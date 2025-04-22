Education Briefs | Week of April 20, 2025

TUSCALOOSA — Olivia Seale Esposito of Auburn and Ryan Johnston of Opelika were among 40 University of Alabama student singers who traveled to perform in Berlin, Heidelberg and Leipzig, Germany.

TROY — Troy University announced students who have been named to the Provost’s List for Term 3 of the 2024-2025 academic year, an honor reserved for full-time undergraduate students who have a grade point average of at least 3.65. Local students named to the list include Noah Causey, Bailee Golab, Eden Simpson, MacKinley Simpson, Tina Conner, all of Auburn; Brianna Wilson of Opelika; and Eudonus Thomas, Kara Townsend and Peter Dunne, all of Smiths Station.

TUSCALOOSA — Anna Louise Parker and Jahanzeb Rafay of Auburn have been selected for 2025-2026 Capstone Men and Women, the official ambassadors of the University of Alabama.The group assists the President’s Office, Office of Undergraduate Admissions and National Alumni Association in providing tours to prospective students, parents and other campus guests.

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Vakiya Story of Lafayette, a student at Auburn University at Montgomery, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Theron Wilkerson, a doctoral student at Auburn University, has been named the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Research Fellow for 2025. Wilkerson will conduct research this summer in the Medgar Wiley and Myrlie Beasley Evers Papers housed at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in Jackson. By examining the records of Medgar Evers during his time as Mississippi field secretary for the NAACP and other archival collections, Wilkerson will explore how environmental policy and racial segregation shaped civic life for Black communities in central Mississippi, focusing on the Ross Barnett Reservoir and the legacy of Medgar and Myrlie Evers.

TUSCALOOSA — Ja’Kobe Bibbs of Phenix City was recently selected as a member of the University of Alabama Blackburn Institute’s class of 2025. Only 50 students are chosen through a highly competitive process. The Blackburn Institute is a leadership development and civic engagement program specifically focused on improving Alabama through an intergenerational network that learns from the past, takes action in the present and plans for the future. Upon graduation, participants earn recognition as Blackburn Fellows and begin their work through professional and civic involvement in their home communities and throughout the state.

TUSCALOOSA — Anna Louise Parker of Auburn was re-cently inducted into the Anderson Society, a leadership honorary that recognizes individuals who have made significant contribu-tions as students at the University of Alabama. Members of the Anderson Society share an immersion into some sort of communi-ty service, passion for improving the university community through both explicit and implicit means and persistent effort to attain ex-cellence in some sphere of university life.

TUSCALOOSA — Jahanzeb Rafay of Auburn and Mary Stewart of Opelika were recently inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society at the University of Alabama. The purpose of Omicron Delta Kappa is to recognize those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities, to inspire others to strive for similar attainments, and to bring together students in all areas of college life: scholarship; athletics; campus or community service; social and religious activities; campus government; journalism, speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts.