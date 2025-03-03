Registration open for Easter events in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY

AUBURN PARKS AND REC

AUBURN —Auburn Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate the Easter season with two exciting events, the 4th annual Breakfast with the Bunny and the 45th annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Registration for both events is now available on MyRec.com

Breakfast with the Bunny

Date: Saturday, April 5

Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

Location: Lake Wilmore Park Recreation Center, 2000 Grove Hill Road

Cost: $10 per person

Enjoy a buffet-style breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., provided by Another Broken Egg and participate in a variety of fun activities! This event is designed for children ages five and under, who must be accompanied by an adult. Children under six months are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Activities will take place throughout the morning, including:

Easter egg hunts

Balloon animals, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables and a train ride

Photos with the Easter bunny

Everyone in attendance must have a ticket.

45th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, April 19

Time: 9 a.m. start

Location: Duck Samford Baseball Park, 335 Airport Road

Cost: $5 per child

Thousands of Easter eggs filled with candy and toys will be hidden across the park’s fields. Lucky participants who find a special grand prize egg will win a basket filled with gift cards, toys and Easter goodies.

Registration for Auburn residents is open now, with non-resident registration available beginning March 15, space permitting. Pre-registration is required; no walk-ups will be accepted.

Registered participants will receive a map of the hunting grounds via email. Check-in with Parks and Recreation staff upon arrival to receive a wristband indicating your age group, hunt time and field number.

The schedule is as follows: