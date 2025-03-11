East Alabama Community Band to present free concert March 17

Free Concert by the East Alabama Community Band – Monday, March 17

Stained Glass: A Sacred Music Concert

Join the East Alabama Community Band on St. Patrick’s Day for an evening of beautiful wind band works with a sacred inspiration.

March 17 at 6:30 PM

Lakeview Baptist Church – Auburn

FREE Admission

Donations to the EACB will be accepted

*Program will include:

– The Star Spangled Banner

– Fanfare and Hymn: A Mighty Fortress – Jay Bocook

– Amazing Grace – arr. by Tyler Arcari

– Fortress Variations – Tim Waters

– Chorale and Alleluia – Howard Hanson

– Symphonic March on an English Hymn Tune – Claude T. Smith

– Festival of American Spirituals – Jerry Nowak

– Redemption – Rossano Galante

– Abram’s Pursuit – David Holsinger