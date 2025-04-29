Obituaries | The Observer | Week of April 28, 2025

Patricia Lovelace Freeman

Born in Lafayette, Alabama, on April 24, 1936, Patricia Lovelace Freeman passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 17, 2025, at Southeast Health Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. There will be a graveside service at Antioch Baptist Church cemetery on May 4, at 2:30 p.m. Pat, as she was lovingly known, was a longtime member of Lafayette Heights Baptist Church where she participated in their many social events and was well-liked as she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. Thanks to her husband‘s work as an industrial laundry manager, she and her daughter, Lynn, experienced living in various locations in the south. With her skills in bookkeeping, she was able to work in several of the cities. She, along with her whole family, was an avid reader and was fortunate to travel to Nova Scotia and overseas to Scotland and England. There with her husband, daughter and son-in-law, she had a very heartfelt moment when visiting Stratford-upon-Avon. She said that place, in particular, was especially wonderful. As a young, impressionable high school student, her English teacher told the class as they were studying Shakespeare that maybe some day some of them might get to see Shakespeare’s home in England, and now she had!

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband Sydney D. Freeman and her only child, daughter Lynn Freeman Scott. She is survived by her son-in-law, Burtis Scott.

Tommie Jo White

Tommie Jo White was born July 6, 1929, and passed away April 26, 2025.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church (East Campus), with Dr. Rusty J. Sowell officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JOHN WALTER INGRAM SR.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Walter Ingram Sr., age 80, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, after a short illness.

Born in Columbus, Georgia, on July 8, 1944, to George and Ella Winifred Ingram, John was known for his lifelong passionate commitment to the Boy Scouts of America. At the time of his retirement was the longest serving Boy Scout professional on staff having had a career that spanned over 50 years.

John loved his family deeply and spent many untold hours scanning and cataloging family photos from past generations to follow, for which we will be forever grateful.

Having an expansive knowledge of the arts and sciences, John was a true Renaissance man and possessed an insatiable desire to learn more every day. In compliment, he had a keen sense of humor that would make one laugh out loud. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy and will be deeply missed by his wife, Cynthia Ingram; his children, Charlotte Anne Ingram, John Walter Ingram Jr. (Nathalie), Stevie Hambrick (Jennifer), Allen Dees (April) and Schuyler Long (Marissa); grandchildren, Ella Dent (Rafe), Noëlle Feller (Jake), Olivia Dees, Kelly Hambrick, Austin Hambrick, Emily Hambrick, Paisley Long, Harper Long, Amelia Long and Hunter Long; and great-grandchildren, Emmie, Addie, Watson and Parker.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 1, at 1 p.m. at Rosemere Cemetery (1600 Auburn Street in Opelika).

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



SYLVIA JEAN STOKES SIZEMORE

Sylvia Jean Stokes Sizemore, 79, of Auburn went home to be with the Lord April 24, 2025.

She was born in Tallassee on Oct. 15, 1945, to Catherine and Henry Stokes.

Sylvia was married to the love of her life, Bobby, and they shared 62 beautiful years together.

Her greatest joys in this life were being a wonderful mother to her only child, Cricket, and being a marvelous Mimi to her only grandchild, Catherine “Sannie.”

She served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ so deeply and was a devout member of Union Christian Church in Little Texas. She was known for her infamous hugs and infectious smile. To know her was simply a gift.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Barbara Ray; and brother, Henry “Buck” Stokes Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Sizemore; daughter, Cricket (Toby) Hanna; granddaughter, Catherine (Will) Embert; brothers and sister-in-law; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and an immeasurable number of friends.

A memorial service will be held May 3 at Union Christian Church in Little Texas, 1111 Co. Rd. 69, Tuskegee, AL 36083. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home of LaFayette is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Christian Church.

BONNIE O’HARA

Bonnie O’Hara, 66, of Opelika went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2025.

Bonnie was born on Sept. 19, 1958, in Ocala, Florida, to Della Pearl McMillian and Walter C. Credle Jr. She finished school and became a secretary.

