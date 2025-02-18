Public Notices | Week of Feb. 17, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. 003-25

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND SECTION 14-27 OF THE CODE OF

ORDINANCES BY REDUCING THE OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE FEE

RATE FROM ONE AND ONE-HALF PERCENT TO ONE PERCENT

WHEREAS, the City of Opelika (the “City”) levies and imposes an occupational license fee upon persons engaged in any trade, occupation or profession measured at the rate of one and one-half percent (1 1/2 %) of the gross receipts of such person for work done or services performed or rendered within the City; and

WHEREAS, occupational license fees provide funds for critical services and for the general operating expenses of the City; and

WHEREAS, by attracting new businesses and residents, the City has grown its tax base and increased its revenue streams; and

WHEREAS, the City has effectively controlled its budget while also maintaining a healthy financial reserve, which allows it to lower the occupational license fee rate for workers due to its sound financial position; and

WHEREAS, the City desires to amend Section 14-27 of the Code of Ordinances to reduce the occupational license fee rate from one and one-half percent (1 1/2%) to one percent (1%).

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. Amendment. That Section 14-27 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 14-27 – Payment of license fees required.

It shall be unlawful for any person to engage in or follow any trade, occupation or profession as defined in Section 14-26 within the city without paying license fees for the privilege of engaging in or following such trade, occupation or profession, which license fees shall be measured by one (1) per centum of the gross receipts of each such person.

Section 2. Effective Date. This Ordinance and the occupational license fee rate reduction adopted herein shall become effective on April 1, 2025.

Section 3. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika, Alabama is hereby authorized and directed to cause this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation published in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 4th day of February, 2025.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 5th day of February, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 5th day of February, 2025.

/s/ Gary Fuller MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

CITY CLERK Legal 02/20/2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

March 18, 2025, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the portion of Spring Street lying on the north side of Dallas Avenue. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing. The portion of Spring Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

All of the portion of Spring Drive lying north of Dallas Avenue as shown on plat of Spring Hill Heights Subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 3, Page 12 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, and as shown on plat of Spring Hill Heights, Block “L” Subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 18, Page 31 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 30th day of January,- 2025

/s/Russell A. Jones, MMC

RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK Legal Run 01/30/25, 02/6/25, 02/13/25 & 02/20/2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

March 18, 2025, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate the rights-of-way of Linch Street, Haddox Street, Brown Street, King Street and a portion of Penland Street. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The rights-of-way of the streets to be vacated are more particularly described as follows:

The rights-of-way of those platted streets, never constructed, as named Linch, Haddox and Brown in Operell Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 21 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and as contained within Lot 1, Hamilton Station Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 12 at Page 178 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. And also King Street and a portion of Penland Street which fronts on Lots 5 thru 16 which were platted in Operell Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 21 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama and as contained in Lot 2 Century Park Subdivision, Operell Section as recorded in Plat Book 39 at Page 94 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 2nd Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 30th day of January, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC

RUSSELL A. JONES, CITY CLERK Legal Run 01/30/25, 02/06/25, 02/13/25 & 02/20/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2024-900633.00

NOLAN TORBERT, Plaintiff,

V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as the same is Described in 2598 at Page 115, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

THOMAS M. DALLAS AND MARYL. DALLAS,

Unknown Heirs of Thomas and Mary Dallas, and Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown, and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of December 2024, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel# 43-21-01-02 0-000-002.000:

From the point of beginning at the Southeast comer of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 26 East, run North 800 feet to a stake; thence run West 400 feet to a stake; thence South 364 feet to a stake; thence West 25 feet to a stake; thence South 436 feet to a stake on the quarter section line; thence East along quarter section line 425 feet to the point of beginning, containing 8 acres, more or less, and being shown by Plat or survey made by Robert

R. Bell, Registered Surveyor, on February 1, 1958, and attached hereto and incorporated as a part hereof by reference

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 13th day of January, 2025

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999 Fax:334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com Legal Run 1/30/25, 2/6/25, 2/13/25 & 2/20/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2024-900563.00

CHEQUETA S. DAVIS,

Plaintiff, V.

