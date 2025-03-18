Obituaries | Week of March 17, 2025

CHARLES E. “CHUCK” WILSON

Charles E. “Chuck” Wilson passed away in Auburn on March 13, 2025. Chuck was born in Springfield, Illinois, on Jan. 1, 1936. He grew up in several small towns but primarily lived in Momence, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois and served in the Air Force.

He was hired by Delta Air Lines in 1961 as one of 800 pilots and retired from Delta in 1996 as one of 8,000 pilots. His last 10+ years with Delta were spent flying international routes.

Chuck was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. His family meant everything to him, and his favorite time was having them around him to listen to his stories and his many jokes. Other than his family, flying was his greatest love, followed by his enjoyment of the game of golf.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard (Rick) Wilson. He is survived by his wife of more than 62 years, Marianne Wilson; three children, Mark (Karla) Wilson, Michael (Laurie) Wilson and Carrie (Joshua) Distefano; 10 grandchildren, Max (Claire) Wilson, Jackson (Chelsea) Wilson, Sam Wilson, Eli (Gracie) Wilson, Clara Distefano, Amelie Distefano and Greta DiStefano; along with extended family, Joan and Mike Bryans, Eileen Goodman, Evy Carver and Theron Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

JAMES “WALLACE” POWELL

James Wallace Powell, 91, went to his heavenly home on March 12, 2025. He was born on July 28, 1933, in Dadeville to Willie Lee Powell Sr. and Katie Dell Jordan Powell.

Mr. Powell was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Opelika and served as both a member and the chair of the Board of Deacons. He taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and participated in many mission activities. His abundant Christian faith was apparent to all, because he lived out his beliefs every day. He loved recreational softball and played on several teams until age 65. He worked at Life of Georgia Insurance for over 25 years and was a proud member of the Opelika Elks Lodge and Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Army Reserve/National Guard for over 40 years and participated in missions to Germany, Honduras and Panama while assigned to the 3rd Army. During his service he was awarded numerous medals and commendations.

He was an exceptionally devoted husband and father and served as the sole caretaker for his wife, Jonnie Ruth, for many years as her health declined. Mr. Powell was a selfless and shining example of a Christian life well lived to his children, grandchildren and those who knew him.

Mr. Powell is survived by two children, Kathy Farquhar (Andy) and Wes Powell (Marlene); three grandchildren, Jamie Farquhar (Andrea), Charlie Farquhar (Jenna) and Robbie Farquhar (Sherry Leigh); three great-grandchildren, Andrew Farquhar, Henry Farquhar and Lacey Kathryn Farquhar; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, his parents, his brother, Willie Lee (Billy) Powell Jr., and his sister, Mary Powell Bankston.

A celebration of his life was held March 17 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church Opelika, or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Powell Family would like to thank the staff of Dadeville Health Care and especially those dedicated workers on the First Hall. Heartfelt thanks also to Ivy Creek Hospice and the many dear friends and neighbors who have meant so much to our family through the years.

NORMAN MILNER

Norman Milner was born Feb. 19, 1939, and passed away March 11, 2025, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

He was a member of First Baptist Church Opelika and was a devoted Auburn fan.

He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law: Carla (Eddie) McCarty and Tana (Greg) Gregory; six grandsons, Cole McCarty, Grant McCarty, Travis McCarty, Adrian Buice, Blake Buice and Chandler Dykes; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held March 14 at Garden Hills, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.

TURA “ELAINE” HOWELL

Tura Elaine Howell, 82, of Opelika passed away on March 11, 2025. Born on Jan. 24, 1943, to the late Alvin and Wavie Parker, Elaine was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother (Nana) and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Wavie Parker; daughter, Lola Elaine Howell; daughter-in-law, Jami Howell; and sisters, Portia Golden and Jessie Nelle Gentry. Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Len Howell; sons, Ray Howell and Sam Howell; grandchildren, Tommy Howell and Lainee Howell; great-granddaughter, Hendley Howell; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.

A service to honor her life was held March 14 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Elaine will be deeply missed, and her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and all who knew her.

DREWRY HAMPTON MORRIS IV

Drewry Hampton “Hamp” Morris IV, age 79, of Auburn passed away peacefully in Atlanta on March 7, 2025.

