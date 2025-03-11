Public Notices | Week of March 10, 2025

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of RICHARD ALLEN OWENS, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by NOAH ALLEN OWENS on FEBRUARY 26TH, 2025, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal run 03/13/25

——————–

Notice of Abandoned Vehicle

VIN: 1HGCR3F08HA022525

2017 White Honda Accord

Auction will be held 4/30/2025 8:00 a.m.

Auto Spa Auto Sales LLC

13054 Hwy 80 E Pike Rd AL 36064

334-676-3580

Legal Run 03/13/2025 & 03/20/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF PAUL MARY, IV

CASE NO.: 2007-8-124

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Partial Settlement of Conservatorship of Paul Mary, IV, was filed by Conservator, Tammie Mary requesting approval of a partial accounting for the period December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024. A hearing has been set for the 3rd day of

April, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee

County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Paul Mary IV.

Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 3/6/25, 3/13/25 & 3/20/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

CAROL DELAINE GRESHAM WILLIAMS, Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2025-062

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Angela Haynes May and John Trevor Williams, Personal Representatives on the 18th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Angela Haynes May

John Trevor Williams

Legal run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

——————-

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOHNNY EILAND, JR., DECEASED.

Case No: 2025-086

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TYRA T. EILAND EVANS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

——————–

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

SERVPRO, PLAINTIFF

V. TONYA PRIVOT, DEFENDANT

DISTRICT COURT CIVIL CASE DV-24-84

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Defendant entered a contract with plaintiff. On January 10, 2023, plaintiff delivered a demand letter to the defendant’s address. On May 7, 2023, plaintiff filed a materialman’s lein on the defendant’s property with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Wherefore plaintiff demands judgement, with waiver of exemptions, from the defendant.

Respectfully submitted 25th day of June, 2023,

/s/ David Dawson

David Dawson

Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/6/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

——————–

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF CALVIN MAYO THOMAS, deceased

LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 20th day of February, 2025.

DAYLA PIERCE

LEGAL RUN 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

——————–

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN NORRELL, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE

LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 21st day of February, 2025.

DEBORAH E. LATHAM

LEGAL RUN 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

————-

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Lee County; to further provide for solid

waste collection fees.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. (a) Pursuant to Section 22-27-3, Code of

Alabama 1975, the Lee County Commission may grant an additional exemption to the mandatory solid waste collection program fees to any household whose total income does not exceed 75 percent of the federal poverty level.

(b) The Lee County Commission, by resoltion or

ordinance, may adopt rules or regulations to implement this section.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2025.

Legal Run 02/20/25, 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

————————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LEE COOPER, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2024-321

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of Thomas Lee Cooper, deceased having been granted to CAROLYN COOPER on September 9, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Carolyn Cooper

Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

——————–

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KIMBERLY MICHELLE FAIR Deceased

PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: 2025-081

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Brenda Morrow on the 11th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Brenda Morrow

Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

——————–

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES RAYMOND YAMSHAK, Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2025-001

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of JAMES RAYMOND YAMSHAK are hereby granted to James Raymond Yamshak, Jr. and Jill Renee Campbell as Co-Personal Representatives on the 11th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal run 02/27/25, 03/6/25 & 03/13/25

————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:THE ESTATE OF JOHN ROBERT BAXTER, DECEASED.

Case No. 2025-061

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Robert John Cibulsky and Diane Baxter Cibulsky, as Co-Executors of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, deceased, on the 19th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Robert John Cibulsky, Co-Executor Of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, Deceased

Diane Baxter Cibulsky, Co-Executor Of the Estate of John Robert Baxter, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

——————-

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

HORACE FANNING, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025 –

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 26th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 03/6/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

——————-

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN NORRELL, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE

LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 21st day of February, 2025.

DEBORAH E. LATHAM

LEGAL RUN 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

——————–

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal

Chambers County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids are invited and will be received by the County Commission of Chambers County, Alabama for collection of residential solid waste and disposal.

