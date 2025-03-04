Former mayor honored with renaming of arts center

BY MICHELLE KEY | PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council unanimously voted to rename The Southside Center for the Arts in honor of Barbara H. Patton. The center will be renamed the “Barbara H. Patton Southside Center for the Arts” according to the resolution read during the Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The resolution approved by the council says in part “Barbara was elected Opelika’s first female mayor in 1996, serving two terms, with her second term ending in 2004. … Barbara has worked tirelessly over the years to promote, advance, develop and expand the reach of artistic endeavors in the Opelika-Auburn community, including service as President of the Opelika Arts Association; and Barbara is the person most responsible for restoring and revitalizing the historic building known as the Southside Center for the Arts (formerly Southside Elementary School) located at 1103 Glenn Street; and the Southside Center for the Arts provides a platform for the performing arts, visual arts and literary arts and offers spaces for performances, exhibitions and education.… the Opelika City Council sees fit to honor Barbara H. Patton, who made the lives of our fellow Opelikians better and brought honor and respect to this community.”

Fuller and the council also recognized Brady Campbell for his earning the title of State Wrestling Champion for the third time and also recognized Jared Van Horn as a National Merit Finalist.

IN OTHER BUSINESS