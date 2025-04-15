Public Notices | Week of April 14, 2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF TERRY L. EVANS, Deceased.

CASE NO. 2025-059

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration, have been granted to Elaine Thomaston, as Administratrix of the Estate of Terry L. Evans, deceased, on February 26, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 26th day of February, 2025

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/03/25, 04/10/25 & 04/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JACK E. WHITE, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-113

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Terry M. White as Executor for the Estate of Jack E. White, deceased, on March 24, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 24th day of March, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

ROBERT FRANK BORDERS, Deceased

Case Number: 2025-128

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JOSEPH A. HATHAWAY, as Executor of the Estate of ROBERT FRANK BORDERS, deceased, on the 14th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, JR..

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Robert Frank Borders

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/25, & 04/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA ROBINSON a/k/a PAULA ALICIA ROBINSON, DECEASED further and

also known as PAULA ROBINSON a/k/a PAULA ALICIA ROBINSON

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative PERRY FELIX STARLING, on March 24, 2025, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ PERRY FELIX STARLING

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/25, & 04/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF GREGORY POPE

CASE NO.: 2025-133

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Any relatives or interested parties of Gregory Pope

Please take notice, Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Gregory Pope. It is ordered that the 291h day of April, 2025, at I :00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they don’t deem it proper.

Done this the 26th day of March, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/03/25, 04/10/25 & 04/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JAMES T. MADDEN, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jonathan Avooske, Personal Representative on the 25th day March 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jonathan Avooske

Legal Run 04/03/2025, 04/10/25, 04/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARY ANN HARPER

CASE NO.2014-A-146

NOTICE OF FILING OF MOTION FOR AN ACCOUNTING AND REMOVAL OF EXECUTOR

NOTICE TO: ARRISSA HILL, AND ANY OTHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY ANN HARPER

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE The Court is in receipt of a Motion for an Accounting and Removal of Executor filed on November 21, 2024, by Marrell J. McNeal, attorney for William Harper. A hearing is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at I:00 PM at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 S. 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama. Please appear in person should you intend to take part in said hearing.

DONE this 31s’ day of March, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 04/03/25, 04/10/25, 04/17/25

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the improvements for Auburn University Project: 23-526 –Ingram Hall – Replace Front Entrance Windows at 212 Ingram Hall, Auburn University, AL 36849-5101, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Stacy Norman Architects LLC, 126 Tichenor Ave, Auburn, AL 36830.

Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025 & 04/24/2025

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the renovations for the Auburn University Project: 23-239 – Scott-Ritchey Research Center – Building B, Renovate For New Kennels at CENTER BUILDING B 1265 H.C. MORGAN DRIVE,AUBURN, Alabama 36849, United States for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Hendon + Huckelstein Architects, 2126 Morris Ave., Birmingham, AL. 35203. Matthes Parker LLC, 2044 S College St. Auburn, AL 36832

Legal run 04/03/2025, 04/10/2025, 04/17/2025 & 04/24/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of GRETA MARCELINE YOUNG, Deceased

CASE NO: 2025-005

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE THAT Letters Testamentary having been granted to LISA KAE BUTLER AS Personal Representative of the Estate of GRETA MARCELINE YOUNG, deceased, on the 24th day of March, 2025, by Jere Colley, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LISA KAE BUTLER

Personal Representative of the Estate of GRETA MARCELINE YOUNG

Legal Run 04/03/25, 04/10/25 & 04/17/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF TIMOTHY M. PALMER, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 26th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand and seal this the 26th day of March 2025.

