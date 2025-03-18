Water Cycle 2025

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LOACHAPOKA — Auburn University’s Engineers Without Borders is inviting everyone to the 4th Annual Water Cycle, a gravel cycling event on Saturday, March 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Pioneer Park, located at 6500 Stage Road in Loachapoka.

Proceeds will fund life-saving infrastructure projects in Guatemala and Bolivia, directly improving access to clean drinking water and sustainable irrigation systems in underserved communities.

“The Water Cycle is our most important event every year. We would not be able to aid the communities we work in without our riders, sponsors and supporters,” said Addison Faggard, fundraising chair for Engineers Without Borders. “All of the funds raised during the Water Cycle go toward the projects we are working on and provide valuable experiences for our engineers. We are grateful to be able to hold this event and excited about the new venue. We hope to see you there!”

Event Highlights

There will be three cycle routes:

15-mile fun ride

30-mile gravel race

60-mile gravel race

Prizes will be awarded to race winners.

Post-ride festivities will include food and beer, live music and games at Pioneer Park. Tickets to the post-ride festivities are included with rider registration and also available for non-riders.

Register or Donate

Sign up to support this impactful cause at the website: ewb.auburn.edu/watercycle.

For more information, contact Christian Brodbeck at Brodbcj@auburn.edu or (334) 750-9375.