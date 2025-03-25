LaFayette Sun Legals

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal

Chambers County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids are invited and will be received by the County Commission of Chambers County, Alabama for collection of residential solid waste and disposal.

Instructions to Bidders may be obtained from the Chambers County Commission Office, 2 South LaFayette Street, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Bids must be delivered to and be on file with the County Commission on or before June 2, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. CST. The envelope containing the Bid must be sealed and plainly marked “Bid for Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal”.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at 9:00 A.M. CST on the aforementioned date in the Office of the County Commission. The selected Bid will be awarded upon the County Commission approving the Bidder and adopting the Contract.

A Bid bond or certified check must accompany the Bid, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any Bid, and to make an award to the lowest responsible Bidder in any manner, consistent with law, deemed in the best interest of the County. The County Commission reserves the right not to enter into any Contract as a result of this Bid invitation.

Date:February 21, 2025.

/s/Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for the Chambers County Commission

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue,

Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

Legal Run March 5, March 12, March 19, and March 26, 2025.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jesse Garner, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, on February 23, 2024, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Book 2024 Page 952; the undersigned Guild Mortgage Company LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on May 15, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit: One lot located between Langdale and Shawmut Alabama more fully described as follows, to-wit: Begin at an iron pin located on the East and West Section line between Section No. 7 and 6 in Township 21, Range 29, Chambers County Alabama and on the East margin of U.S. No. 29, and also on the East margin of Avenue “B” according to a Revised Plat of Eady City, Alabama, said Plat made by G.D. Allen Engr. dated May 1926 and recorded at the Judge of Probate Office Chambers County Alabama; Thence in a Southeasterly direction along the East margin of Avenue “B” for 1121.8 feet to an iron pin for a point located on the South margin of 4th Street; Thence North 87 degrees 15 minutes East along the South margin of 4th Street for 446 feet to an iron pin for a corner and starting point of the lot to be described; Thence continue along the South margin of 4th Street 75 feet to an iron pin for a corner; Thence North 90 degrees to the South for 196 feet to an iron pin for a corner; Thence South 88 degrees West for 75 feet to an iron pin for a corner; Thence North 2 degrees 45 minutes West for 195 feet to an iron pin for a corner and starting point. The above described lot is a portion of Lot No. 12 and a narrow strip off the West margin of Lot No. 11 and is located in Block H, Eady City, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1902 43rd St , Valley, AL 36854. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guild Mortgage Company LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-01738-GM-AL 03/12/2025, 03/19/2025, 03/26/2025

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Chambers

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Edward Hartman and Emma Jean Hartman, originally in favor of Charter Federal Savings and Loan Association, on March 13, 1997, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 620, Page 171; the undersigned SouthState Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chambers County, Alabama, on May 1, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 12, in Block Number 16, of the Langdale Mill Village, according to a plat of the same prepared by Clarence J. White, Jr., Engineer, and recorded in Map Book 3, Pages 23, 24 and 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said plat is included herein by reference. The above described property is situated in Langdale, Chambers County, Alabama.

Subject to those certain restrictions, reservations, terms and conditions contained in that certain deed from West Point Manufacturing Company to Edward L. Hartman, which said deed is recorded in Deed Volume 163, Page 1, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 5802 22nd Avenue, Valley, AL 36854.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be overnighted in certified funds to the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at 339 Heyward Street, 2nd floor, Columbia, SC 29201. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 25-40895.

LEGAL RUN 03/19/2025, 03/25/2025 & 04/02/2025

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOSHUA H FLURRY AND WIFE, JESSICA A FLURRY to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR CHARTERBANK, on the 20th day of April, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on April 24, 2017, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2017, Page 1566, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on April 24, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY OF BLAND STREET AND THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF MORGAN STREET; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST FOR 429.40 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST FOR 1.99 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 03 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 58 SECONDS EAST FOR 74.90 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE NORTH 83 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST FOR 137.22 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER, THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST FOR 11.30 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 03 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST FOR 39.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 02 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST FOR 3.03 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOR A CORNER; THENCE NORTH 86 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST FOR 134.60 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE BEGINNING POINT. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS KNOWN AS LOT 9, AND A PORTION OF LOTS 8 AND 10, BLOCK 33, FAIRFAX MILL VILLAGE, BEING IN CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SUBJECT TO THOSE CERTAIN COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS MORE PARTICULARLY SET OUT IN DEED VOLUME 142, PAGE 596, DEED BOOK 158, PAGE 211 AND DEED BOOK 156, PAGE 505, ALL IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 212 MORGAN STREET, VALLEY, AL 36854.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. CBN-25-00772-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Ad Run Dates: 03/19/2025, 03/26/2025, 04/02/2025

PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

IN RE: Estate of Emogene Smith, deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE WILL

TO: Mary Rogers

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1335 Co. Rd. 235, Roanoke, AL 36274

TO: Brian Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO: Keith Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO:Sarah Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

TO: Meagan LuAnn Mitchell

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: unknown

You are hereby notified that on this day came Christina Hawthorne and filed in this Court a petition to be appointed Executrix of the Estate of Emogene Smith, deceased. The 14th day of April, 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. at the Probate Office in the courthouse in said County has been appointed as the date, time, and place for hearing said petition, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand this the 3rd day of March, 2025.

Paul Story, Judge of Probate

Legal Run 03/26/25, 04/03/25 & 04/10/25

IN THE CIRCUIT FOR CHAMBERS COUNTY COURT

IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF WILNER TITTLE (Plaintiff)

v. DARLENE TITTLE (Defendant)

CIVIL ACTION – DR 2025 – 6.00

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

DARLENE TITLE whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer WILNER TITTLE’S, complaint for Divorce and other relief by the 19th day of APRIL, 2025, or thereafter a judgement by default may be rendered against DARLENE TITTLE in CIVIL ACTION DR 2025-6.00.

In the Circuit Court of Chambers County, Alabama

Done this the 19th day of MARCH, 2025

WILNER TITTLE

Legal Run 03/26/25, 04/2/25, 04/9/25, & 04/16/25

CITY OF LAFAYETTE, ALABAMA

POSITION OPEN

Water Distribution/Wastewater Collection Superintendent

The City of LaFayette is seeking a qualified individual to serve as Superintendent of our Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Systems. The Successful candidate must possess a Grade 1 water and a Grade 1c wastewater license from the State of Alabama.

This is a Supervisory position, and the person selected will be responsible for the maintenance and operation of a modern municipal wastewater collection system and a modern municipal water distribution system. Extensive knowledge of a wastewater collection system and a water distribution system is required. The successful candidate will be expected to supervise up to 5 employees. The successful candidate will be expected to develop preventative maintenance programs for the wastewater system, as well as oversee and be responsible for all repairs to these systems. Resumes or applications will be accepted by the City of LaFayette, 50 Alabama Avenue West, P.O. Box 87, LaFayette, Alabama 36862, Attn: City Clerk Louis T. Davidson. Please send all resumes/applications to that address with desired salary. Any questions may be directed to City Clerk Louis T. Davidson at (334) 864-7181 or ldavidson@cityoflafayetteal.com.

The City of LaFayette is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Legal Run 03/12/2025, 03/19/2025, 03/26/2025 & 04/02/2025

INVITATION TO BID!

P. F. Moon & Company, Inc. is currently accepting proposals from suppliers & subcontractors for the LaFayette AL – Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Rebid project P F Moon and Company Inc is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage DBE/MBE/WBE participation. For more information regarding this and other projects P F Moon and Company is currently bidding, contact Jerry Eubanks 706.643.1524

Legal Run 03/19/25 & 03//26/25