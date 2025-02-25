Opelika officials express frustration over blocked railroad

Stopped train delays first responders, CSX unresponsive to city’s concerns

BY ANITA STIEFEL, EDITOR@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA — According to Opelika Police Lt. Ben Jones, on Feb. 14 at 12:13 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about an individual in distress at a residence located in the 3100 block of Plainsman Loop.

Two OPD officers received the call for service. The first officer who responded was traveling west on 1st Avenue and noticed Cunningham Drive was blocked by a stationary train on the railroad tracks. Once the officer reached the intersection of 30th Street and 1st Avenue, he altered his travel route and continued north toward Pepperell Parkway. The officer then traveled west of Pepperell Parkway and turned onto Airport Road, traveling south. Once the officer reached the railroad crossing at Airport Road, he discovered this intersection was also blocked, preventing him from answering this call for service.

The second officer, who was not far behind the initial officer was informed of the train crossings being blocked and attempted to take another route in order to provide service to the individual in distress. This officer traveled back down 1st Avenue and turned onto Thomason Drive. Once this officer reached the train crossing on Thomason Drive, the call for service was canceled. The original caller stated the individual needing help was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in a personal vehicle. Opelika Police Dispatch informed the caller that first responders were held up due to the train blocking the roadway.

The secondary officer, upon arrival at the railroad crossing on Thomason Drive, observed the conductor or engineer standing near the front of the train engine smoking a cigarette. The track crossing on Thomason Drive was clear. Neither officer spoke with personnel from the train.

“The lack of communication from the railroad company informing the city of the stopped train prevented officers from helping a citizen in need,” Jones wrote in a letter to Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey. “If the officers knew of the stopped train, they could have taken the appropriate route to provide the service [the 911 caller] needed. Personnel from the Opelika Police Department and Fire Department work hard to maintain a good relationship with its citizens, and not being able to assist them in a timely manner creates turmoil and a lack of trust. This has happened in the past and I hope there are plans in the near future to rectify this.”

Healey forwarded Jones’ letter to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller to inform about “yet another incident with the train.”

“We could not respond in a timely manner because of the blockage, and the person was eventually taken to the ER by a private vehicle. This is becoming unacceptable,” Healy told the mayor. “Once a blockage is detected, rerouting around the blockage takes about 10 to 15 additional minutes. I know you have been communicating with the railroad about these issues, but this is becoming too commonplace. Thanks for trying to get something done.”

Fuller forwarded the information to Joseph O’Hare, rail projects manager with the Alabama Department of Transportation. Fuller told O’Hare the situation is “creating serious response problems for Opelika firefighters, police and paramedics.”

“The past few years we have complained, on a regular basis, to Peggy Smith with CSX,” Fuller wrote. “With all due respect to Peggy, it is apparent she cannot help us.

“I have copied members of the Lee County Legislative delegation as well as some friends in the news business. Somehow, we must have some relief from the CSX train continuing to block this crossing. By the way, we’re not talking about five or ten minutes…it can be up to three and four hours!” Fuller said.

O’Hare responded in a letter to Fuller, “I am currently seeking alternative forms of action to address this reoccurring issue that has become a substantial problem for first responders in the Opelika area. At this time, outside of notifying the Railroad company, the only course of action that I am aware of to hold the Railroad accountable is by reporting the crossing as blocked on the Federal Railroad Administration’s website, www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings. CSX Railroad has a Government Relations department that could possibly offer some kind of response, but I am not positive,” O’Hare wrote. “I sincerely wish I could be of more immediate service to you and the community.”

The city of Opelika released the following statement from the mayor to the community:

“On multiple occasions, we have formally contacted CSX representatives to express our concerns and request action to mitigate these disruptions. Unfortunately, to date, CSX has not implemented any meaningful solutions to prevent these delays. We understand the significant impact these delays have on our community, and we will continue to advocate for a timely and effective resolution with CSX Transportation.

“The City of Opelika is committed to resolving this issue. The city council has approved plans to construct a bridge over the railroad crossings as part of the Veterans Parkway extension. While this is a permanent fix, it’s a long-term project. Therefore, we urgently need CSX’s assistance with a temporary solution in the meantime.”