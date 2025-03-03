Registration open for Easter events in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY
AUBURN PARKS AND REC
AUBURN —Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate the Easter season with two exciting events, the 4th annual Breakfast with the Bunny and the 45th annual Easter Egg Hunt.
Registration for both events is now available on MyRec.com
Breakfast with the Bunny
Date: Saturday, April 5
Time: 8 to 11 a.m.
Location: Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center, 2000 Grove Hill Road
Cost: $10 per person
Enjoy a buffet-style breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., provided by Another Broken Egg and participate in a variety of fun activities! This event is designed for children ages five and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. Children under six months are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Activities will take place throughout the morning, including:
- Easter egg hunts
- Balloon animals, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables and a train ride
- Photos with the Easter bunny
Everyone in attendance must have a ticket.
45th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Date: Saturday, April 19
Time: 9 a.m. start
Location: Duck Samford Baseball Park, 335 Airport Road
Cost: $5 per child
Thousands of Easter eggs filled with candy and toys will be hidden across the park’s fields. Lucky participants who find a special grand prize egg will win a basket filled with gift cards, toys and Easter goodies.
Registration for Auburn residents is open now, with non-resident registration available beginning March 15, space permitting. Pre-registration is required; no walk-ups will be accepted.
Registered participants will receive a map of the hunting grounds via email. Check-in with Parks and Recreation staff upon arrival to receive a wristband indicating your age group, hunt time and field number.
The schedule is as follows:
- Ages 0 to 3: 10:30 a.m. on Field 10 first fields on the left
- Ages 4 to 6: 10:45 a.m. on Field 9 first fields on the left
- Ages 7 and 8: 11 a.m. on Field 7 Bo Cavin fields
- Ages 9 and 10: 11:15 a.m. on Field 5 Bo Cavin fields
In addition to the egg hunts, families can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, inflatables and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.
In the event of inclement weather, the Easter Egg Hunt will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 20, at 2 p.m.
Food truck vendors interested in participating in the Easter Egg Hunt can apply online at auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.
Businesses interested in sponsoring either Easter events should contact Gabby Filgo, Community and Special Programs Administrator, at (334) 501-2930 or gfilgo@auburnalabama.org.
For more information about Auburn Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, visit auburnalabama.org/parks or follow @COAParksAndRec on Facebook and Instagram.