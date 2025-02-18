Barrett-Simpson Inc. rebrands as BSI

CONTRIBUTED BY BSI

OPELIKA — Barrett-Simpson Inc., a provider of engineering and surveying services announce its rebrand, solidifying its identity and commitment to serving clients across the southeastern U.S.

As part of the rebrand, the company will officially be known as BSI Engineering & Surveying (BSI), although many partners have referred to it as such in the past.

This new identity continues to honor the longstanding vision and legacy of the founders who established the business over 30 years ago. The high standards of service and integrity that have defined BSI from the beginning will certainly remain in place, along with values of quality, reliability and innovation — values that have earned the trust of clients and partners alike.

This natural transition comes as the company looks forward to expanding its reach and building upon its solid reputation for delivering exceptional engineering, surveying and environmental solutions across the southeastern region. A new website, bsies.com, accompanies the rebrand with a dynamic design that accentuates the company’s professionalism and commitment to excellence, while providing its users with a sophisticated digital experience.

About BSI

For more than 30 years, BSI (formerly Barrett-Simpson Inc.) has provided professional engineering, surveying and environmental services to clients throughout the southeastern region. BSI has served a diverse range of industries, including public and private sectors, providing accurate and experienced project management services. With three locations, BSI currently serves clients from its offices in Opelika, Eufaula and Phenix City. For more information about BSI, visit www.bsies.com.