Instructions to Bidders may be obtained from the Chambers County Commission Office, 2 South LaFayette Street, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Bids must be delivered to and be on file with the County Commission on or before June 2, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. CST. The envelope containing the Bid must be sealed and plainly marked “Bid for Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal”.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at 9:00 A.M. CST on the aforementioned date in the Office of the County Commission. The selected Bid will be awarded upon the County Commission approving the Bidder and adopting the Contract.

A Bid bond or certified check must accompany the Bid, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any Bid, and to make an award to the lowest responsible Bidder in any manner, consistent with law, deemed in the best interest of the County. The County Commission reserves the right not to enter into any Contract as a result of this Bid invitation.

Date: February 21, 2025.

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for the Chambers County Commission

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone

LEGAL RUN March 6, March 13, March 20, and March 27, 2025.

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY JEAN SHERWOOD, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-513

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Jennifer Lea Sherwood Hughes, as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Jean Sherwood, deceased, on the 27th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Jennifer Lea Sherwood Hughes, Executrix Of the Estate of Betty Jean Sherwood, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 03/06/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

——————–

INVITATION TO BID

25009

Sealed bids for the construction of the Pickleball Facility III

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on March 24, 2025, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

The contractor shall also be a Certified Tennis Court Builder as designated by the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA). The Certified Tennis Court Builder shall be an employee of the Tennis Court Contractor and oversee all phases of the new court construction process.

Bidders must have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number, and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rules, or regulations for the performance of the work. Any drawings and specifications may be obtained from the City of Opelika Purchasing Department located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5120. Bid documents may also be obtained from the city’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted using the original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. The bidder must complete all the information in the proposal for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Pickleball Facility III

LILLIE FINLEY – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 03/06/25, 03/13/25 & 03/20/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

VIRGINIA HAYES, deceased.

Case No.: 2025-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Jayne A. Meyer, Personal Representative on the 4th day of March, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

——————–

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF SUSAN GOREE GOSLIN, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 27th day of February, 2025.

DANIEL LAWRENCE GOSLIN

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABАМА

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROYCE LEE LOWMAN, DECEASED

Case No. 2025-118

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Matthew Lowman as Executor for the Estate of Royce Lee Lowman, deceased, on February 28, 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 28th day of February, 2025.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of the Estate of MARY LOUISE REED, Deceased

Case No. 2025-054

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice the LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of MARY LOUISE REED are hereby granted to CHRISTOPHER ERIC REED on 14th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Judge of the Probate Court of lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this day 14th day of February, 2025.

CHRISTOPHER ERIC REED

Legal run 03/06/25, 03/13/25, 03/20/25

——————–

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOHNNY EILAND, JR., DECEASED.

Case No: 2025-086

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of February, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TYRA T. EILAND EVANS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal run 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

—————-

Public Notice

2025-2029 Consolidated Plan

2025 Action Plan

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

2025-2029 Consolidated Plan and 2025 Action Plan

The City of Opelika wants your input on the proposed funding/strategic plan for the 2025-2029 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Consolidated Plan and PY2025 Action Plan. The City of Opelika is proposing to use CDBG funds to provide emergency utility assistance, housing rehabilitation, home purchase assistance, façade improvements, fund non-profit agencies that provide services to low-income citizens, and to improve public facilities in neighborhoods. The programs primary beneficiaries are

low to moderate income households. The goals of the program are to: 1) provide decent,

safe, and sanitary housing, 2) provide a suitable living environment, and 3) expand economic opportunities.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 5:00 pm at the Opelika Public Library, Meeting Room B, located at 1100 Glenn Street and a second

meeting on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 5:00 at the Covington Recreation Center at 213 Carver Avenue. The public hearing will focus on gathering input about housing and community development needs that will benefit low and moderate income citizens of

Opelika. If unable to attend public hearing, you may participate by completing our Community Survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3V5DSHF by March 31, 2025.

