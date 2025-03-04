LaFayette Sun Legal Notices | March 4, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald S. Williams, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Delta Funding Corporation, on January 23, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2007-1457; the undersigned HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on April 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Section 26, Township 22 N, Rage 28 E, City of Lanett, Chambers County, Alabama, and being more particularly described as Lots 13 and 14, Block “F”, J.D. Norman Subdivision, as shown on plat of survey recorded in Map Book 2, Page 6, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said plat of survey being incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference for the purposes of a more complete and accurate description.. Property street address for informational purposes: 307 South 17th Ave , Lanett, AL 36863. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-01277-PH-AL 02/26/2025, 03/05/2025, 03/12/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CLARA BELLE YOUNG A/KA/ CLARA B. YOUNG,DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2025 – 00017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Clara Belle Young a/k/a Clara B. Young, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 15th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Paul Story, Judge of Probate of Chan1bers County, Alabat1a, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Christopher Wade Young Co-Personal Representative

Christopher A. Tomlinson

Tomlinson Law Firm, LLC

Post Office Box 1835

Auburn, Alabama 36831

Ph. (334) 759-6659 Legal Run 03/05/25, 03/12/25, 03/19/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC,

Plaintiff,v.

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF LB-DWELLING SERIES V TRUST, ELIJAH MARSHALL, SR. and CHYRISTAL FLORENCE,

Defendants.

CIVIL ACTION NO. 12-CV-2024-900158

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Chyristal Florence, and if deceased, her decedents and heirs-at-law, and any person or entity claiming an interest in the property described herein, must answer that certain Amended Complaint filed by Rocket Mortgage, LLC on January 17, 2025 in the Circuit Court of Chambers County, Alabama, having case number: CV-2024-900158, which civil action concerns the reformation of a deed and mortgage for a parcel of real property located in Chambers County, Alabama, namely:

Physical Address: 103 Wilson Avenue, Valley, Alabama 36854

Parcel No.: 18-09-30-1-001-012

PPIN: 017469

(the “Property”). The deed at issue currently describes the Property as follows:

Begin at a point located on the North and South Section line between Sections 24 and 30, in Township 21, Range 29, Chambers County, Alabama, and on the North margin of the C. V. Railway abandoned right of way; thence measure in a Westerly direction along the North margin of said right of way for 1073.7 feet to an iron pin for a corner and starting point of the lots to be described; said pin located on the West margin of the thirty foot street; thence continue along the North margin of the above mentioned right of way for 150 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence 90 degrees to the right for 140 feet to an iron pin for a corner; thence 90 degrees to the right for 150 feet to an iron pin for a corner located on the West margin of the above mentioned thirty foot street; thence 90 degrees to the right and along the West margin of said Street for 140 feet to an iron pin for a corner and starting point. The above described property being located in the Northeast 1/4 of Section Number 30, Township 21, Range 29, Chambers County, Alabama. This being the same property conveyed by Mattie Lou Wallis, a widow, to Jimmie L. Jackson and Leonie Jackson, in that certain deed of record at Deed Volume 152, Page 113, office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the _ day of __, 2025 or else at the expiration of 30 days thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 14TH day of February, 2025.

LISA BURDETTE, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

2 Lafayette Street

Lafayette, Alabama 36862

Legal Run 02/26/25, 3/5/26, 3/12/25 & 3/19/25

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from LISA M. CANADY, A MARRIED WOMAN JOINED BY HER HUSBAND, WILFORD VIRGIL CANADY to MORTGAGE CORPORATION OF THE SOUTH, on the 24th day of June, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on June 28, 1999, at Instrument Number 1999 2932, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to US Bank Trust National Association as Trustee for the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned US Bank Trust National Association as Trustee for the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in , Chambers County, Alabama, on March 27, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

