased

PROBATE NO. 2025 – 00030

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted to NICHOLAS

A. WHEELER, III of the Estate of CAROLYN E. WHEELER deceased on the 6th day of December, 2024 by the Honorable Paul Story

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

NICHOLAS A. WHEELER, III, Executor

Paul Story, Probate Story

Susan K. Harmon Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 127

LaFayette, Al 36862

(334) 864-7263

Legal Run 04/30/25, 05/7/25 & 05/14/25

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from CALVIN KEITH TURNER AND APRIL TEMPLETON TURNER, HUSBAND AND WIFE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A., on the 30th day of April, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on May 3, 2019, at Instrument Number 2019 1976, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on June 12, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

BEGINNING AT THE EAST CORNER OF LOT 96 OF SUBDIVISION NUMBER 4 WHICH IS A PART OF THE A & H HUGULEY PROPERTY AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 2 AND RUN SOUTH 53 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF AN UNNAMED PUBLIC ROAD WHICH IS THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY SOUTH 53 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 116.98 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 07 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 361.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN WHICH IS THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 89 OF SUBDIVISION NUMBER 4 OF THE A & H HUGULEY PROPERTY; THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED SUBDIVISION A DISTANCE OF 140.62 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 36 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 136.67 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 36 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 147.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF AN UNNAMED PUBLIC ROAD WHICH IS ALSO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID LOT CONTAINING 0.87 ACRE LYING AND BEING IN HUGULEY, SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA. THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY ACQUIRED BY GRANTOR BY DEED RECORDED IN DEED VOLUME 299, PAGE 264, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 4138 26TH ST SW, LANETT, AL 36863.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. CBN-23-04388-5

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Ad Run Dates: 04/30/2025, 05/07/2025, 05/14/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The City of LaFayette, AL, is now soliciting Statements of Qualifications from licensed engineering firms and individuals for professional services to be provided in connection with a water system improvement project supported by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, pending award.

ENGINEERING SERVICES: These tasks shall include, but not be limited to, assistance with preparation of a grant application to be submitted to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), and then, if the grant is awarded by ADECA, the level and scope of services to be provided by the consultant will be determined by the City. A lump sum, fixed price fee will be required. Engineering services for all stages of design, bidding and construction of the project are required. Examples of services which firm must be prepared and qualified to provide shall include but not be limited to the following: The preparation of all necessary construction plans and specifications, the preparation of all bid documents and supervision of the bidding process that is consistent with Local, State and Federal regulations, the provision of on-site resident inspection services during the construction process in addition to regular progress reports to the City. At the completion of construction, the project engineer shall conduct a final construction inspection and issue a final certificate of completion. As-built drawings shall be delivered to the City. Proposals will be evaluated and ranked on the basis of the following criteria:

Engineering Qualifications- 25 points Background and Experience- 25 points Personnel/Professional Qualifications- 25 points Capacity of Performance- 25 points

Total possible points to be achieved: 100

Submissions must be received by the City Clerk no later than noon on Friday May 30, 2025. Envelopes containing submissions must be sealed and labeled on the outside as follows: “Statement of Qualifications for Engineering Services, CDBG Water Improvements Project” and may be mailed to Louis T. Davidson, City Clerk, City of LaFayette P.O. Box 87 LaFayette, Alabama 36862 or hand-delivered to City of LaFayette, 50 Alabama Avenue West, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

All submissions will be evaluated, and an award decision will be made by the Mayor and City Council. The City of LaFayette is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages the participation of women and minority-owned businesses and Section 3 qualified contracts in all project contract procurements. The City reserves the right to reject any or all submissions. Direct questions and requests for a copy of the full RFQ to Elizabeth Harkert, Regional Planner, East Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission, (256) 237-6741 Ext. 145 or elizabeth.harkert@earpdc.org.