He was born on June 6, 1945, in New York City to Drewry Hampton Morris III and Pallie Brown Morris. Known as “Hamp,” he grew up in Geneva, Alabama, where he spent many happy years. At a young age, he discovered his love of the French language.

Hamp obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree at Davidson College before continuing to Yale University, where he earned a Master of Arts. He received a Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

He accepted his first teaching position at Auburn University in 1971, where he eventually retired in 2013. For more than four decades, the professor shared his excitement and passion for the French language and French history with thousands of students. Over the years, students often referenced his class as their favorite during their time at Auburn, citing that “He made learning fun.”

Hamp met his wife, Karen Russell Morris, at Auburn University. They were married at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on April 25, 1981.

A loving father, Hamp was always there for his children, whether helping with homework or a school project or attending a recital or sporting event. He had a close bond with each of his children, which carried into their adulthood, and he meant the world to them.

Hamp enjoyed travel and was a gifted storyteller, a thoughtful writer and a talented musician. His wonderful laugh could light up a room. He was friendly to everyone he met and often helpful to complete strangers. He will be fondly remembered by many as one of the kindest, most gentle souls, with nothing but love in his heart.

Hamp is survived by his three children: Casey Morris, Courtney Morris Wesson and Drewry Hampton Morris V (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Mathew Wesson, Adelaide Morris, and Drewry Hampton Morris VI; and sister, Janet Smith.

Hamp was preceded in death by his father, Drewry Hampton Morris III, his mother, Pallie Brown Morris, and his wife, Karen Russell Morris.

Funeral services were held March 15 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Auburn. Burial followed at Town Creek Cemetery with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

JACKIE DURDEN

Jackie Durden was born Feb. 26, 1943, and passed away March 9, 2025, at age 82.

A visitation will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Monday, March 24, at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

KATHERINE JANE PICKETT

Katherine Jane Pickett passed away peacefully at her home on March 9, 2025.

Kay was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 9, 1927, and was a Daughter of the Republic of Texas.

Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Gen. Tolly Pickett; son, Robert (Bobby) Hively; and brother, Jerry Burdick. She is survived by her son, Tony Hively, and his wife Elizabeth Parker; grandchildren, Cheryl Hively, Rebecca Hively Caramanica, Caroline Hively, Heather Christian, Robert Scott Jones and Tiffany Jones Merritt; great-grandchildren and significant others; nephew, Steve Burdick; niece, Katherine J. Burdick Neibank; and sister-in-law, June Burdick.

Kay worked as a civil servant for the Air Force until retirement. She was a multi media artist including stain glass work, oil painting, ink sketching, ceramics and more.

A funeral service was held March 13 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

CAMREN MARCUS SCALF

Camren Marcus Scalf, 28, of Opelika passed away on March 9, 2025.

Camren was born Sept. 1, 1996, in Austell, Georgia, to Shelly and Keith Scalf of Dallas, Georgia.

He graduated from Beulah High School in Valley in 2014. After graduating, he began working for D&J Enterprises, where he became a head mechanic. Also known as “Crowhead,” he could fix anything on any piece of equipment. He would amaze you with how he could figure out complex things. Camren remained at D&J Enterprises for 11 years, until his passing.

Camren was such a joy to be around. He could make any situation funny no matter how serious. He would have you doubled over laughing at his goofy self. And that smile is one in a million. He was a great son, brother, father and friend, but his biggest joy was being Daddy to Marlee. Camren loved hard. His one true love, Maleny Juarez, and his baby girl, Marlee, were his whole world. Camren loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, exploring and hanging out with his friends.

Camren was predeceased by his grandparents, Donald Lee and Lola Annette Scalf, and great-grandparents, I.B. and Annie Mariah Turner, all of Dallas, Georgia.

In addition to his one true love and his daughter, he is survived by his parents, Keith and Shelly Scalf of Cusseta; brother, Alex (Kayla) Scalf of Salem; sister, Emily (Tyler) Belcher of Opelika; niece and nephew, Katelynn and Rhetlan Scalf of Salem; grandparents, Danny Turner of Dallas, Georgia, Fran and Jeff Laird of Opelika; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Camren will be missed by many.

A service was held March 15. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.