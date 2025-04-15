Community Calendar | April 15, 2025

APRIL 25 — ABBY POSNER

The Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series will welcome Abby Posner back on Friday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. on 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artist, venue and ticket sales, go to www.sundillamusic.com.

APRIL 26 — AUBURN CITYFEST

Auburn Cityfest is set for Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kiesel Park, featuring food, entertainment and community fellowship. Vendor and volunteer applications are available at www.auburncityfest.org.

APRIL 26 — FAMILY FUN DAY

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Integrea, Mental Health, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and United Way of Lee County will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lee County Justice Center (2311 Gateway Dr., Opelika). Join in a day of fun activities, live music, food trucks and information at this event, meant to “Educate, Engage and Elevate” local families about various resources available to them here in Lee County as well as highlight April as Child Abuse Prevention and Crime Victims Awareness month. For more info, visit facebook.com/LeeCoSheriffAL/events.

APRIL 26 – NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will host a DEA National Drug Take Back Day event at the Lee County Justice Center on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone can drop off unwanted, unneeded or expired medications for proper disposal. Visit www.dea.gov/takebackday for more information and to see a list of collection sites.

APRIL 28-30 — HADESTOWN

The Gogue Performing Arts Center will present the musical “Hadestown” April 28-30 at 7 p.m. Tickets vary from $60-$95. Learn more at www.goguecenter.auburn.edu.

MAY 2 — MIKE KINNERBREW

Musician Mike Kinnerbrew will perform at the Sundilla Acoustic Concert Series on Friday, May 2, at 450 E. Thach Ave in Auburn. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee, Foodies and on the Sundilla website. Admission at the door is $25 and $15 for students. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks to the show. For more information on the artist, venue and ticket sales, visit www.sundillamusic.com.

MAY 16 – END OF SCHOOL MOVIE NIGHT

Celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer vacation with a movie night under the stars watching the 1993 classic “The Sandlot” alongside your favorite Lee County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, May 16, at the Twin City FOP Lodge (1307 Saugahatchee Lake Rd., Opelika). Doors open at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite blanket and movie snacks. Thank you to sponsors Christie Hill State Farm, The Observer and Point Broadband for making this event possible. For more information, visit facebook.com/LeeCoSheriffAL/events.