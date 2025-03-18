Public notices | March 20, 2025

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF PAUL MARY IV

CASE NO. 2007-B-124

ORDER SETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR PARTIAL SETTLEMENT OF CONSERVATOR

The Court acknowledges receipt of the Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservator, and it is hereby:

ORDERED by this Court that a hearing be set on the matter for the 3rd day of April 2025, at 9:00 a.m. electronically via “ZOOM” virtual meeting website. Please dress appropriately for this hearing., just as if you were appearing in person before the Court. Participants will need access to a telephone, webcam, laptop or cellular telephone to access this hearing. A ZOOM invitation to participate in this hearing is below and the parties must use the following in order to log in or join the meeting:

ZOOM MEETING ID NUMBER: 883 7237 3652

ZOOM PASSCODE: 189060

It is further ORDERED by this Court that this order be served on the following by the Lee County Sheriffs Department:

PAUL MARY IV

303 LEE ROAD 701

OPELIKA, AL 36804

It is also further ORDERED that Honorable Lenae Simpson be appointed Guardian Ad Litem to represent the interests of Paul Mary IV.

DONE this 27th day of February 2025.

Bill English, Judge of Probate

IN RE: THE MATIER OF PAUL MARY, IV

CASE NO.: 2007-8-124

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservatorship of Paul Mary, IV, was filed by Conservator, Tammie Mary requesting approval of a partial accounting for the period December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of April, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Paul Mary IV.

Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 3/6/25, 3/13/25 & 3/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT BAXTER, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-061

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Robert John Cibulsky and Diane Baxter Cibulsky, as Co-Executors of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, deceased, on the 19th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Robert John Cibulsky, Co-Executor Of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, Deceased

Diane Baxter Cibulsky, Co-Executor Of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HORACE FANNING, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025 –

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 26th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 03/6/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal

Chambers County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids are invited and will be received by the County Commission of Chambers County, Alabama for collection of residential solid waste and disposal.

Instructions to Bidders may be obtained from the Chambers County Commission Office, 2 South LaFayette Street, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Bids must be delivered to and be on file with the County Commission on or before June 2, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. CST. The envelope containing the Bid must be sealed and plainly marked “Bid for Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal”.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at 9:00 A.M. CST on the aforementioned date in the Office of the County Commission. The selected Bid will be awarded upon the County Commission approving the Bidder and adopting the Contract.

A Bid bond or certified check must accompany the Bid, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any Bid, and to make an award to the lowest responsible Bidder in any manner, consistent with law, deemed in the best interest of the County. The County Commission reserves the right not to enter into any Contract as a result of this Bid invitation.

Date: February 21, 2025.

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for the Chambers County Commission

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

LEGAL RUN March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27, 2025.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN SHERWOOD, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-513

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Jennifer Lea Sherwood Hughes, as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Jean Sherwood, deceased, on the 27th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Jennifer Lea Sherwood Hughes, Executrix Of the Estate of Betty Jean Sherwood, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 03/06/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

INVITATION TO BID

25009

Sealed bids for the construction of the Pickleball Facility III

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on March 24, 2025, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

The contractor shall also be a Certified Tennis Court Builder as designated by the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA). The Certified Tennis Court Builder shall be an employee of the Tennis Court Contractor and oversee all phases of the new court construction process.

Bidders must have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rules, or regulations for the performance of the work. Any drawings and specifications may be obtained from the City of Opelika Purchasing Department located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5120. Bid documents may also be obtained from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted using the original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. The bidder must complete all the information in the proposal for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Pickleball Facility III

LILLIE FINLEY – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 03/06/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

VIRGINIA HAYES, deceased.

Case No.: 2025-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jayne A. Meyer, Personal Representative on the 4th day of March, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF SUSAN GOREE GOSLIN, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 27th day of February, 2025.

DANIEL LAWRENCE GOSLIN

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABАМА

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROYCE LEE LOWMAN, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-118

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Matthew Lowman as Executor for the Estate of Royce Lee Lowman, deceased, on February 28, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 28th day of February, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of MARY LOUISE REED, Deceased

Case No. 2025-054

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice the LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of MARY LOUISE REED are hereby granted to CHRISTOPHER ERIC REED on 14th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day 14th day of February, 2025.

CHRISTOPHER ERIC REED

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

Notice of Abandoned Vehicle

VIN: 1HGCR3F08HA022525

2017 White Honda Accord

Auction will be held 4/30/2025 8:00 a.m.

