Alvarado graduates from U.S. Chamber fellowship program

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA — Joel Alvarado, director of Business and Workforce Development for the Opelika Chamber of Commerce graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Business Leads Fellowship Program. This prestigious program is designed to equip leaders with the resources, expert insights and a network of peers to address critical education and workforce challenges in their communities.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to participate in the Business Leads Fellowship Program,” said Alvarado. “This experience has strengthened my ability to support Opelika’s workforce by implementing innovative strategies to connect businesses, educators and job seekers. I look forward to bringing these insights back to our community and continuing to make a meaningful impact.”

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation launched this program to support chamber leaders, economic development professionals and association executives in fostering education and workforce initiatives.

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Kyle Butler, senior manager of K-12 education programs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

Following a competitive selection process, Alvarado was chosen along with 34 other business leaders from across the country to participate in this six-month program. The curriculum included a comprehensive focus on the talent pipeline, covering early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education and workforce development.

With this graduation, Alvarado joins an elite network of over 360 chamber and workforce leaders nationwide, reinforcing Opelika’s commitment to strengthening our local business community and workforce initiatives.