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama, as the same is Described in Deed Book 2669 at Page 359, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama,

LEMON GRADY SHEALEY,

Unknown Heirs of Lemon Grady Shealey, and

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Lemon Grady Shealey and all Defendants herein, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 7ih day of November 2024, a Complaint for Ejectment and Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Lee County Tax Parcel # 43-10-03 08-2-001-128.000: Part of Lot 1 Blk 5 Beg NW Cor Lot 1: TH S 88.4’; E 165’S; N 88.4’to S Line Brannon St.: W 166’S to POB in Palmer SD PB 2/11 in Opelika.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 13th day of January, 2025

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999 Fax:334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com Legal Run 1/30/25, 2/6/25, 2/13/25 & 2/20/25

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Craig Tanner Casteel, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer AubumBank’s complaint for Breach of Contract, Unjust Enrichment, Open Account-Note, Account Stated, Money Lent, and Claim for Writ of Seizure by March 17, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in case number 43-CV-2024-900454.00, Circuit Court of Lee County.

Done the 14th day of January, 2025.

Mary Roberson, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County

Blake L. Oliver

SAMFORD & DENSON, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Telephone (334) 745-3504

Facsimile (334) 745-3506 Email: oliver@samfordlaw.com Attorney for AuburnBank Legal Run 01/30/25, 02/6/25, 2/13/25 & 2/20/25

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

AUBURN, ALABAMA

CHEWACLA STATE PARK CWSRF SANITARY SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed bids for the Chewacla State Park CWSRF Sanitary Sewer System Improvements project CMGM230100(1) will be

received by the Commissioner c/o State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,

attention Dennis Grooms, at their office at Folsom Administrative Building, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 538, Montgomery,

AL 36104 until Friday, March 14, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. local time, the Bids received will be publicly opened and read on

Monday, March 17, 2025 at 2:00 P.M.

The Project includes the following Work: Duplex lift station replacement (2), simplex grinder station with force main (4)

and sanitary sewer replacement/repair and related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com/bids.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC (GMC) 2400 5th Avenue South, Suite 200,

Birmingham, AL 35233, Attn: Clara Posala (clara.posala@gmcnetwork.com). Prospective Bidders may examine the

Bidding Documents at GMC Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies

of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon

payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $100.00 for each

printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will

be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be

available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding

Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be made payable to the Owner in an amount of five (5) percent, not to exceed $10,000, of Bidder’s

maximum Bid price and in the form of a certified check or Bid bond.

This project is being funded by SRF Project No. CS011015-01 and will require DBE documentation from the low,

responsive, responsible bidder no later than 10 days after bid opening. This project is being supported, in whole or in

part, by federal award number SLFRP2635 awarded to the State of Alabama by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

All participants must comply with all federal requirements applicable to the Loan (including those imposed by the 2014

Appropriations Act and related SRF Policy Guidelines) which the Participant understands includes, among other,

requirements that all of the iron and steel products used in the Project are to be produced in the United States

(“American Iron and Steel Requirement”) and those imposed by the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Requirements.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the

lowest, responsive, and responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully

completed” in the last 2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the

amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be

licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before

bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly

displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Owner: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

By: Christopher Blankenship

Title: Commissioner Legal Run 02/6/25, 02/13/25 & 02/20/25

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

AUBURN, ALABAMA

ADCNR DWSRF WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS – CHEWACLA STATE PARK

Sealed bids for the ADCNR DWSRF Water System Improvements – Chewacla State Park project CMGM230100(3) will be

received by the Commissioner c/o State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,

attention Dennis Grooms, at their office at Folsom Administrative Building, 64 N. Union Street, Suite 538, Montgomery,

AL 36104 until Friday, March 14, 2025 at 2:30 P.M. local time, the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud

on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 2:15 P.M.

