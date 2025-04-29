Community Calendar | Week of April 28, 2025

May 1 — LIVE & LOCAL MUSIC SERIES

Auburn Parks and Recreation kicks off the Live & Local Music Series with Soul Co. on Thursday, May 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Soul Co. brings high-energy soul, funk and R&B grooves that will get you moving. Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

MAY 2 — MIKE KINNERBREW

Musician Mike Kinnerbrew will perform at the Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series on Friday, May 2, at 450 E. Thach Ave in Auburn. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodies and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artist, venue and ticket sales, visit www.sundillamusic.com.

MAY 3 — STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

O Grows will kick off the season with an inaugural Strawberry Festival on Saturday, May 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika.

MAY 3 — NATURE WALK

Friends of Wood Duck Nature Preserve will conduct a public nature walk on May 3, rain or shine beginning at the Preserve pavilion, 3601 Waverly Parkway (one-half mile from US 280). Of special interest: late Spring migratory birds, resident Wood Ducks and ducklings, woodchucks and identification of wildflowers and forest trees. Coffee, donuts and any other goodies that appear will be available 7:30 a.m. for early birds. Walks to the two covered viewing blinds start at 8 a.m. It usually takes about two to three hours to hike the two miles of trails: people may return to the parking area at any time. Beginner birders are especially encouraged to attend. Of course, pros are always welcomed. Several loaner binoculars will be available. Sturdy footwear is recommended. Pavilion has restroom.

May 15 — Live & Local Music Series

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High Jazz Bands on Thursday, May 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.



MAY 16 – END OF SCHOOL MOVIE NIGHT

Celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer vacation with a movie night under the stars watching the 1993 classic “The Sandlot” alongside your favorite Lee County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, May 16, at the Twin City FOP Lodge (1307 Saugahatchee Lake Rd., Opelika). Doors open at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite blanket and movie snacks. Thank you to sponsors Christie Hill State Farm, The Observer and Point Broadband for making this event possible. For more information, visit facebook.com/LeeCoSheriffAL/events.

May 22 — Live & Local Music Series

Auburn Parks and Recreation presents the Live & Local Music Series featuring the Sally Brown Band on Thursday, May 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Kiesel Park (520 Chadwick Lane). Grab a blanket, bring the family and enjoy a fun night under the spring sky. The Chill Spot food truck will be onsite with delicious dinner options, or you’re welcome to bring your own picnic. Dogs on leash are welcome. FREE to the public.

ONGOING — ATTENTION ORCHID LOVERS

The East Alabama Orchid Society meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Opelika Public Library in Meeting Room 2, located at the rear of the library next to the train mural. Anyone interested in growing orchids is encouraged to attend the meetings. There are orchid growers of all levels and abilities who meet to learn and discuss growing orchids from the members. At each meeting, members will bring their blooming plants to share with the group. For more information about the meetings, contact David Stanbury at: stanbdm@auburn.edu.