Input from residents and public service providers are an essential part of the City’s ongoing effort to involve the community in long-range planning and investment decisions related to CDBG programs. Comments may be mailed to: Community Development

Office, 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36801.

Notice of funding availability and application

The City of Opelika anticipates for PY2025 an estimated $311,000 in CDBG Federal funds. Applications for funding are available at the Public Works Facility or by contacting the Community Development office. Applications are due by 4:00pm on Friday, May 30, 2025.

For more information about the hearing, please contact Lisa Harrelson, Community

Development Administrator at (334)705-5155 or via email at lharrelson@opelika-al.gov .

All requests for ADA accommodation are considered and should be forwarded the City’s

ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.

Legal Run 03/13/2025

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MYRTLE B. FLORENCE, Deceased

Case No.: 2024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Brandon A. Morris, Personal Representative on the 51h day of March, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Brandon A. Morris

Legal Run 03/13/25, 03/20/25 & 03/27/25

——————–

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 1039

Unit 2019

Unit A52

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/13/2025

——————–

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 03/20/2025 at 10:00AM

Unit 317

Unit 537

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/13/2025

——————–

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 10:00AM

Unit D94

Unit D19

Unit D8

Unit C93

Unit B63 (Manager special)

Unit A40

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 03/13/2025

——————–

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a M-1 District (Industrial District) to a R-5M District (High Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence East 830.1 feet; thence south 200’ to a point in the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street and the Northwest comer of Lot 1 of Lambert Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 3 Page 69 in the Office of the Judge of probate for Lee County, Alabama, said point being the Point of Beginning of Lot l, Lamber Subdivision, described for rezoning herein: from this PONT OF BEGINNING, thence leaving the right of way for Ermine Street South 80°l7’ West, 160.1’ to the Northeast comer of Lot 1; thence South l4°05’ East, 88.1’ to the Southeast comer of Lot 1; thence along the line between Lots 1 and 2 South 750 39’ West, 159’ to a point in the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street and the Southwest corner of Lot 1; thence along the Western line of Lot l and the Eastern right of way of Ermine Street North l4 O05 West, 100.9 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 14,822 square feet, more or less, and is located at 513 Ermine Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on March 6, 2025, in the Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-78 and 11-52-85, Code of Alabama (1975).

At said public hearing, all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to said ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 13th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 03/13/2025

——————–

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ________

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE TEXT OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE

OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA BY AMENDING FOOTNOTE 1 TO SECTION 3.1

AND SECTION 8.11.1 RELATING TO TEMPORARY USES AND

STRUCTURES EXEMPT FROM BUILDING PERMIT REQUIREMENTS

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment of Section 3.1. That Footnote 1 to Section 3.1 of Ordinance No. 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, as amended, is further amended to read as follows:

Exemptions. Temporary uses and structures will not require a building permit nor zoning certificate under the following conditions

1. No more than three (3) days in twelve (12) month period can be used for out- of-door temporary uses

2. The temporary structure must be equal to or less than eight hundred (800) square feet in size

3. When events are held at celebration sites the number of events allowed per year in item 1 of this footnote is waived

For the purpose of this section all celebration sites included are places of worship, country clubs, hotels, conference centers, bed and breakfast facilities in a commercial zone, recognized places of receptions, public parks.

Except as modified herein, all other subsections, paragraphs and provisions of Section 3.1 shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

Section 2. Amendment of Section 8.11.1. That the second paragraph of Section 8.11.1 entitled “Exemptions” of Ordinance No. 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, as amended, is further amended to read as follows:

Exemptions.

Temporary uses and structures will not require a building permit nor zoning certificate under the following conditions

1. No more than three (3) days in twelve (12) month period can be used for out-of-door temporary uses

2. The temporary structure must be equal to or less than eight hundred (800) square feet in size

3. When events are held at celebration sites the number of events per year in subsection 8.11.1 is waived.

For the purpose of this section all celebration sites included are places of worship, country clubs, hotels, conference centers, bed and breakfast facilities in a commercial zone, recognized places of receptions, public parks.