Auto Spa Auto Sales LLC

13054 Hwy 80 E Pike Rd AL 36064

334-676-3580

Legal Run 03/13/2025 & 03/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MYRTLE B. FLORENCE, Deceased

Case No.: 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Brandon A. Morris, Personal Representative on the 51h day of March, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Brandon A. Morris

Legal Run 03/13/25, 03/20/25 & 03/27/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-078

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LEANDA C. LIVESEY, Deceased

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CHARLOTTE MORRISON

Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 03/13/2025, 03/20/2025 & 03/27/2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Lee County; to authorize the Lee County

Revenue Commissioner to perform the duties required for the redemption of land for taxes in the county; and to authorize the revenue commissioner to charge an administrative fee.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. (a) The procedure for the redemption of land fo taxes pursuant to Sections 40-10-121, 40-10-122, 40-10-125 through 40-10-130, and 40-10-133, Code of Alabama 1975, in Lee County shall be the same, except that all such duties as are required of and are performed by the Judge of Probate of Lee County shall be transferred to and be performed by the Lee County Revenue Commissioner, and the judge of probate shall be relieved of all such duties.

(b) In addition to any other fee authorized by law, the revenue commissioner may charge an administrative fee to

process a redemption under this section in an amount not to exceed fifty dollars ($50). All fees collected by the revenue commissioner under this section shall be paid into the general fund of the county.

Section 2. This act shall become effective immediately.

Legal Run 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/25, 04/10/25

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS

The City Council of the City of Opelika (the “City Council”) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courthouse of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991 in the following respects:

That Footnote 1 to Section 3.1 of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to read as follows:

Exemptions. Temporary uses and structures will not require a building permit nor zoning certificate under the following conditions No more than three (3) days in twelve (12) month period can be used for out- of-door temporary uses The temporary structure must be equal to or less than eight hundred (800) square feet in size When events are held at celebration sites the number of events allowed per year in item 1 of this footnote is waived

For the purpose of this section all celebration sites included are places of worship, country clubs, hotels, conference centers, bed and breakfast facilities in a commercial zone, recognized places of receptions, public parks.

Except as modified herein, all other subsections, paragraphs and provisions of Section 3.1 shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect. That the second paragraph of Section 8.11.1 of the Zoning Ordinance shall be amended to read as follows:

Exemptions.

Temporary uses and structures will not require a building permit nor zoning certificate under the following conditions No more than three (3) days in twelve (12) month period can be used for out-of-door temporary uses The temporary structure must be equal to or less than eight hundred (800) square feet in size When events are held at celebration sites the number of events per year in subsection 8.11.1 is waived.

For the purpose of this section all celebration sites included are places of worship, country clubs, hotels, conference centers, bed and breakfast facilities in a commercial zone, recognized places of receptions, public parks.

Except as modified herein, all other subsections, paragraphs and provisions of Section 8.11.1 shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

Public notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on March 13, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice was given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama, 1975.

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said Ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at City Hall, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 20th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 03/20/2025

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at the Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618-0249 until 12:00 p.m., Local Time, May 5, 2025, and then publicly opened and read aloud at 1:00 p.m., for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Contract No.: D3887600, Project Name: C C WILLIAMS WWTP CHLORINE / SO2 BUILDING AND DIGESTER MODIFICATIONS.

The project is funded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program. The selected bidder shall comply with all conditions and requirements of the program as they pertain to this Project.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725 Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL, or at the offices of Jacobs, Consulting Engineers, 25 W. Cedar Street, Suite 350, Pensacola FL. 32502 (by appointment)., Telephone: (850) 396-4938.

A complete set of electronic contract documents including Drawings, Specifications, referenced documents and a model bid package may be obtained from Chris Lambert of Jacobs via e-mail to Chris Lambert at Chris.Lambert@jacobs.com. No Contract Documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time.

Questions regarding the Contract Documents must be submitted in writing or electronically to Jacobs no later than April 25, 2025 in order for responses to be provided via addendum prior to the bid date.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725 Moffett Road, Board Room, Mobile, AL 36618-0249 on April 16, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders and subcontractors are encouraged to attend.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents in the tabbed and color-coded format as indicated.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618-0249: “Bid for constructing Project # D33887600 – C C WILLIAMS WWTP CHLORINE / SO2 BUILDING AND DIGESTER

MODIFICATIONS, to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, May 5, 2025”. The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall be on the envelope. Hand-delivered bid packages shall be delivered to the receptionist at the main entrance of the MAWSS office complex, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile AL36618.

Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or Irrevocable Letter of Credit acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5 percent of the bid amount, not to exceed $10,000.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/20/2025

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are

limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Elect Officers to Planning Commission (Chairman, Vice Chairman)

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Rezoning – Public Hearing

1a. An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for a 1.37 acre lot accessed at the 2400 block of First Avenue from a light commercial land use category to a mixed use commercial & residential land use category. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 1.37 acre lot and the Council approves the rezoning, then the amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

1b. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Spencer Cothran of Holland Homes, LLC, authorized representative for Ericson LLC, property owner, to rezone 1.37 acres accessed at the 2400 block of First Avenue from C-2 to PUD. The rezoning property is an addition to the adjacent The Mill PUD zoning district. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the

meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 03/20/25

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are

limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Elect Officers to Planning Commission (Chairman, Vice Chairman)

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A Final Plat

A request for final plat approval from Arthur R. Nettles, Baseline Surveying & Design, LLC, authorized representative for Andrews & Anderson, LLC, property owner, for the Dickson Place Phase 2A subdivision consisting 77 lots accessed from Andrews Road.