Kenneth Vines, Mayor

City of LaFayette, AL

Legal Run 04/30/25, 05/7/25, 05/14/25 & 05/21/25

POSITION OPENING

CITY OF LAFAYETTE

50 Alabama Avenue West

LaFayette, AL 36862

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE CLERK

The City of LaFayette, Alabama has an opening for an Accounts Receivable Clerk. This full-time position is under the supervision of the City Clerk. The person selected will be responsible for processing accounts receivable, providing information and referrals to customers in person and via the telephone, ensuring cash transactions balance with receipts, and working in conjunction with the utility departments regarding service requests and the discontinuation of services. In addition, this person will serve as the liaison between the City of LaFayette and its business license services provider to ensure that new businesses are licensed and any business concerns are reviewed.This position interacts on a daily basis with citizens, customers, and a variety of different people conducting business with the City of LaFayette. Excellent customer service skills are a must. A full job description can be obtained at City Hall, Monday – Friday 8:00a.m. – 5:00p.m., 50 Alabama Avenue West, LaFayette, AL 36862.

A minimum of two (2) years of experience in Accounts Receivable is preferred. Rate of pay based upon experience.

Any interested applicants should send a resume to: City of LaFayette, Attn: City Clerk P.O. Box 87 LaFayette AL. 36862 or ldavidson@cityoflafayetteal.com. The person selected will need to pass a pre-employment physical, drug screen and background check, and shall have a valid driver’s license. Any questions should be directed to City Clerk Louis T. Davidson, at 334-864-7181. This position is open until filled. The City of LaFayette is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Legal Run 04/30/2025 & 05/07/2025

PUBLIC HEARING

MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025

5:30PM.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO AMEND ZONING ORDINANCE

Whereas Maurika Landers has petitioned the Planning Commission to re-zone (half of the lot) the following property, to wit:

Owner: Maurika Landers

Property Address: 320 Alabama Avenue West LaFayette, Alabama 36862

Parcel No. 12 12 06 14 1 003 016.000 from R-1 (Rural Residential Zoning District) to B-1 (Neighborhood Business District); and Whereas at a meeting on February 27, 2025 the Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the request and submitted a recommendation stating as such to the LaFayette City Council;

NOW THEREFORE, the LaFayette City Council has scheduled a Public Hearing for all people wishing to be heard in opposition to or in favor of this Ordinance No. (486) on Monday May 19, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. CDT at Farmers Federation Building (ALFA) located at 1006 Avenue A SE, LaFayette, Alabama. Should you require special accommodations, please contact Asst. Clerk Diane W. Perry at (334) 864-9812 as soon as possible. A copy of the proposed Ordinance No. (486) to rezone said property is available for public inspection at LaFayette City Hall, located at 50 Alabama Avenue West, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Legal Run 04/23/2025, 04/30/2025 & 05/7/2025

PUBLIC HEARING

MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025

5:30PM.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO AMEND ZONING ORDINANCE

Whereas Willean Heard has petitioned the Planning Commission to re-zone the following property, to wit:

Owner: Willean Heard

Property Address: 106 7th Place SE LaFayette, Alabama 36862

Parcel No. 12 12 06 24 1 001 019.000 from R-2 (Single Family Residential District) to B-1 (Neighborhood Business District); and Whereas at a meeting on February 27, 2025 the Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the request and submitted a recommendation stating as such to the LaFayette City Council; NOW THEREFORE, the LaFayette City Council has scheduled a Public Hearing for all people wishing to be heard in opposition to or in favor of this Ordinance No. (487) on Monday May 19, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. CDT at Farmers Federation Building (ALFA) located at 1006 Avenue A SE, LaFayette, Alabama. Should you require special accommodations, please contact Asst. Clerk Diane W. Perry at (334) 864-9812 as soon as possible. A copy of the proposed Ordinance No. (487) to rezone said property is available for public inspection at LaFayette City Hall, located at 50 Alabama Avenue West, LaFayette, Alabama 36862

Legal Run 04/23/2025, 04/30/2025 & 05/7/2025