Bonnie married Greg O’Hara in 1976, and they were married for more than 48 years and had two daughters. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister and friend.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christy Bailey (Lonnie) and Samantha James (Tripp); grandchildren, Paige Bailey, Kayde James, Tanner Bailey, Sean James and Conner Bailey; great-grandchildren, Easton Bailey and Alora Bailey; siblings, Barbara Gayle Royster (John), Randy Pennington and Susan Cox; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Linda Spraggins, Marrell Ward and Walter “Buster” Credle III.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on May 3 at 2 p.m. Please contact the family if you plan to attend.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

ROSEMARY “ROSIE” ALLEN THORNE

Rosemary Allen Thorne, known by many as Rosie, lived 97 years of a remarkable life until she peacefully left to be with the Lord on April 23, 2025. At the time of her passing, she was lovingly cared for at McArthur Manor Assisted Living in Manchester, Tennessee.

Rosemary was the youngest of four children born to George and Annabette Allen in Eupora, Mississippi. She attended business school in Memphis before marrying her husband, Ike, a WWII veteran, in 1948. They had two children together, Wayne and Joyce.

In 1968, the family moved to Auburn, which was the beginning of a lifetime of wonderful friendships and memories. She resided there for 52 years. She held many administrative assistant positions throughout different departments at Auburn University, retiring from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. She loved every minute of getting to work all over campus.

Rosemary was always an avid Auburn sports fan and loved going to football and basketball games. She and the family would tailgate on Saturdays, and she always shared a smile and big “War Eagle” greeting everywhere she went. She also loved golf and playing bridge with good friends.

Rosemary had a very giving and gentle spirit, helping others often and without hesitation. She dedicated a lifetime to volunteer work, primarily at various locations within her beloved Auburn United Methodist Church. She developed deep friendships within her Sunday School classes. Although she experienced painful losses in her life, she always maintained that beautiful smile and cheerful laughter. Rosemary moved to Tennessee in 2020 to be close to her daughter and son-in-law.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ike Thorne; son, Wayne Thorne; daughter-in-law, Bebe (Cather Thorne) MacDougall; parents, two brothers and one sister. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Jim Lang; grandson, Gary Thorne; granddaughters, Britney Vogel and Katie and Jaime Lang; great-granddaughter, Abby Vogel; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at the Founders Chapel, 220 East Magnolia Ave. in Auburn. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CARE Humane Society (carehumane.org) or Auburn University Food Pantry (online or PO Box 3135, Auburn, AL 36831.)

ANDY BRYANT CROCKER

Andy Bryant Crocker, age 60, passed into his heavenly home on April 25, 2025, after a lengthy illness.

Andy was born on Oct. 9, 1964, in Opelika. He attended Opelika schools and graduated from Athens (Georgia) High School. He was a member of Father’s House Christian Fellowship Church.

Andy had a giving heart and loved animals, especially dogs. When he was healthy, he enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales. He collected antiques and he was gifted in knowing how to decorate his home beautifully and tastefully.

Andy was preceded in death by his father, Terry Crocker Sr.; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Edna Crocker; maternal grandparents, A.B. and Estelle Champion; dedicated stepdad, Ralph Cotton; and beloved dog, Ozzie.

Andy is survived by his devoted mother, Jane Champion Cotton; brothers, Terry (Jan) Crocker Jr. of Macon, Georgia, and Clay (Dana) Crocker of Gainesville, Georgia; nieces, Hannah Crocker (Zack) Hammond and Camden Crocker; nephew, Alex Crocker; uncle, Ronald (Susie) Crocker; and numerous cousins.

A graveside service was held at Garden Hills Cemetery on April 30. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made to Father’s House Christian Fellowship Church (214 Morris Ave., Opelika) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Andy’s memory.

Eleanor G. Griggs

Eleanor G. Griggs was born Aug. 11, 1940, and passed away April 26, 2025.

A Funeral Service was held April 30 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, with interment following at Garden Hills Cemetery.

ELEANOR JOSPHINE TEAGUE

Mrs. Eleanor Josephine Teague passed away on April 26, 2025, at Arbor Lake in Auburn. She was born on April 14, 1930, in Salem to Dewey and Lillie Mae Chadwick.

