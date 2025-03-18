Opelika City Council discusses Springwood

BY MICHELLE KEY

OPELIKA — During the work session prior to Tuesday night’s city council meeting, City Building Inspector Jeff Kappelman and city of Opelika Shane Boyd presented an update on the Springwood Hotel. Nearly six months ago, the council voted to temporarily suspend the hotel’s business license for a period of six months after the state fire marshal’s office ordered the buildings to be vacated due to code violations and safety concerns.

Kappleman explained that he recently viewed blueprints from 1973 and found that there is a design flaw that is an area of concern for today’s building codes. He said he has explained to Raj Patel, the owner of the Springwood, that this flaw must be rectified prior to passing the final fire inspection that would allow the business to petition the council to restore its business license and allow it to reopen 40 of its hotel rooms and the main office.

“My recommendation is to put the license on the table for two weeks,” Kappleman said. “We can get there, get them all inspected and approved and insure the [chimney] chases are sealed and [then] we recommend it would be your decision to let them occupy the front office building and units 101 through 120 and 201 through 220.”

The resolution pertaining to the suspension of the hotel’s business license was not on Tuesday night’s agenda but is scheduled for the April 1 meeting and the council is expected to vote on the matter at that time.

RECOGNITIONS

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council recognized Bobbie Yeo as the Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character for the month of March during the regularly scheduled meeting.

Fuller also issued a proclamation designating the week of March 31 through April 4, 2025, as “Character Week in Opelika.” According to the proclamation “the Character Council of Opelika has been organized for promoting, developing, and reinforcing a strong character environment in all aspects that touch the lives of Opelika’s citizens; will identify and recognize the “best practices” and resources that build and reinforce positive character attributes; and facilitate access, coordination, and implementation of these resources and “best practices” to continue Opelika’s recognition as a City of Character.”

PUBLIC HEARINGS

The council held three public hearings during the meeting:

Vacation of a Portion of Spring Drive for LCYDC which was approved later during the meeting,

Vacation of Undeveloped Public ROW’s in Operell Subdivision which was also approved during the meeting.

Amend Zoning Ordinance & Map: 2802 Society Hill Road, 30,630 sf Lot, R-1 to C-2. An ordinance for this amendment was introduced for its first reading.

IN OTHER BUSINESS