The Project includes the following Work: The replacement of water mains and related appurtenances at Chewacla State

Park.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com/bids.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC (GMC) 2400 5th Avenue South, Suite 200,

Birmingham, AL 35233, Attn: Clara Posala (clara.posala@gmcnetwork.com). Prospective Bidders may examine the

Bidding Documents at GMC Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon

payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $100.00 for each

printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will

be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be

available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding

Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

This project is being funded by SRF Project No. FS010464-04 and will require DBE documentation from the low,

responsive, responsible bidder no later than 10 days after bid opening. This project is being supported, in whole or in

part, by federal award number SLFRP2635 awarded to the State of Alabama by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

All participants must comply with all federal requirements applicable to the Loan (including those imposed by the 2014

Appropriations Act and related SRF Policy Guidelines) which the Participant understands includes, among other,

requirements that all of the iron and steel products used in the Project are to be produced in the United States

(“American Iron and Steel Requirement”).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best

and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last

2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must

comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work

on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to

the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be

licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before

bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly

displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Owner: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

By: Christopher Blankenship

Title: Commissioner Legal Run 02/6/25, 02/13/25 & 02/20/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABАМА

IN RE: The Estate of BARBARA J. TERRELL Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-31

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN heirs of BARBARA J. TERRELL, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for PROBATE OF WILL of the Estate of BARBARA J. TERRELL,

deceased, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been scheduled for MARCH 11, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate

Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing

of the Petition for PROBATE OF WILL of the Estate of BARBARA J. TERRELL, deceased.

Jere Colley, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Jan Neal Law Firm, LLC 207 N. 4th Street Opelika, AL 36801 Legal run 2/6/25, 2/13/25 & 2/20/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARJORIE LOVE, Deceased

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-035

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of MARJORIE LOVE are hereby granted to Teresa Hamilton on the 29th day of January 2025, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred .

Teresa Hamilton Legal Run 02/06/2025, 02/13/2025 & 02/20/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS Testamentary were granted to Faith Lee on the Estate of Charles Jackson Grimes, deceased, on the 9th day of January, 2025 by Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time

allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH JUDGE OF PROBATE Legal Run 02/6/25, 02/13/25 & 02//20/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION were granted to Donald Dale Evenson on the Estate of Nicholas Wayne Evenson, deceased, on the 17th day of January , 2025, by Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time

allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BILL ENGLISH JUDGE OF PROBATE Legal Run 02/06/25, 02/13/25, 02/20/25

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY NELL JONES, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2025-018

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the

undersigned on the 14 th day of January, 2025, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be

barred.

DARRELL JONES

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 02/06/25, 02/13/25, & 02/20/25

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

I. S. a minor child (DOB: 10/18/2011), Case No. JU 2022-414.02

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION\

NOTICE TO: DeAnna Lea Spoon, mother of I. S., who was born on 10/18/2011 at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee and on the unknown father ofl. S. and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on September 14, 2022. DeAnna Lea Spoon and the unknown father must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within fourteen (14) days from the last date of Publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the Lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2022-414. 02 terminating the mother’s and unknown father’s parental rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Harold S. Patrick

Attorney for Lee County DHR

2108-D Gateway Drive

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 741-0809 Legal Run 02/6/25, 02/13/25, 02/20/25 & 02/27/25

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID SULLIVAN NEEL, Deceased

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY

Case # : 2023-055

NOTICE OF SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION

Take Notice that an order on Petition for Letters Testamentary have been

granted in the matter of the

deceased, DAVID SULLIVAN NEEL on the 10th day of February 2023 by the

Honorable Bill English, Judge

of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said

estate are hereby required to present

the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Mark Tippins, Attorney for Petitioner

118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, Al. 36830

(334) 821-3670 Legal run 02/6/25, 02/13/25 & 02/20/25

IN RE: ESTATE OF AUSTIN DAKOTA SANDLIN

Case #2024-589

NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration have been granted to SETH KOCHERA for the

estate of AUSTIN DAKOTA SANDLIN, deceased. The names and addresses of the petitioner and her attorney are below. This notice is filed pursuant to Code of Alabama §43-2-692

(8). Any one having claims should proceed to file the same pursuant to Alabama law in the

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT at 215 S. 9th Street in Opelika, Alabama 36801.