Mrs. Teague was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Teague; brothers, Frank Jones and Dr. A. Jasper Jones; and sister, Kathryn Thompson.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen DeLano of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Dewey Wayne and Valerie Teague of Auburn; grandchildren, Hilary (Reece) Powell, Wade (Stephanie) Delano, Dylan (Ashley) Teague, Jacie (Bill) Cates, Alex Teague, Ashton Teague and Dalton Teague; nine cherished great-grandchildren, Zoe Delano, Quinn Delano, Hannah Cates, Davis Cates, Asa Cates, Keller Cates, Ella Kate Teague, Will Kearley and Ruth Ann Kearley; along with numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A devoted member of Salem Methodist Church, Loachapoka Methodist Church and other congregations, Josephine deeply valued her church relationships. Throughout her career in education, she taught in Georgia before moving to Auburn, where she enjoyed teaching elementary school and physical education within the Auburn City Schools system.

Beyond her professional life, Josephine found joy in painting, fishing, cooking and spoiling her grandchildren. She was well known for the hand-painted cards she lovingly sent to friends and family for all occasions. Josephine and Wayne were loyal Auburn fans who treasured traveling with the Auburn Board of Trustees to various sporting events.

A graveside service was held at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn on April 28. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

Contributions in Mrs. Teague’s memory may be made to Auburn City School Foundation -FACES or Loachapoka United Methodist Church. May her memory bring comfort to all who knew her.

SHARON ANN HADAWAY

Sharon Ann Hadaway was born Nov. 24, 1941, and passed away April 23, 2025.

Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Sterling Hadaway; four beloved children, Mona Knight (Tommy), Lori Hopkins (Chad), Ronald Caldwell and Donald Caldwell (Angie). She was a proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her grandson, Brian Knight.

Services were held April 26 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a charity of your choice.

BETTY ROBERTS WHITE

Betty Roberts White, 93, of Opelika passed away at her home on April 19, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Weyman; parents, Homer and Ruby; daughter, Robin; sisters, Tootsie and Shirley; and sisters-in-law, Margaret and Mary.

She is survived by sons, Paul and Mike; daughter, Susan; brother, Larry (Rita); special brothers-in-law, Hurling and Tom; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Frances.

A service was held April 26 at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home, with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Per her wishes, her cremains will be interred privately in Garden Hills Cemetery beside her beloved “Swanky” (Weyman).

RANDALL BLAKE JOHNS

Randall Blake Johns, born Oct. 25, 1980, left this earthly world for his eternal heavenly home on April 18, 2025, while being cared for by East Alabama Medical Center.

After graduating from Auburn High School, Blake proudly served his country with courage and integrity in the U.S. Army C Co 44th ESB OIF in Mannheim Germany. He is an Iraqi Freedom combat veteran and a disabled veteran.

After his enlistment, Blake lived in Germany until his return to the states in 2018. At the time of his death, he was employed by the DOD Range Division at Ft Benning. Blake loved his job and co-workers. He took pride in helping young soldiers following in his similar training footsteps.

Blake accepted Christ as a teenager and was baptized at Lakeview Baptist Church. While deployed to Israel and during a Holy Land tour, he was again baptized in the river Jordan in a location near the baptism of Jesus.

Blake was a loving, caring and giving man. He loved animals, especially his cats. He was kindhearted to a fault and hated to see anyone or any animal suffer. He literally would give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. Blake lived and enjoyed life to the fullest. The world is a better place for those who knew him. There was never a dull moment when Blake was around. He will be dearly missed but not forgotten. We cherish the time we had with him. We were not ready for him to leave, but God had other plans.

He is survived by his parents, Randy and Sandra Johns; sister, Stacey (Jason) Campbell; daughter, Amber Johns; wife, Beverly Johns; stepson, Murdoc Whitt; son, Jarek Johns; nephews, Jackson (Bingnan) Campbell, Harrison Campbell, Maddox Campbell, Rylan Campbell and Everett Campbell; Aunt Joy, Uncle Steve (Kim), Uncle Tim (Brenda) and Aunt Jane; and numerous cousins.

A service was held April 24 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.