2.A request for final plat approval from Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Tyler Findley, property owner, for the Wyndham Village Phase 3 Section 1 subdivision consisting of 25 lots accessed from Wyndham Village Drive. A request for final plat approval from David Slocum, authorized representative for Bryan Stone, property owner, for the Southern Pines Phase 2 subdivision consisting of 29 lots accessed from Wyndham Village Drive.

B. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

4.A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford, authorized representative for Bobby Joe Burdette, property owner, for conditional use approval for a 50 unit townhome development in a R-4 zoning district.

C.Rezoning – Public Hearing

5.A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Bill Perry, authorized representative for James David Perry, property owner, to rezone 20.1 acres at 2502 Anderson Road, from R-1 to R-3.

D. Master Plan Revisions and Rezoning – Public Hearing (a) A public hearing on a request by Spencer Cothran, authorized representative for Saucier Investments LLC and Ericson LLC, property owners for a major amendment to The Mill PUD Master Plan at 2600 First Avenue. The Mill PUD rezoning and master plan was approved at the July 16, 2024 City Council meeting (Ord #012-24). The amendment adds a 1.37 acre parcel to the master plan and shifts or realigns a portion of 1st Avenue. The Planning Commission will consider the request and vote to send a recommendation to City Council.

(b) An agenda item for a rezoning request includes an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for a 1.37 acre lot accessed at the 2400 block of First Avenue from a light commercial land use category to a mixed use commercial & residential land use category. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 1.37 acre lot and the Council approves the rezoning, then the amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

(c) A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Spencer Cothran of Holland Homes, LLC, authorized representative for Ericson LLC, property owner, to rezone 1.37 acres accessed at the 2400 block of First Avenue from C-2 to PUD. The rezoning property is an addition to the adjacent The Mill PUD zoning district.

V. Old Business

Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance – Public Hearing Bed and Breakfast Uses – A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Additions and revisions to definitions in Section 2.2 Definitions; revisions to Section 3.1 Building Permit Required; revisions to 7.3 C. Use Categories (matrix table); revisions to Section 8.11.1 Temporary Structures/Temporary Uses; and add new section: Section 8.28.4 Bed and Breakfast (This item was tabled at the January 25th Planning Commission meeting)

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability. PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 03/20/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF VIRGINIA L. BOROWSKI, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-124

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of GINIA L. BOROWSKI are hereby granted to C. L. Borowski and Samuel Mark Borowski as Co-Personal Representatives on the 11th day of March, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VIRGINIA L. BOROWSKI, Jr.

Samuel Mark Borowski

LEGAL RUN 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/25

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for the construction for the East Samford School Renovations at 332 E Samford Ave. Auburn, AL 36830 for the State of Alabama, Lee County and the city of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects, 624 S McDonough St., Montgomery, AL 36104. Whatley Construction LLC, PO Box 137, Opelika AL 36803.

Legal run 03/20/2025, 03/27/2025, 04/03/2025 & 04/10/2025

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

SERVPRO, PLAINTIFF

V. TONYA PRIVOT, DEFENDANT

DISTRICT COURT CIVIL CASE DV-24-84

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Defendant entered a contract with plaintiff. On January 10, 2023, plaintiff delivered a demand letter to the defendant’s address. On May 7, 2023, plaintiff filed a materialman’s lein on the defendant’s property with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Wherefore plaintiff demands judgement, with waiver of exemptions, from the defendant.

Respectfully submitted 25th day of June, 2023,

/s/ David Dawson

David Dawson

Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/6/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

ESTATE OF JERRY RICHARD SPIVEY, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama , notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

David L. Smith, Executor

Legal Run 03/13/25, 03/20/25 & 03/27/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DONALD D. GILBERT, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to TERESA ANDERSON on the 28th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TERESA ANDERSON

Legal Run 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/215

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF HORACE FANNING

CASE NO.: 2021-509

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given to any KNOWN OR UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HORACE FANNING, that a Petition for Final Settlement of Conservatorship of HORACE FANNING was filed by Conservator, Benjamin H. Parr, requesting approval of a Final Accounting. A hearing has been set for the 7th day of APRIL, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. central time, electronically via “TEAMS”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Final Settlement of the Conservatorship of HORACE FANNING.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/20/25, 03/27/25 & 04/03/25