KEVIN C. PALMER

Legal Run 04/3/25, 04/10/25 & 04/17/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

FAMILY COURT DIVISION: JUVENILE

S.L.P. (DOB: 09/29/2010) JU-2025-97.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO: The unknown father, of S.L.P. born at __ on 09/29/2010 to Shelby Lynn Purcell. The unknown father must answer the Petition to Terminate his parental rights within 14 days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Court Clerk located at 2311 Gateway Dr. Opelika, AL 36801 or a final judgment may be rendered in Case JU-2025-97.02 terminating his parental rights and placing said child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

P.O. Box 809, Opelika, AL 36803

(334)745-0333

Legal Run 03/27/25, 04/03/25, 04/10/25 & 04/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN FAULKNER MURPHY, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-075

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Felicia Murphy Gardner as Administrator of the Estate of Peggy Ann Faulkner Murphy, deceased, on April 3, 2025, by the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Felicia Murphy Gardner, Administrator of the Estate of Peggy Ann Faulkner Murphy, deceased.,

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Thursday, 04/17/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 445

Unit 448

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 04/10/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOANNA GAUNT MURRAY

CASE NO. 2018-C-080

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

YOU WILL TAKE NOTICE That James Michael Williams, Sr., as Conservator of the Estate of JOANNA GAUNT MURRAY, filed his Petition for Final Settlement of said Estate on the 31st day of March 2025, and that the 29•h day of April, 2025, at 10:00 AM has been appointed to hear said settlement. If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, please contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

DONE this 2nd day of April, 2025.

JERE COLLEY

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

ESTATE OF JOAN M. GEBHARD, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

CASE # 2025-104

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to ROBERT S. GEBHARD and ANN C. GEBHARD on the 28th day of March 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Personal Representative: ANN C. GEBHARD Personal Representative: ROBERT S. GEBHARD 118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, Al. 36830

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS T. MITCHELL, SR. , DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-184

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 28th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DOUGLAS T. MITCHELL, JR. and BEVERLY MITCHELL MARLETT, Co-Personal Representatives

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 04/10/25, 04/17/25 & 04/24/25

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a R-3 District (Low-Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

A parcel of land in the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range

27 East,. Lee County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest comer of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, thence run South 2° 15’ East along the West line of said Section 34, 1733.0 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning run thence North 87° 45’ East, 1962.3 feet to a point along the southwesterly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71; thence in a southeasterly direction along the curve of said southwesterly margin of said highway, 232.6 feet to a concrete monument designated as PC 30 + 78.7; thence South 18° 11’ East along the margin of said highway, 239.0 feet to a concrete monument designated as PT 44 + 05.65; thence in a southerly direction along the curve of the said southwesterly margin of said highway, said curve having a chord bearing of South 4° 00’ East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet, for a distance of 505.8 feet to a point where the said southwesterly margin of said highway intersects the one-half section line running East and West through said Section 34; thence South 89° 00’ West along the said one-half section line, 1500.0 feet; thence North 42° 52’ West, 946,8 feet to a point

along the said West line of said Section 34; thence North 2° 15’ West, 201.0 feet to the point of beginning; and containing 39.06 acres, more or less; and as shown by map or plat of survey dated April 16, 1966, by Grady A. Fuller, Ala. Reg. No. 3089. Parcel Id Number: 43-03-08-34-0-000-005.000

LESS AND EXCEPT from said Parcel immediately described above the following: Begin at the Northwest comer of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama; thence South 02°-15’ East along the Section line between Section 34 and Section 35 for a distance of 1733.0 feet to an iron pin; thence North 87°-45’ East, 1962.3 feet to an iron pin located on the westerly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71 for a point; thence along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 232.6 feet to a concrete monument (County PC 30 + 78.7’) for a point; thence South 18°-11 feet East, along the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 239.0 feet to a concrete monument (ashd PT 44 + 05.65”) for a comer and starting point of the property herein to be described: From this starting point, thence in a southerly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 505.8 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South of 4°-00’ East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet to an iron pin located on the Half Section line for a comer; thence South 89°-00’ West along the Half Section line for a distance of 1500.0 feet to an iron pin for a comer; thence North 42°-52’ West, 672.8 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence North 89°-00’ East 1922.8 feet to the starting point. Located in the Northwest quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and contains 19.68 acres, more or less, as shown on that certain map or plat of survey dated October 2, 1974, made by T. Richard Fuller, Reg. Surveyor No. 7384

The above-described parcel is located at 2502 Anderson Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on April 10, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 17th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 04/17/2025

ORDINANCE NO. 010-25

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 10 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA RELATING TO SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 10-7. That Section 10-7 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 10-7. – Penalties and enforcement procedures.

