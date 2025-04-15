New app makes booking public transportation easy

CONTRIBUTED BY LRCOG

EAST ALABAMA — Lee-Russell Council of Governments (LRCOG) announces a new interactive ride booking phone app that allows riders to book on-demand pick up and return rides from Lee-Russell Public Transit (LRPT) and Phenix Express Paratransit (PEX) with no on-hold phone waits. The app, named LR Rides, is available for download from app stores.

“The app is so easy and efficient,” said LRCOG Executive Director Lisa Sandt. “Riders can book whenever it’s convenient, even in the middle of the night! And because they enter their own information, it’s accurate. It really streamlines things for riders and for us.”

“One of the great features of LR Rides is that there are no calls to locate your bus — It’s right there in the app,” added LRCOG Public Transportation Director Blake Coulter. “And it’s easy to cancel a ride, at your convenience. You can even enter multi-day bookings when you need to repeat a trip. It really is convenient.”

After downloading the user-friendly app, set up an account or log into an existing one, then follow the prompts to enter the address of your ride, time and other details.

“Anybody who lacks dependable transportation should try LRPT or PEX,” said Coulter. “Even if your vehicle is in the shop, it’s a great way to get to and from. And rides are FREE!”

LRPT operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, with the last pick-up at 5:30 p.m. CT. Riders can still call dispatchers for LRPT at (334) 749-9092 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

PEX PARATRANSIT is a fixed route service with set bus stops that serves Phenix City with drops into Columbus and is not part of LR Rides. PEX runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET, with the last pick-up at 3:30 p.m. ET. Riders can still call to book a ride at (8770 743-3739 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

There are a number of key points riders of LRPT and PEX Paratransit should keep in mind:

Curb-To-Curb Service. LRPT and PEX drivers can assist passengers into the vehicle from the curb, but are not allowed to enter homes, garages or office buildings at pick up or drop off.

Special Needs. When scheduling a ride, special needs can be accommodated with an appropriate bus. If further assistance is needed after a trip has begun, notify the driver.

First Come, First Served. Rides are based on availability. The earlier you book, the better your chances of scheduling a ride when you need it.

No Will Calls. Schedule your return trip when you schedule your ride. Especially for appointments, anticipate the longest appointment time so you won’t miss your return pick up. Should this happen, you can attempt to schedule a return in the LR Rides app only if there is an available bus.

Eligibility. LRPT on-demand service is open to the general public. ANYONE CAN RIDE. IT DOES NOT REQUIRE CERTIFICATION FROM A PHYSICIAN.

PEX Paratransit Service is an ADA-compliant service that requires a physician’s certification form. Contact PEX to apply at (877) 743-3739.

Individuals under 14 must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Exceptions must be approved by the LRPT Transit Director.

Driver Wait Time. Drivers are allowed to wait FIVE (5) minutes past the scheduled pick up or arrival time. Passengers who haven’t boarded by then are considered “no-shows.”

Holiday Closures. Transit does not run on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Friday after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Day. Other holiday closings may be added and announced through the website and other media.

Questions about the app or LRPT, PEX or PEX Paratransit should be directed to Blake Coulter at (334) 749-9092 or the main LRCOG desk at (334) 749-5264. Complete information is available at www.LRCOG.com/publictransit.