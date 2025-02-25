Fuller delivers his final State of the City address

BY DAVID BELL FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller delivered his final State of the City address Feb. 19 before a large crowd at The Southerly event center. Fuller is Opelika’s longest-serving mayor, elected in 2004 and re-elected to five consecutive terms. But he announced last year that he would not seek another term this fall.

“The greatest privilege of my life has been serving as your mayor for the past 21 years,” said Fuller. “We’ve faced some challenges and had some opportunities, but through it all we’ve made Opelika a great place to call ‘home.’”

In addition to reflecting on his tenure, Fuller also expressed gratitude to his predecessors for their vision and leadership, which he credited for the city’s successful history.

“Opelika has always been a city of industry, going back to 1900 when a group of local investors founded the first textile mill that employed 125 people. In later years, my mother worked the third shift there,” said Fuller. “Then, in 1979, the movie Norma Rae was filmed in Opelika and the old mill was featured in the production.”

“A second mill built by Pepperell Manufacturing came along in 1925, and that was followed by the world’s largest magnetic tape manufacturing plant located in what became the Orr Industrial Park,” Fuller said.

“In 1963, Uniroyal built a massive tire plant in Opelika. About the same time, the James family started Diversified Products that changed the physical fitness industry,” Fuller added. “So, by the early 70s, industries in our city employed about 10,000 people.”

None of those companies are still around today but have been replaced by other manufacturing giants with names like Niagara, Miele and Golden State Foods, as well as the largest retail shopping district in east Alabama, known as Tiger Town.

“I’ve always believed that the economic success of any city begins with good-paying jobs, and we’ve been fortunate over the years to attract world-class companies into our workforce,” said Fuller. “A lot of effort also took place behind the scenes through our Industrial Development Authority and other public and private entities that kept Opelika the regional center of industry.”

“But our progress extends beyond just industry and business,” said Fuller. “Quality of life through state-of-the-art recreational facilities, many miles of improved sidewalks and walking trails and greater engagement between our citizens and public safety personnel made our city a great place to live and raise a family.”

Fuller said some of his proudest moments as Mayor involved the improvement of public safety through the police and fire departments. Initiatives in community policing, a greater awareness of mental health issues and family information and resources designed to reduce crime have all been very successful. As a result, major crimes have seen a reduction of seven percent over the past five years, while the rate of violent crimes has fallen 7.2 percent.

“In addition, our fire department has grown with the construction of new facilities that include a training center, and plans are underway to improve the fire station adjacent to East Alabama Health,” said Fuller. “Firefighters also do a great job of educating the public about fire safety, especially through the public school system.”

“Our first responders go above and beyond every single day to keep our communities safe, and I couldn’t be prouder of their service and dedication,” Fuller said.

Fuller gave special thanks to city council members who worked with him through annual budget processes for funding the various functions of local government, pointing out how those expenditures have grown over the past two decades.

“As I leave office, I do so with confidence that our city’s future will be bright, and I truly believe that our best days are ahead of us,” said Fuller. “We can’t rest on our laurels; we’ve got to continue all the efforts that have contributed to our success thus far. I love this city and the people who live here, and my prayer is that God will continue to bless Opelika and each one of you.”