ONE LOT OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT 10 FEET EAST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE BEN BURGESS LOT, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING EAST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED TEN (210) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING SOUTH A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING WEST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED TEN (210) FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING, BEING ON HALF ACRE OF LAND, BOUNDED ON THE NORTH AND EAST BY THE C. B. JARRATT LAND, ON THE SOUTH BY THE WIDOW WRIGHT LOT, AND ON THE WEST BY THE BURGESS LOT. ALSO AN ADDITIONAL LOT OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE MRS. MAUDE FLOYD LOT (ABOVE DESCRIBED) AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING EAST A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED TEN (210) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING SOUTH A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED FIVE (105) FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE MRS. MAUDE FLOYD LOT; THENCE RUNNING WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF THE SAID MRS. MAUDE FLOYD LOT TO A POINT OF BEGINNING, BEING ONE HALF ACRE OF LAND. BOTH OF ABOVE DESCRIBED LOTS BEING SITUATED IN SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 21, RANGE 29, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 202 E RAILROAD ST, VALLEY, AL 36854.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

US Bank Trust National Association as Trustee for the LB-Cabana Series IV Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SNS-21-01228-19

rlselaw.com/property-listing Legal Run Dates: 02/26/2025, 03/05/2025, 03/12/2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Standard Roofing of Montgomery, Inc Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the Chambers County Jail Re-Roofing, at 105 Alabama Avenue, West, LaFayette, Alabama, 36862 for Job. No. 23-1340 for the State of Alabama, Chambers County, City of LaFayette for Chambers County Commission, Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify JMR +H Architects PC Professional Corporation (Architect / Engineer) at 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 5050, Montgomery, Alabama, 36104.

Standard Roofing of Montgomery, Inc., Contractor

516 North McDonough Street

Montgomery, AL 36104 Legal Run 02/27/25, 03/05/25, 03/12/25 & 03/19/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: WANDA NIX KOCH, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2025-00014

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Wanda Nix Koch, deceased, having been granted to Martha Nix on the 15th day of February, 2025, by the Honorable Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

s/Martha Nix

Martha Nix, Administratrix

s/John Tinney Attorney – John Tinney LEGAL RUN 02/26/25, 3/5/25, 3/12/25

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from LEONARD CRIM AND WIFE MARY A. CRIM to WASHINGTON MUTUAL FINANCE, LLC., on the 16th day of June, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, on June 19, 2003, at Instrument Number 2003-3105, Chambers County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R3, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama, on May 8, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF CHAMBERS, STATE OF ALABAMA, TO -WIT:

BEGINNING AT A POINT 50 FEET EAST FROM INTERSECTION OF THE BEAR MATCH LINE ROAD AND THE FAIRFAX, HUGULEY PAVED PUBLIC ROAD RUNS NORTH A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON PIN THENCE EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET MORE OR LESS TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE SOUTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET MORE OR LESS TO THE FAIRFAX HUGULEY PAVED PUBLIC ROAD, THENCE WEST A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET MORE OR LESS ALONG SAID PAVED PUBLIC HIGHWAY LEADING FROM FAIRFAX TO HUGULEY TO A POINT OF BEGINNING AND CLOSE OF PROPERTY LINES.

TOGETHER WITH ALL AND SINGULAR THE RIGHTS, PRIVILEGES, HEREDITAMENTS AND APPURTENANCES TO THE SAID PREMISES BELONGING OR IN ANYWISE INCIDENT OR APPERTAINING.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 263 PETERSON ST, VALLEY, AL 36854.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R3, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SPS-24-02964-1

Ad Run Dates: 11/13/2024, 11/20/2024, 11/27/2024, 01/08/2025, 03/05/2025

The sale provided for hereinabove which was originally scheduled for December 19, 2024, was postponed until February 27, 2025. On February 27, 2025, the sale was further postponed until May 8, 2025. by public announcement being made at the Chambers County Courthouse, Lafayette, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 8th day of May, 2025, at the Chambers County Courthouse, Lafayette, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

rlselaw.com/property-listing Legal run 03/05/25

NOTICE OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal

Chambers County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids are invited and will be received by the County Commission of Chambers County, Alabama for collection of residential solid waste and disposal.

Instructions to Bidders may be obtained from the Chambers County Commission Office, 2 South LaFayette Street, LaFayette, Alabama 36862.

Bids must be delivered to and be on file with the County Commission on or before June 2, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. CST. The envelope containing the Bid must be sealed and plainly marked “Bid for Residential Solid Waste Collection and Disposal”.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at 9:00 A.M. CST on the aforementioned date in the Office of the County Commission. The selected Bid will be awarded upon the County Commission approving the Bidder and adopting the Contract.

