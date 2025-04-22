Community Orchestra to present Spring Concert

Performance set for April 29 at AUMC

CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — The Auburn Community Orchestra (ACO) invites the public to a stirring evening of classical music during its spring concert, “Nationalism In Music,” on Tuesday, April 29, at 7 p.m.

This family-friendly concert, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church and is presented in partnership with the church and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.

Under the direction of Dr. Russell Logan, the ACO will perform a selection of orchestral works inspired by national pride and cultural heritage. The program will include Antonín Dvorák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor “From the New World,” Béla Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ English Folk Song Suite and A Symphonic Portrait of Irving Berlin arranged by Hawley Ades.

Logan, a Wetumpka native, brings decades of experience as an educator and musician. He currently serves as Principal trombonist and executive board chair for the Alabama Winds Concert Band and also performs with the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra.

For more information, visit www.auburnalabama.org/arts or follow the Auburn Community Orchestra on Facebook at facebook.com/AuburnCommunityOrchestra.