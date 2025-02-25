Rains announces run for Opelika City Council

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Ernie Rains has announced his candidacy for the Opelika City Council, running on a pro-small business agenda.

According to a press release, Rains cited his experiences as owner of Rock ‘N Roll Pinball and The Jailhouse as motivation for running to represent Ward 2.

“Small businesses operate on a very small margin of profit and loss, [and] they deserve financial breaks from the city,” he said. “Let’s make Opelika a haven for small businesses!”

Rains’ campaign slogan is “Stay Small, Live Large.” More information about his campaign will be posted on the website ernie4cc.com.