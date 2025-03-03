Auburn Choral Company hosts Alabama Show Choir Showdown

BY MICHAELA YIELDING FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — The Auburn High School Choir company hosted the 2025 Show Choir Showdown Feb. 21-22 at the Auburn High School Performing Arts Auditorium, with middle schools and high schools from across Alabama competing.

The Auburn Show Choir Showdown is an annual event where schools in Alabama can compete and receive critiques from trained judges. The event also serves as a way for students to meet others who share the same passion for vocal performance.

Three choirs from Auburn High School — Èlan, Varsity Singers and Men at Work — and two from Auburn Junior High School — Adrenaline and Audacity — helped host the showdown and performed exhibitions. Eron Smith is Auburn High School choir director.

Seven middle schools competed on the first day, with Audacity kicking off the showdown with a non-competitive exhibition performance. Schools competing were Albertville Middle School’s VocalPoint!, Enterprise Junior High School’s Expressions, Lake Forest Middle School’s Revolution and Boyz to Men, Oak Mountain Middle School’s Elevation, Opelika Middle School’s Imaginations and Rome Middle School’s Grand Illusion.

On Saturday, 18 high schools competed in the treble and the mixed group divisions, which are based on choral size. Judges for the high school showdown were Cara Jennings, Adam Pulver, Ben Wexler, John Baker (critique) and Sam Mulligan (critique).

High schools competing in the Treble division were Albertville High School’s CenSations!, Briarwood Christian School’s Karis, Enterprise High School’s Esprit, Homewood High School’s Nexus, Oak Mountain High School’s The Muses and Opelika High School’s Impressions.

Schools competing in the mixed group division were Chelsea High School’s Out of the Blue, Lakeside High School’s Soundsation, Sylacauga High School’s Signature, Tallassee High school’s Voltage, Albertville’s CenterStage!, Briarwood’s Radica, Homewood’s Continuum and The Network, Oak Mountain’s Singers and The Muses and Spain Park High School’s Rhapsody in Blue.