(a) Violations. It shall be unlawful for any person to violate any provision of Chapter 10.

(b) Penalties. Any person who violates or fails or refuses to obey or comply with any provision of this chapter shall, upon conviction, be punished as follows:

(1) For a first-time conviction of this chapter, a fine of two hundred and fifty ($250.00), plus costs. For a first-time violation, a defendant may elect to plead guilty before a magistrate. A defendant in lieu of appearing before a magistrate may sign a guilty plea and waiver of trial provisions on a uniform nontraffic citation and complaint (“UNTCC”) and deliver the amount of the fine and costs to the clerk of the municipal court or mail the correct amount pursuant to this section to the clerk of the municipal court.

(2) For a second conviction of this chapter, a fine of up to three hundred fifty dollars ($350.00), plus costs or imprisonment of up to ten (10) days or a combination thereof. In addition, the court may order up to forty (40) hours of community service, including, but not limited to, picking up litter.

(3) For a third or subsequent conviction of this chapter, a fine of up to five hundred dollars ($500.00), plus costs or imprisonment of up to ninety (90) days or a combination thereof. In addition, the court may order up to one hundred (100) hours of community service, including, but not limited to, picking up litter.

(4) For a second or subsequent violation of this chapter, a court appearance is required.

(5) Each day a violation of this chapter is committed or permitted to continue shall constitute a separate offense.

(6) Three (3) convictions of the provision of Chapter 10 within a twelve-month period for offenses by a business establishment, or its agents, will result in immediate placement on the City Council agenda for consideration of the suspension or revocation of the business license.

(7)A schedule of fines for violations of this chapter shall be published in the municipal court magistrate’s fine schedule, which appears at Section 16-13 of the City Code.

(c) Enforcement procedures.

(1) A city police officer may cite and release a defendant for a violation of Chapter 10. The UNTCC may serve as the charging instrument for a first (1st) violation of Chapter 10 and shall be issued in accordance with Rule 20 of the Alabama Rules of Judicial Administration. The UNTCC procedures are not meant to be the exclusive procedures used for violations of Chapter 10 and are instead only implemented as an alternative to existing procedures which may be related to said violations. A summons and complaint shall serve as the charging instrument for a second or subsequent violation of Chapter 10 and shall be issued in accordance with Rule 3.1 of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure. The summons may be served by any law enforcement officer in accordance with Rule 3.4 of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure.

(2) City-designated enforcement officers, who observe violations of Chapter 10, are authorized to appear before a magistrate and request a summons and complaint be issued pursuant to Rule 3.1 of the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure.

(3) City-designated enforcement officers may issue corrective notices to owners or occupants found to be in violation of any of the provisions of Chapter 10. The issuance of a corrective notice is not required prior to the issuance of a UNTCC or summons and complaint.

Section 2. Amendment to Section 10-8. That Section 10-8 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 10-8. – Presumption.

(a) For purposes of this chapter, any items found in the garbage, trash or other discarded materials, including, but not limited to bank statements, utility bills, bank card bills and other financial documents, clearly bearing the name of a person shall constitute a rebuttable presumption that the person whose name appears on the material knowingly deposited the discarded materials. Advertising, marketing and campaign materials and literature shall not be sufficient to constitute a rebuttable presumption under this section.

(b) No action for a violation of Chapter 10 based on evidence that creates a rebuttable presumption under subsection (a) shall be brought against a person by the City unless he or she has been given written notice by a code enforcement officer that items found in an accumulation of garbage, trash or other discarded materials contain his or her name and that, under subsection (a), there is a rebuttable presumption that he or she knowingly deposited the discarded materials. The notice shall advise the person of the specific section of Chapter 10 that he or she is suspected of violating, and shall provide that, unless the person can present satisfactory information or evidence to rebut the presumption to the code enforcement officer within fifteen (15) days from the date of the notice, an action for the violation of Chapter 10 may be filed against him or her in the Opelika Municipal Court. The notice required under this section shall be given by certified mail, return receipt requested, personal service or by any other method of service available pursuant to Rule 4 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure. If the person responds to the notice and presents information or evidence to the code enforcement officer, the code enforcement officer shall review the information or evidence presented and make a determination as to whether or not an action shall be brought against such person. The code enforcement officer shall provide written notice to the person of his or her determination, and if the intent is to proceed with an action for violation of this chapter, this notice shall be sent before any action is filed.

