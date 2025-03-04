City of Opelika announces Auburn-Opelika MSA named No. 2 by Site Selection Magazine

OPELIKA – The city of Opelika Economic Development Department announced that the Auburn-Opelika MSA was named No. 2 per capita in the nation by Site Selection Magazine.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our local leaders, businesses and community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “Opelika continues to grow as a hub for innovation and economic opportunity, and we are proud to see our region recognized on a national stage.”

Core-Based Statistical Area (CBSA) changes saw the previously Tier 3 metro of Auburn-Opelika, Alabama, level up to Tier 2 in 2024. The metro has added over 20,800 residents and now claims a population of more than 201,500. The region’s 14 projects helped it secure the No. 2 rank behind Sioux Falls.

“Moving up to a Tier 2 metro and earning the No. 2 spot in Site Selection Magazine speaks volumes about the Auburn-Opelika region’s momentum,” City Council President Eddie Smith added. “Our commitment to economic development, strategic growth, and workforce development has created an environment where businesses can thrive.”

Site Selection, published by Conway Data, is the senior publication in the corporate real estate and economic development fields. The magazine’s yearly analyses are regarded by corporate real estate analysts as “the industry scoreboard” and are closely watched by more than 41,000 qualified subscribers, most of whom are involved in corporate facility location decisions at the CEO/President/COO level.

“This ranking reflects the strength of our partnerships, the vision of our leadership, and the resilience of our community,” said John Sweatman, director of Opelika Economic Development. “Opelika is an attractive place for industries and families alike, and we will continue working to build on this success.”

For more information, contact John Sweatman at jsweatman@opelika-al.gov.