Mark Tippins, Attorney

118 N. Ross St. #6

Auburn, Al. 36830 Legal Run 02/6/2025, 02/13/2025 & 02/20/2025

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by Opelika City Schools Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street Opelika, Alabama 36801, until 1:00 p.m. CST March 13, 2025 for OCS Interior Renovations to Southview Primary and West Forest Intermediate Schools at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The project will include the interior renovation of both schools entirely. New flooring and paint will consist of the majority of the scope of work. Existing Serving Areas, Kitchens and closets will not be included in the scope. Some of the spaces will be included as Alternates.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Opelika City Schools Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

The Owner intends to award multiple or single contracts for this work to pre-qualified General Contractor(s). The Owner will accept proposals only from firms which demonstrate their experience and ability to perform the work necessary for this project. Interested General Contractors must submit a Contractor’s Qualification Statement, AIA A305. Minimum qualifications to be certified by prospective bidders include: 1) statutory licensor requirements, 2) bonding capacity in excess of $5,000,000 dollars, 3) minimum of five (5) years successful history as an approved, authorized or licensed General Contractor, 4) successful current experience in construction of a size and scope similar to this Project, and 5) submit list of proposed contractor’s team including subcontractors.

Joint venture arrangements must qualify solely on the strength of the principal firm’s qualifications. Notarized Contractor’s Qualification Certificates (“Application for Contractor Pre-Qualification”) may be obtained from the architect and must be submitted to the architect along with any request to obtain Bid documents by a General Contractor by Monday, March 3rd, 2025.

Drawings and specifications may be purchased from Alabama Graphics, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233, 205-252-850.5 Contractors must purchase sets at their own expense – no deposits or refunds will be allowed. Drawings may be examined at the offices of TurnerBatson Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, the office of Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA), and F.W. Dodge Birmingham (a.k.a. McGraw Hill), Associated General Contractors, Reed Construction Data on Friday, February 28th, 2025.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held in the Boardroom at OCS Board of Education 300 Simmons Street, Opelika, AL 36801 at 11:00 am, CST, March 6th, 2025. Attendance at Pre-Bid Conference by General Contractor Bidders is Mandatory.

Awarding Authority:

Opelika City Schools Board of Education Dr. Farrell Seymore, Superintendent

Architect:

TURNERBATSON Architects, PC LEGAL RUN 02/13/25, 02/20/25 & 02/27/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

BETTY J. BROWN, Deceased

Case No.: 2024-688

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Wanda B. Reeves, Personal Representative on the 6th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Wanda B. Reeves Legal run 02/13/25, 02/20/25 & 02/27/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Matter of ROBERT PEDIGRO, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2025-045

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: DEBRA ARMSTRONG,

ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT PEDIGRO, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN,

ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY LOU PEDIGRO,

LANCE PEDIGRO, AND IF DECEASED, ANY UNKNOWN OR KNOWN HEIRS OF LANCE PEDIGRO

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will for the Estate of ROBERT PEDIGRO, deceased, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been scheduled for MARCH 18th, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “MICROSOFT TEAMS”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Probate of Will for the Estate of ROBERT PEDIGRO.

JERE COLLEY

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal run 2/13/25, 2/20/25 & 2/27/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: Tracy Dowdell, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties: Lee County OHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Tracy Dowdell. It is ordered that the 19th day of March, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and con-test the said petition if they deem it proper. Said hearing may be conducted electronically. Done this the 101h day of February, 2025.