Section 3. Amendment to Section 10-59. That Section 10-59 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 10-59. – Improper use of receptacles.

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person to place or deposit any refuse, solid waste, garbage, trash or yard waste in any dumpster, receptacle or container belonging to the City of Opelika or to another person, unless the owner, lessee or custodian of such dumpster, receptacle or container has given express permission to do so, except for receptacles placed in an area designated for public use.

(b) It shall be unlawful for any non-resident of the City or the owner of any business not situated within the Opelika city limits, or any agent of either to bring refuse, solid waste, garbage, trash or yard waste from outside the City into the City and deposit it in any dumpster receptacle, container or anywhere else in the City for collection by the City or its agent.

(c) It shall be unlawful for any person to bring any type of refuse or solid waste, garbage, trash or yard waste that originates outside the Opelika city limits into the city for collection by City forces.

(d) It shall be unlawful for any person operating any place of business in the City which is required by this chapter to keep an approved container on or about his, her or its premises, or for any employee, servant or agent of such person or entity, to place or deposit refuse, solid waste, garbage, trash or yard waste into any trash basket or waste receptacle provided and maintained by the City on a public street or sidewalk for use of the general public.

Section 4. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are repealed.

Section 5. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any Court of any competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 6. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall take effect upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 7. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 15th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 16th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 16th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 04/17/25

ORDINANCE NO. 011-25

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a M-1 District (Industrial District) to a R-5M District (High Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence East 830.1 feet; thence south 200’ to a point in the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street and the Northwest comer of Lot 1 of Lambert Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 3 Page 69 in the Office of the Judge of probate for Lee County, Alabama, said point being the Point of Beginning of Lot l, Lamber Subdivision, described for rezoning herein: from this PONT OF BEGINNING, thence leaving the right of way for Ermine Street South 80°l7’ West, 160.1’ to the Northeast comer of Lot 1; thence South l4°05’ East, 88.1’ to the Southeast comer of Lot 1; thence along the line between Lots 1 and 2 South 750 39’ West, 159’ to a point in the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street and the Southwest corner of Lot 1; thence along the Western line of Lot l and the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street North l4 O05 West, 100.9 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 14,822 square feet, more or less, and is located at 513 Ermine Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 15th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 16th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 16th day of April, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

Legal Run 04/17/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GARY RAY OLDS, deceased

CASE NO. 2025-165

PUBLICATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Marjorie Olds as Personal Representative of the Estate Gary Ray Olds, deceased, on the 28th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Personal Representative, Marjorie Olds

Attorney

G. Daniel Evans

The Evans Law Firm, P.C. 1736 Oxmoor Road

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

205-870-1970

gdevans@evanslawpc.com

Legal run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY E. CHAMBERS, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-322

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of BOBBYE. CHAMBERS are hereby granted to Riley Vernon Chambers on the 6th day of July, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Riley Vernon Chambers

Legal run 04/17/24, 04/24/25 05/01/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD LADONNE CROSS, SR, DECEASED further and also known as RICHARD L. CROSS, SR.

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal R representative AMERICA A. CARSWELL, on March 25, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Coley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ AMERICA A. CARSWELL

Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25

LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

THE STATE OF ALABAMA, COURT OF PROBATE, COUNTY OF LEE

CASE NO. 2025-171

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY

Letters of Administration on the Estate of REBECCA S. BETTY granted to WILLIAM DAVID DAWSON who has duly qualified and given bond as such Administrator and is authorized to administer such estate

Witness by hand and dated this the 3rd day of April, 2025

/s/ Jere Colley

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF REBECCA S. BERRY DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-171

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to William David Dawson as Administrator for the Estate of Rebecca S. Berry, deceased, on April 3, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 3rd day of April, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 04/17/25, 04/24/25 & 05/01/25