On March 8, Auburn Parks & Rec hosted the Teen Gellyball Bonanza at Kiesel Park for ages 13-17. Gellyball is a low-impact, eco-friendly alternative to paintball that provides an adrenaline rush without the mess. Participants took part in a variety of guided games using gellyball blasters. PHOTOS BY ED SIKORA | FOR THE OBSERVER Here is a video of photos from the weekend event.