Except as modified herein, all other subsections, paragraphs and provisions of Section 8.11.1 shall remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

Section 3. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not effect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 4. Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same is hereby repealed. All sections, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and remaining portions of the Zoning Ordinance shall remain in full force and effect, save and except as amended by this Ordinance.

Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.

Section 6. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 13th day of March, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 03/13/2025

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF ROBERT MURPHY

CASE NO.: 2025-093

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: Any relatives or interested parties

Please take notice, Lee County OHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Robert Murphy. It is ordered that the 30th day of April 2025, at l :00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they don’t deem it proper.

Done this the 5th day of March, 2025.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 03/13/25, 03/20/25 & 03/27/25

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2025-078

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LEANDA C. LIVESEY, Deceased

Letters of Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CHARLOTTE MORRISON

Executor

Blake L. Oliver

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 03/13/2025, 03/20/2025 & 03/27/2025

——————–

ESTATE OF JERRY RICHARD SPIVEY, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of March, 2025, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama , notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

David L. Smith, Executor

Legal Run 03/13/25, 03/20/25 & 03/27/25

——————–

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Auburn City Schools Central Office (Room TBD, 855 E Samford Ave, Auburn, AL 36830) until 3:30 pm local time, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, for the “Duck Samford Stadium Field and Band Field Renovations” at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

Work includes, but not limited to removal of existing synthetic turf, removal/reinstallation of fencing/netting; installation of synthetic turf base/drainage/surface/infill; concrete walls, sidewalks; paving; and premanufactured shelter.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Auburn City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be examined at the office of the Landscape Architect:

HNP, LLC

1914 28th Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

205-870-9936

Digital Bid Document requests and RFIs to be directed to the Landscape Architect: Sean Hufnagel, sean@hnpsiteplan.com, 205-506-4750.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Landscape Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Landscape Architect. The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Contractor to exclude sales tax according to Alabama Department of Revenue regulations. Contractor to fill out the Accounting of Sales Tax form and any related materials included in the Project Manual. Contractor is responsible for payment of DCM’s Permit Fee for Construction. See Project Manual for calculation worksheet.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2024, 2:00 pm local time at Duck Samford Stadium (Parking lot, 1840 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830) then proceeding to AHS Band location (1701 E Samford Ave, Auburn, AL 36830) for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is required for all Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal, and highly recommended for all Subcontractors. Bids from Contractor Bidders who do not attend the Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Awarding Authority: Auburn City Schools, 855 E Samford Ave, Auburn, AL 36830

Landscape Architect: HNP, LLC

Legal Run 03/13/25

——————–

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Elect Officers to Planning Commission (Chairman, Vice Chairman)

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Final Plat

1. A request for final plat approval from Arthur R. Nettles, Baseline Surveying & Design, LLC, authorized representative for Andrews & Anderson, LLC, property owner, for the Dickson Place Phase 2A subdivision consisting 77 lots accessed from Andrews Road.

2. A request for final plat approval from Mark Strozier, authorized representative for Tyler Findley, property owner, for the Wyndham Village Phase 3 Section 1 subdivision consisting of 25 lots accessed from Wyndham Village Drive.

3. A request for final plat approval from David Slocum, authorized representative for Bryan Stone, property owner, for the Southern Pines Phase 2 subdivision consisting of 29 lots accessed from Wyndham Village Drive.

B. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

4. A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford, authorized representative for Bobby Joe Burdette, property owner, for conditional use approval for a 50 unit townhome development in a R-4 zoning district.

C. Rezoning – Public Hearing

5. A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Bill Perry, authorized representative for James David Perry, Habitat for Humanity, property owner, to rezone 20.1 acres at 2502 Anderson Road, from R-1 to R-4.

