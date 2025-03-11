Latest News
East Alabama Community Band to present free concert March 17
Church News
Obituaries | Week of March 10, 2025
Public Notices | Week of March 10, 2025
UPDATE: FOUND SAFE
Auburn offers new membership options alongside opening of Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center
Second Saturday at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka
Calendar of events | Week of March 10, 2025
Sean of the South | Sweet Georgia Barbecue
Education News | Week of March 10, 2025
Auburn Parks & Rec presents Teen Gellyball Bonanza
Auburn girls, boys defeat Opelika in soccer
The week in high school sports
Opelika High School names Montel as athletic director
On the Mark | Week of March 10, 2025
Auburn council advances artificial turf project
Commission discusses Highway Department schedule
Southern Hospitality | Humphry family enjoys Sunday suppers
2025 Chambers County Delinquent Tax List
Opelika Main Street ‘On Tap’ event set for April 5
Subscribe Now!
Follow
Follow
Follow
Search for:
News
Community
Schools
Sports
Politics
Obituaries
Legals
Opinions
Digital Publications
Digital Editions
NeighborhoodTour
LIVE Lee
Lee County Listener
Columnists
Walt Albritton
Ann Cipperly
Sean Dietrich
Sam Dichiara
Steve Flowers
Bruce Green
Wendy Hodge
Greg Markley
D. Mark Mitchell
Beth Pinyerd
Stacey Wallace
Contact Us
Payments
Other
Calendar
Events
Puzzles
Contests
The week in high school sports
by
The Observer Staff
|
Mar 11, 2025
|
Featured
,
Sports
Go to mobile version