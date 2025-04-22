Garden in the Park festival set for May 3

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Keep Opelika Beautiful will host the annual Garden in the Park festival on Saturday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park).

The event, started in 2005, will feature handmade and homegrown art, live entertainment, food, Rocky Brook Rocket rides and children’s crafts. Admission is free. This is a rain or shine event. Please leave all pets at home.

Keep Opelika Beautiful uses funds raised at Garden in the Park for community projects. Past projects include providing trashcans for downtown Opelika, landscaping for several vacant lots, landscape renovations to the breezeway downtown, trees for Courthouse Square and greenspace enhancements at schools.

For more information about being a vendor, visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com/gardeninthepark.