East Alabama Community Band to present free concert March 17

Free Concert by the East Alabama Community Band – Monday, March 17
Stained Glass: A Sacred Music Concert
Join the East Alabama Community Band on St. Patrick’s Day for an evening of beautiful wind band works with a sacred inspiration.
March 17 at 6:30 PM
Lakeview Baptist Church – Auburn
FREE Admission
Donations to the EACB will be accepted
*Program will include:
– The Star Spangled Banner
– Fanfare and Hymn: A Mighty Fortress – Jay Bocook
– Amazing Grace – arr. by Tyler Arcari
– Fortress Variations – Tim Waters
– Chorale and Alleluia – Howard Hanson
– Symphonic March on an English Hymn Tune – Claude T. Smith
– Festival of American Spirituals – Jerry Nowak
– Redemption – Rossano Galante
– Abram’s Pursuit – David Holsinger