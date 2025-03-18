12th annual Empty Bowls event to benefit local food bank

The 12th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is this Friday, March 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, located at 222 E. Drake Ave. in Auburn. Every ticket purchased is a direct donation to the Food Bank of East Alabama. For a $20 donation, participants get to take home their choice of a handmade bowl created by local artists along with soup and bread. Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger. The basic premise is simple: Local and regional potters, craftspeople and educators work to create hundreds of handcrafted bowls for each Empty Bowls event. Guests are then invited to a simple meal of soup and bread. In exchange for a cash donation, guests can keep their bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in our communities. The event, which will also feature entertainment, gift baskets and raffle items, is hosted by the city of Auburn’s Dean Road Ceramics Studio and the city of Opelika’s Denson Drive Recreation Center.Purchase tickets in advance or make a donation at the website: foodbankofeastalabama.com/upcoming-events. Tickets may also be purchased as you check in at the event.

