Opelika High School names Montel as athletic director

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika High School has named Craig Montel as the new athletic director. Coach Montel currently serves as Opelika Middle School’s athletic director, head seventh grade football coach, head baseball coach and PE teacher.

“I have been invested in OCS for more than 15 years, and I have seen first-hand as an employee and a parent how amazing our schools, administration, faculty and staff, our parents and community members are,” said Montel. “I have always been blown away by how great this community is, and I will work every day to continue building on the foundation of what Opelika stands for and give our students and fans the best athletic experience possible.”

Montel earned a B.S. degree in physical education from Auburn University in 2010 and received a master of education degree in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama in 2022. He has worked in the Opelika City Schools since 2011, first at Opelika High School as a PE teacher and assistant coach in multiple sports. He has been at Opelika Middle School since 2015.

“Coach Montel brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to this position,” said OHS Principal Kelli Fischer. “I am excited for him to serve in this new role while being able to continue his strong relationships with our students, our community members and our coaches.”

Montel and his wife, Melanie, who is also a teacher at Opelika Middle School, have lived in Opelika for more than 20 years and have three children: daughter Mary Cara is a junior at OHS, son Cooper is an eighth grader at OMS and son Houston Woods is a 2019 graduate of OHS.