JERE COLLEY, Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield Attor-ney for Lee County OHR Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333 LEGAL RUN 02/13/25, 02/20/25 & 02/27/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KATE FRANCES MENEFEE, Deceased

Case No. 2025-004

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 31st day of January, 2025, Letters of Administration having been granted to Arturo Menefee, as Administrator of the Estate of Kate Frances Menefee, deceased, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Arturo Menefee

Administrator of the Estate of Kate Frances Menefee Legal Run 02/13/25, 02/20/25 & 02/27/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Matter of GRETA MARCELINE YOUNG, Deceased

CASE NO. 2025-005

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: ANGELA YOUNG, MICHELLE YOUNG AND FARAH YOUNG, whose whereabouts are UNKNOWN or ANY KNOWN OR UNKNOWN Interested Parties regarding GRETA MARCELINE YOUNG

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of the Will for the Estate of GRETA MARCELINE YOUNG, deceased, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been scheduled for MARCH 17th, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. central time, electronically via ‘MICROSOFT TEAMS”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition of the Probate of Will for the Estate of GRETA MARCELINE YOUNG.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Legal Run 02/13,25, 02/20/25 & 02/27/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of BETTY WHITAKER JONES, Deceased

Case No. 2025-063

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office by GEORGE WHITAKER JONES on February, 7, 2025 pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE Legal Run 02/13/2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELOISE FRAZIER, Deceased

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2024-634

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Demeetra Latrice Calloway on the 13th dav of November, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred . Demeetra Latrice Calloway Legal Run 02/06/2025, 02/13/2025 & 02/20/2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-2 District (Office/Retail District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Lot 1, Elaine Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 10, at Page 221, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 30,630 square feet, more or less, and is located at 2802 Society Hill Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 20th day of February, 2025.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA Legal Run 02/20/2025

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF LEE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Lee County; to further provide for solid

waste collection fees.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. (a) Pursuant to Section 22-27-3, Code of

Alabama 1975, the Lee County Commission may grant an

additional exemption to the mandatory solid waste collection

program fees to any household whose total income does not

exceed 75 percent of the federal poverty level.

(b) The Lee County Commission, by resolution or

ordinance, may adopt rules or regulations to implement this

section.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2025. Legal Run 02/20/25, 02/27/25, 03/06/25 & 03/13/25

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: ESTATE OF PAULA ROBINSON a/k/a PAULA ALICIA ROBINSON, deceased

CASE NO: 2025-064

NOTICE OF HEARING

To: Troy Gibson, known/unknown heirs of Paula Robinson a/k/a Paula Alicia Robinson. Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will of the Estate of Paula Robinson a/k/a Paula Alicia Robinson, deceased, has been filed in the Lee County Probate Court on February 4th, 2025, by Cross Law Firm, LLC, attorney for Perry Felix Starling. A hearing has been scheduled for March 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM CST at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, AL.

Hon. Jere Colley Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama

Prepared by:

Richard L. Cross, Jr.

Cross Law Firm,

A Limited Liability Company AL State Bar No. CRO094 1906 Summerville Road

P.O. Box 3873

Phenix City, AL 36868

(334) 298-4994

(334) 298-4954 Facsimile Email: rcross@crosslegal.net Legal Run 02/20/25, 02/27/25 & 03/06/25

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 10th day of March, 2025 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024 SHARNICE MEZEH, TITLE MAX OF ALABAMA Legal Run 02/20/2025

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Monday the 10th day of March, 2025 at 1:00 PM with bidding to take place on lockerfox.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 Core, Yolanda. Williams, Cheyenne. Reese, Chandler C.. Bourne, Jasmine. Legal Run 02/20/2025

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

MATTIE LOU SPENCE, Deceased.

Case No.: 2025

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 6th day of February, 2025, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, rf6tice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within

time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr Legal Run 02/20/25, 02/27/25 & 03/06/25

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II.Elect Officers to Planning Commission (Chairman, Vice Chairman)

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary) – Public Hearing