A Bid bond or certified check must accompany the Bid, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The County Commission reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive irregularities and/or informalities in any Bid, and to make an award to the lowest responsible Bidder in any manner, consistent with law, deemed in the best interest of the County. The County Commission reserves the right not to enter into any Contract as a result of this Bid invitation.

Date:February 21, 2025.

/s/ Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr. Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr.

Attorney for the Chambers County Commission

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue,

Suite 201

Lanett, AL 36863

(334) 644-1171 Telephone Legal Run March 5, March 12, March 19, and March 26, 2025.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage

executed by Jennifer C Davis and Desiree S Akins, Both unmarried individuals, to U.S. Bank National

Association ND dated June 20, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on June 28, 2007 as Instrument No.

2007-3509, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama..

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained

in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the

Court House in Chambers County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on

August 22, 2024 the following property, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. 13 in Block No. 24, Lanett Mill Village, as shown by plat prepared by

Clarence J. White. Jr., recorded in Map Book 3 at Pages 10-17, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Chambers County. Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 608 S 2nd Ave, Lanett, AL 36863.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description

will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for

public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to

Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the

amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the

Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

24-05930AL

File No. 24-05930AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

07/24/2024,07/31/2024,08/07/2024,10/09/2024,12/13/2024,03/05/2025

24-05930AL AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until October 31, 2024, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished

with this amendment.

October 9, 2024

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 9, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment, December 13, 2024

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 20, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

March 5, 2025

24-05930AL LEGAL RUN 03/05/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEXERIC DONNELL CARTER, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-00189

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of December by PAUL STORY, Judge of the Probate Court of CHAMBERS County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed

by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand, and dated this 20th day of December 2024

LORNA OLIVIA WILLIAMS Legal Run 03/5/25, 03/12/25 & 03/19/25

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Secedrick Flournory and Tomeka N. Flournory to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as as nominee for Loandepot.Com, LLC, dated July 21, 2017 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2017 3001. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Chambers County, Alabama on April 3, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY LOCATED IN CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT:

LOT NUMBER 1, LANGDALE PALACE HOMES, PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION BEING RECORDED IN FILE CABINET E, SLIDE 23, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA. SAID PROPERTY BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 1 OF SAID LANGDALE PALACE HOMES, PHASE 2, SAID POINT BEING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 55TH STREET (OLD MAGNOLIA ROAD) WITH THE SOUTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 31ST AVENUE (AVENUE A), SAID POINT BEING THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED; FROM SAID INTERSECTION THENCE SOUTH 04 DEGREES 35 MINUTES 00 SECONDS EAST ALONG LAST MENTIONED RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 106.56 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 84 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 150.03 FEET; THENCE NORTH 04 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 106.87 FEET TO THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 55TH STREET (0LD MAGNOLIA ROAD); THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 150.19 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SAID PARCEL IS LOCATED IN SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VALLEY, CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND IS MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN ON A PLAT PREPARED BY HENRY K. MCBRIDE, ALABAMA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, REG. NO.12706, DATED FEBRUARY 21, 2002.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF CHAMBERS, STATES OF ALABAMA

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 4906 31st Ave Valley AL 36854

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

Jonathan Smothers, Esq

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

25-002050 Legal run 03/05/25, 03/12/25 & 03/19/25

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF CHAMBERS

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ocie Coulter, Jr , And Wife,Frances L Coulter to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, its successors and assigns dated November 23, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on December 9, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020-5162 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 2025-573 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Chambers County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Chambers County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of April, 2025 the following property, situated in Chambers County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 1 OF ASHLEY VILLAGE SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF PREPARED BY DAVID A. MILLER, R.L.S., AL. REG. NO. 6259, DATED MARCH 16, 1992, RECORDED IN PLAT CABINET D, SLIDE 12 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE. THIS PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF 5.0 ACRES MORE OR LESS, SITUATED IN SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 20 NORTH, RANGE 28 EAST OF CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1073 County Road 521, Cusseta, AL 36852.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-06473AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Lafayette Sun 03/05/2025,03/12/2025,03/19/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR CHAMBERS COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MICHAEL MCHARGUE, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025-

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Terry McHargue, Personal Representative on the 20th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Paul Story, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Terry McHargueLegal Run 03/05/2025, 03/12/2025, 03/19/2025