LaFayette Sun Obituaries | Week of March 24

JUANITA OLIVER DUNSON

Juanita Oliver Dunson, 81, of Roanoke, died Monday, March 17, 2025, at her residence.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, March 22, at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, Roanoke at 1 p.m. (CST) with Pastor Calvin Trammell and the Rev. Sanford Johnson officiating.

Ms. Dunson was one of nine children born to the late Cora & Eddie B. Oliver on Nov. 22, 1943. She accepted Christ at an early age at Sweet Home Baptist Church and later joined Canaan Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her church and was often referred to as the “Bible scholar.” She loved traveling with her daughter Rena, and was affectionately loved by everyone.

Ms. Dunson was also employed with the Chambers County Board of Education as an educator for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her three daughters Jolanda Williams of Decatur, Georgia, Kimberly Rena Finley of Roanoke and Erica (TJ) Huffman of Chicago, Illinois; three sisters Mary Norman, Eddie Woods and Jessie Higgins all of Decatur, Georgia; one brother Kenny Oliver of Decatur; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Ho of Inc., LaFayette handled the arrangements.