Indoor play facility to offer Funtastic time

BY MICHAELA YIELDING FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN/OPELIKA — Opening soon in March is Funtastic, an indoor play facility located at 2550 Pepperell Parkway for children ages one and up.

Though most envision the playrooms of fast-food chains when thinking about indoor play areas, companies like Funtastic are reshaping the way children play inside. In recent years, indoor play areas and entertainment venues have become more popular among parents and children for their accessibility to all children, cleaner and safer equipment and more interactive and engaging activities.

The lack of indoor play spaces in the Auburn-Opelika area inspired five local families to create Funtastic. Rusty Herring, Brandon Isbell, Justin Rivers, Andy Sentenn and Chris Wall and their families enjoyed their experiences at indoor play facilities in other regions and wanted to bring one to Opelika.

“Funtastic was founded with a simple mission – to create a safe, clean and exciting environment where children and families can come together for fun and memorable experiences,” Herring said. “Our founders, inspired by their love for community and family entertainment, recognized the need for a local indoor play facility that prioritizes safety and family-friendly activities.”

The five founders all possess different skills and experiences from owning businesses to having extensive customer service skills, allowing them to develop Funtastic to be versatile and inclusive.

The three soft play areas are designated by age group: crawlers/toddlers (crawling to two), Little Kid Soft Play (two to four) and Big Kid Soft Play (five to 12). The toddler play zone has spacious flooring and seating for parents to play along with their little ones. The other zones have activities and obstacles children can play around.

According to Funtastic’s blog, soft play aids in physical development, cognitive growth and problem-solving. The soft zones allow children to play at their own pace and help to build motor skills, balance and coordination, and serve as mini town square where children can interact, share and play with others.

Classic equipment in the play zones includes slides, tunnels and climbing areas and sensory experiences like a ball pit with fun launchers. The area is equipped with bright colors, padded surfaces and fun shapes.

Funtastic has beginner and advanced climbing walls, something for every skill level. All who climb must wear harnesses and trained staff watch over those climbing. The walls use Valo Motion Climb, an interactive augmented reality technology.

Though available to all ages, the arcade zone games are geared more toward ages two to 12. The area features a variety of games, from virtual reality to classic arcade games. Games include racing simulators, sports games and skills-based challenges. Games can be played by using loadable cards and several offer prizes for all ages.

Funtastic’s staffing also allows parents to be as engaging as they want with their child’s play. Funtastic also strives to keep the indoor play space clean and enjoyable for all.

“Cleanliness is one of the top values at Funtastic. It is important that our facility is clean, safe and welcoming for children and their families. We have a very extensive cleaning routine and protocols,” Herring said.

Accessibility for all is another goal for Funtastic, with the concession stand offering allergen-friendly items and healthy options. For children who are neurodivergent or may play differently than others, there are sensory-friendly areas.

“We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to explore and play in a positive setting, and we’ve designed our facility with that goal in mind,” Herring said. “We also offer sensory-friendly hours for a more inclusive play experience.”

Funtastic offers multiple themes for birthday parties. From escape rooms for tweens and pirate treasure hunts for seven and up to under the sea adventures for toddlers, Funtastic has more than ten birthday themes for parties.

Outside of the indoor activities, Funtastic plans to give back to the community by collaborating with schools, charities and community organizations to help support local causes that matter to families, like donation drives or school fundraisers.

Though Herring explained pricing for play sessions is still being considered, pay-to-play pricing will be based on age groups five and over and four and under, and comes with an hour and a half of play in the facility. If children and parents want to stay later, a discounted rate for an extended hour will be offered.

Birthday party pricing varies on the size of the party, room size and day of the party. Groups like baseball teams or field trips can book in advance and discounted rates. Memberships are also an option for parents with membership perks being available.

Though hours are due to change based on school schedules and staffing, Funtastic anticipates the following hours of operation once opening: