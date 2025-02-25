2025 ‘Movies for Grown Ups’ Awards honor actors, filmmakers over age 50

CONTRIBUTED BY AARP FOUNDATION

EAST ALABAMA — AARP The Magazine recognized the winners of the annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, celebrating 2024’s standout films and TV shows that speak directly to a powerful 50-plus audience.

For more than two decades, AARP’s Movies for Grownups has recognized the talent and experience of older actors and filmmakers. AARP continues to champion movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience and encouraging films and TV shows that resonate with older viewers.

Critically acclaimed stage and screen actress Glenn Close received the Career Achievement Award, the event’s top honor.

Demi Moore, awarded Best Actress for her role in The Substance, remarked on the surprising joy she feels about getting older, saying, “I hope that this film and this moment serves as a reminder that we don’t fade. We evolve, and there is no expiration date for talent, passion, curiosity and purpose.”

Also among the 2025 Movies for Grownups award winners were:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: A Complete Unknown

Best Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Supporting Actress: Joan Chen (Didi)

Best Supporting Actor: Peter Sarsgaard (September 5)

Best Director: Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Best Screenwriter: Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox (Wicked)

Best Ensemble: Sing Sing

Best Actress (TV): Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Actor (TV): Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Best TV Series or Limited Series: Shōgun

Best Intergenerational Film: Thelma

Best Time Capsule: A Complete Unknown

Best Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

The annual Movies for Grownups Awards raises funds for AARP Foundation, AARP’s affiliated charity, which works for and with vulnerable older adults to end senior poverty and reduce financial hardship by building economic opportunity.

This year, AARP Foundation is donating proceeds raised from the Movies for Grownups Awards to local organizations to aid with Los Angeles’ wildfire recovery efforts for affected families and communities. AARP Foundation