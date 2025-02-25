Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Mardi Gras events scheduled this weekend in Auburn and Opelika

BY LOGAN HURSTON FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN/OPELIKA — Mardi Gras fever is spreading northward from Mobile and New Orleans, and this weekend offers the chance to enjoy the festivities locally.

Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” and is celebrated in the days and weeks leading up to the Easter commemoration of Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lenten Season. Since chosen by the New Orleans Krewe of Rex for its “Symbolism of Colors” parade in 1872, the official colors of Mardi Gras are purple, which represents justice; green, which represents faith; and gold, which represents power.

Krewes began as secret societies, and in the days leading up to Fat Tuesday members dressed in costumes and anonymously rode horses through the streets, tossing out sugar-coated almonds and other treats to onlookers. After the food era, krewes began tossing other items such as coins and glass bead necklaces. Today’s krewes are social clubs, and the masks they wear are more for décor rather than for anonymity. They toss out sparkly plastic beads, Moon Pies, Rice Krispy treats, candy, stuffed animals, rubber duckies and any number of other toys and oddities to the delight of crowds gathered for the festivities.

Locally, Krewe de Tigris presents the downtown Auburn Mardi Gras Parade, which is set for Saturday, March 1. The parade will roll at 2 p.m. and is free to attend, however there will be multiple paid events in conjunction. First is the Mardi Gras Krewe Krawl, which will be hosted for the seventh straight year by the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association. Wristband holders will receive exclusive food and drink specials and retail discounts at downtown businesses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from noon until 2 p.m., they will use a special souvenir purple cup to enjoy beverage samples from downtown bars and restaurants such as Southeastern, 17/16, The Collegiate, Drafthouse, Halftime, Skybar, Jack Brown’s, The Hound, Staks, Bunkers, Tavern on the Trax and more. Tickets cost $20 (must be 21+ to participate) and are available at https://www.universe.com/events/mardigras-krewe-krawl-tickets-K84G1Q?ref=universe-discover.

At 2 p.m., Walt’s on the Roof will host a Beads and Bites event, offering a bird’s eye view of the parade, a crawfish boil, French Quarter-inspired cocktails and a live jazz band. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/thelaurelhotelandspa.

Parade-goers can also stop by the Hey Day Market, which will be serving up free samples of king cake and “adult” capri suns during the parade.

In Opelika, Irish Bred Pub is hosting a Mardi Gras Mashup all day on March 1. The event will feature themed cocktails and specials all day until 10 p.m. and a live performance by the Secret Sounds starting at 9 p.m. The event is free, but after 10 p.m. the upstairs part of the pub will be open to those ages 21 and over. For more information, visit irishbredopelika.com.

If you’re not up for going out, at a minimum treat yourself to a king cake, available for a limited time at local grocery stores and bakeries. King cakes are large, flat, donut-shaped pastries stuffed with cream. They come in a variety of flavors, but they have one thing in common: also stuffed inside the cream is a “prize” plastic baby. As is the tradition, if you find the baby hidden in your slice, you will have a year’s worth of good luck — and you’re under obligation to bring a king cake to next year’s Mardi Gras gathering.