D. Master Plan Revisions – Public Hearing

6. A public hearing on a request by Spencer Cothran, authorized representative for Saucier Investments LLC and Ericson LLC, property owners for a major amendment to The Mill PUD Master Plan at 2600 First Avenue. The Mill PUD rezoning and master plan was approved at the July 16, 2024 City Council meeting (Ord #012-24). The amendment adds a 1.3 acre parcel to the master plan and shifts or realigns a portion of 1st Avenue. The Planning Commission will consider the request and vote to send a recommendation to City Council.

V. Old Business

Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance – Public Hearing

7. Bed and Breakfast Uses – A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on proposed text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance: Additions and revisions to definitions in Section 2.2 Definitions; revisions to Section 3.1 Building Permit Required; revisions to 7.3 C. Use Categories (matrix table); revisions to Section 8.11.1 Temporary Structures/Temporary Uses; and add new section: Section 8.28.4 Bed and Breakfast (This item was tabled at the January 25th Planning Commission meeting)

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 03/13/2025

——————–

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of VIRGINIA M. BIRGE, Deceased

Case No: 2025-142

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate

Office by TERRI ANNETTE TRAMEL on March 10, 2025 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama

and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested

to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal run 03/13/2025

——————–

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received by the Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the

City of Mobile, Alabama (“Board”), at the Wesley A. James Operations Center, 4725

Moffett Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL 36618-0249 until 12:00 p.m., Local Time, April 7,

2025, and then publicly opened and read at 1:00 p.m. at the Board meeting located at the C.C. Williams WWTF, loca ed at 1600 Yeend Street, Mobile, AL 36603, for furnishing all labor, materials, and performing all work for the following project: Contract

No:D3521300, Project Name: Myers WTP SCADA Upgrades.

The project is funded by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Program. The selected bidder shall comply with all conditions and requirements of the program as they pertain to this Project.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Board’s offices at 4725 Moffett

Road, Suite A, Mobile, AL, or at the office of Jacobs Engineering (Jacobs), Consulting Engineers, 25 W. Cedar Street, Suite 350, Pensacola FL. 32502 (by appointment).

A complete set of electronic contract documents including Drawings, Specifications, and

referenced documents, and a modeled bid package may be obtained from Charley Golden via e-mail from Charley Golden at charley.golden@jacobs.com. No Contract documents will be issued later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to bid submission time.

Questions regarding the Contract Documents must be submitted in writing or electronically to Jacobs no later than April 1, 2025, in order for responses to be provided

via addendum prior to the bid date.

A mandatory Pre-bid Conference will be held at the Myers Water Treatment Plant, 1475 Hubert Pierce Road, Mobile, AL 36608, on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Local Time, to discuss bidding and project requirements. Prospective bidders required to attend, and subcontractors are encouraged to attend.

Bids must be submitted on the standard forms included with the Contract Documents in the tabbed and color-coded format as indicated.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and delivered to the Director, Board of Water and Sewer Commissioners of the City of Mobile, Alabama, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile, Alabama 36618-0249: “Bid for constructing Project # D3521300 –

Myers WTP SCADA Upgrades to be opened at 1:00 p.m., Local Time, April 7,

2025”. The Bidder’s Alabama State Contractor’s License Number and discipline shall

be on the envelope. Hand-delivered bid packages shall be delivered to the receptionist at

the main entrance of the MAWSS office complex, 4725A Moffett Road, Mobile AL 36618.

Bid guarantee in the form of certified check, bid bond, or irrevocable Letter of Credit

acceptable to the Board will be required for at least 5% of the bid amount, not to

exceed $10,000.

The Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in

bids received.

THIS INVITATION FOR BIDS IS CONDENSED FOR ADVERTISING PURPOSES.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/REQUIREMENTS FOR BIDDERS CAN BE FOUND

IN THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS.

THE BOARD OF WATER AND SEWER COMMISSIONERS

OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, ALABAMA

Legal Run 03/13/2025