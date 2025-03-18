Opelika City Council discusses Springwood

BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — During the work session prior to Tuesday night’s city council meeting, City Building Inspector Jeff Kappelman and city of Opelika Shane Boyd presented an update on the Springwood Hotel. Nearly six months ago, the council voted to temporarily suspend the hotel’s business license for a period of six months after the state fire marshal’s office ordered the buildings to be vacated due to code violations and safety concerns.
Kappleman explained that he recently viewed blueprints from 1973 and found that there is a design flaw that is an area of concern for today’s building codes. He said he has explained to Raj Patel, the owner of the Springwood, that this flaw must be rectified prior to passing the final fire inspection that would allow the business to petition the council to restore its business license and allow it to reopen 40 of its hotel rooms and the main office.
“My recommendation is to put the license on the table for two weeks,” Kappleman said. “We can get there, get them all inspected and approved and insure the [chimney] chases are sealed and [then] we recommend it would be your decision to let them occupy the front office building and units 101 through 120 and 201 through 220.”
The resolution pertaining to the suspension of the hotel’s business license was not on Tuesday night’s agenda but is scheduled for the April 1 meeting and the council is expected to vote on the matter at that time.
RECOGNITIONS
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council recognized Bobbie Yeo as the Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character for the month of March during the regularly scheduled meeting.
Fuller also issued a proclamation designating the week of March 31 through April 4, 2025, as “Character Week in Opelika.” According to the proclamation “the Character Council of Opelika has been organized for promoting, developing, and reinforcing a strong character environment in all aspects that touch the lives of Opelika’s citizens; will identify and recognize the “best practices” and resources that build and reinforce positive character attributes; and facilitate access, coordination, and implementation of these resources and “best practices” to continue Opelika’s recognition as a City of Character.”
PUBLIC HEARINGS
The council held three public hearings during the meeting:
- Vacation of a Portion of Spring Drive for LCYDC which was approved later during the meeting,
- Vacation of Undeveloped Public ROW’s in Operell Subdivision which was also approved during the meeting.
- Amend Zoning Ordinance & Map: 2802 Society Hill Road, 30,630 sf Lot, R-1 to C-2. An ordinance for this amendment was introduced for its first reading.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved a request from HP Opelika LLC DBA M and M Package, Package Store for an alcohol license.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure on April 17 for Red Clay Bike Night Event.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure on April 22 for a “Taste of the Town” event.
- The council approved a request for a downtown street closure on April 24 for a Red Clay Food Truck event.
- The council approved the expense reports from various departments and designated city personal property as surplus and authorized its disposal.
- The council approved the purchase of two recumbent bikes and three cross trainers for parks and recreation from Life Fitness for an amount not to exceed $32,123.45.
- The council approved the purchase of one 2024 Ford F250 Super Cab 4×2 pickup truck from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the amount of $45,152, for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of four Kubota tractors from Capital Tractor in the amount of $46,129.96, for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of one Marathon RJ-250 Self-Contained 34-cubic yard compactor from Southeastern Scales LLC in the amount of $47,835.90, for the Office of Emergency Services.
- The council approved the purchase of one Ventrac 4520N Kubota 32HP tractor from Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation in the amount of $51,228, for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of one 2025 Ford Transit 150 Cargo truck from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the amount of $54,136 for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of one 2024 Ford F350 Regular Cab 4×2 Chassis Cab truck from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the amount of $54,961, for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of one 2025 Ford F350 Regular Cab 4×2 Chassis Cab truck from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the amount of $57,271, for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of one Kubota M7060HD tractor from Capital Tractor in the amount of $58,745.45, for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of three 2025 Ford F250 Super Cab 4×2 pickups Stivers from Ford Lincoln in the amount of $136,791, for the Public Works Department.
- The council approved the purchase of one 2025 T880 Tandem Roll-Off truck from Truckworx Kenworth-Montgomery in the amount of $251,911, for the
Office of Emergency Services.
- The council approved the purchase of one 2025 L770 Kenworth 40 Yd. Wittke FEL truck from Truckworx Kenworth-Montgomery in the amount of $383,523, for the Office of Emergency Services.
- The council voted to amend the Organizational Chart of the Opelika Planning Department for the Human Resources Department.
- The council voted to approve calling the city’s outstanding electric system revenue warrants for redemption.
- The council approved certain tax abatements and exemptions for Pharmavite, LLC which had been tabled during the March 4 meeting. The project is expected to have a capital investment of nearly $14 million.
- The council voted to approve a quote for the amount of $32,500 for the concept and design of a new bicycle playground at West Ridge Park for the Engineering Department.
- The council voted to approve reclassifying the position of City Administrator for the Human Resources Department.
- The council approved a request for a refund in the amount of $8,907 of building permit and plan review fees paid in error by Compass Construction for inspection services.
- The council approved a request for a refund of $23,800 in sewer assessment fees paid in error by Pinnacle Construction for inspection services.
- The council approved a special appropriation of $5,000 to the American Cancer Society for the upcoming Relay for Life event on May 2 with a theme of “Paint the Town Purple.”
- The council approved an ordinance to amend Chapter 2 Division 3 of the City Code Of Ordinances: Relating to the Position of the City Attorney.
- The council approved an ordinance to establish the use of electronic vote counting devices for the municipal election of officers.
- The council introduced an ordinance to amend Chapter 14 of the City Code of Ordinances: Adding new article to the licenses and taxation ordinance entitled “refunds” for its first reading.
- The council approved an appointment of Aaron Bushey to the Historic Preservation Commission for an existing term that will expire Aug. 19, 2027.