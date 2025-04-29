Auburn community theatre presents ‘Steel Magnolias’

CONTRIBUTED BY AACT

AUBURN — Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) will “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling May 9-18, at the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn.

Written in 1987, this play focuses on the relationships between six women who share their hopes, dreams and grief every Saturday at Truvy’s hair salon. This play was selected to be a part of AACT’s 20th Anniversary Season celebration by a community survey and was the clear favorite of the options.

“The play is even better than the 1989 movie that so many of us know and love,” said Director Andrea Holliday. “It all takes place in Truvy’s. You hear stories they tell about their brothers, husbands and sons, but there are no men in the stage play, just the women who come to share their lives and recipes with their best friends. It is such a gem of a play with a lot of humor.”

Oliver describes Steel Magnolias as “a Bucket List” show. Holliday thinks this must be true for a lot of actresses, because about 40 women showed up to audition for the 6 roles. Half of the cast are AACT veterans, and half are newcomers to AACT.

Tricia Oliver, who will play M’Lynn, is a long-time volunteer with AACT who said the play is like a journey.

“No one character has it easy nor everything perfect in their life, but they have each other,” she said. “In times of struggle, they lean on each other.”

Heidi Hulon, who portrays Clairee, is one of the newcomers to AACT.

“Steel Magnolias shows the beauty, frailty and incredible strength of women,” Hulon said. “Like a bouquet, when you put them together in a supportive arrangement of friendship and love, they are more beautiful, vibrant and resilient.“

Another actress making her debut with AACT is Lizzy Greer, who plays Annelle.

“The AACT community is so supportive and kind, and they truly want everyone involved to succeed,” she said. “Overall, this is a fantastic show led by a wonderful production team and it’s one that you don’t want to miss.”

Performances are set for Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, and Thursday through Saturday, May 15 through 17, at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. Sunday matinees on May 11 and 18.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for children, students and seniors and make a perfect Mother’s Day treat. To purchase tickets, visit AuburnACT.org. Email info@auburnact.org for group rate information.

ABOUT AACT

AACT is a non-profit volunteer organization that depends on the time and energy of people from within the community. Visit www.auburnact.org, email info@auburnact.org and follow AuburnACT on Facebook for the latest information on auditions, volunteer opportunities, tickets and more.