Opelika Council Member Erica Baker-Norris appointed to National League of Cities 2025 Small Cities Council

Opelika, Ala. – City of Opelika Ward 2 Council Member Erica Baker- Norris has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Small Cities Council. Baker-Norris was appointed to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens, Ohio.

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council, Baker-Norris will join a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

Elected in 2020, Baker-Norris ran on fiscal government accountability and transparency. As part of the 2025 Small Cities Council, Baker-Norris will participate at the Congressional Cities Conference, as well as meet with local state representatives and senators.

For more information on NLC’s Member Councils, visit www.n/c.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2/.